Obituaries

Deborah Sue Button

Thursday, January 26, 2017

North Waterford, Maine – Deborah Sue Button, 65, of Lyndeborough passed away on January 16, 2017 in North Waterford, Maine. Deb lived a life that touched the hearts of everyone who really knew her. Dedicated to her family and school community, Deb truly enriched the lives of all she cared for. Her career as a pediatric nurse included St Joseph’s Hospital, Monadnock Community Hospital, and the longtime School Nurse at the Mont Vernon Village School. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Church, a coordinator of Operation Christmas Child shoebox ministry, a volunteer cook for Teen Bible Program, and various other personal ministries. Her nature was to love people and she did so in a way that inspired anyone who met her to be a more loving, caring, version of themselves. After retiring she enjoyed caretaking the Button Cottages each summer at the Lake in Maine, helping others, traveling with Jim, and spending some winter time with her grandchildren in Arizona. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of genuine true love with her best friend and husband of 43 years, Jim, her children Andrew and Meredith of Gorham, Maine, Abigail (formerly of Bonn, Germany and Lima, Peru) and Thomas and Merri Button of Standish, Maine, her grandchildren Luna and Atlas. A third grandchild is expected in February. She is survived by her sister Patricia Stogsdill and brother-in-law Michael of Germantown, Maryland, as well as nieces and nephews in Maryland and Connecticut. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Phyllis Barrett Porcheron.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Trinity Evangelical Church in Peterborough, NH on Wednesday, January 25th at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.