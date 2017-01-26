Obituaries

Ralph W. McReavy

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Ralph W. McReavy, 88, resident of Greenville, NH died peacefully at his home on January 18, 2017.

He was born in Whitneyville, Maine on April 18th 1928, a son of Wilfred and Ruth (Hasty) McReavy. He graduated from Machias High School, Class of 1944, Machias, Maine. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Maine State Guard (later becoming Maine National Guard) where he served for two years.

Ralph moved to New Hampshire in 1965 and was a resident of Mont Vernon, NH for37 years until moving to Greenville in 2003. He retired from Hitchiner Manufacturing Company in Milford, NH after 30 years of service. Following his retirement, he was employed as a greeter at Walmart until 2005, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.

Ralph was a longtime member of the Milford Lions Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed playing bingo. In addition, he traveled extensively all over the world including Ireland, Italy, Germany, Hawaii and Alaska.

He most especially loved his family and treasured time spent with them both at home and while traveling.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary A. (Kilton) McReavy; and a grandson, David A. Cox.

Family members include three daughters and sons-in-law, Paulina and Steve Cox of Mont Vernon, NH, Linda M. McDonald of Greenville, with whom he made his home, Ruth A. and Wayne Miller of New Boston, NH; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Gertrude McReavy; two sisters, Doris Mawhinney and Olive Peters, all of Maine; many nieces and nephews.

There are no visiting hours. A Celebration of His Life will be held on January 28th 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the New Boston Community Church, Central Square, New Boston, NH, followed by a reception in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to SHARE Outreach, Inc., One Columbus Avenue, Milford, NH 03055. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.