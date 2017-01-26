Obituaries

Phillip J. Monagle

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Phillip J. Monagle, 75, resident of Amherst, NH, died on January 18, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Boston, MA on August 20, 1941, a son of Phillip D. Monagle and Margaret M. (Henneberry) Monagle Hoganson.

Phil made his home in Amherst for more than 35 years and formerly lived in Billerica, MA for much of his life. It is where he and Rosemarie first met.

He worked as a mason contractor for most of his life and owned Billerica Masonry.

Phil was an avid reader, golfer and enjoyed boating, waterskiing and following politics. He most especially loved spending time with his family.

He was a proud veteran having served in the U.S. Navy.

Phil was predeceased by his wife, Rosemarie (Riggi) Monagle, who died October 23, 2016; a son, Michael Fritz; and a brother, Francis Hoganson.

Family members include a daughter, Christine Roy of Merrimack, NH; three sons, Jack Fritz of Francestown, NH, Steven King of New York, NY and Thomas King of Milford, NH; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers, Edward Hoganson of TN and Michael Hoganson of TX; three sisters, Catherine Ausrotas of Cambridge, MA, Linda Lachance of Somersworth, NH and Margaret Mary Hoganson James of Salisbury, MA; and many nieces and nephews.

There are no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 1:00 p.m. in the Milford United Methodist Church, 327 North River Road, Milford, NH. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.