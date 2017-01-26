Obituaries

May J. Hurley

Thursday, January 26, 2017

May J. Hurley, 88, resident of Milford, NH, died peacefully on January 19, 2017 at Crestwood Healthcare Center in Milford, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Warren, NH on May 7, 1928, a daughter of the late Clarence and Lucy (Fisher) Moses.

May worked in the cafeteria at Daniel Webster College, Nashua, NH for more than 10 years. She had a very strong work ethic and instilled those values in her children. In addition, May enjoyed cooking and especially baking. She was a devoted mother and loving grandmother whose greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, John P. Hurley, who died in 1982.

May’s predeceased siblings include brothers Lawrence, Clarence and Joseph; sisters Margaret, Florence and Edna.

Family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Cindy L. Hurley of Milford, NH, Mary and Brian Rollie of Minneapolis, MN; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael Hurley of Milford, NH, Jeff and Lucille Hurley of Hudson, NH; three grandsons, Zachary J. Hurley, Ethan E. Hurley of Hudson NH and Joshua Windham of Duxbury MA; and a sister, Ann Hoff of Florida.

May’s family would like thank the nurses and staff of Crestwood Center for their dedication and care they provided over the last three years.

Memorial visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 24th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm St, Milford, NH. Burial will be at a later date. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.