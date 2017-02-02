Obituaries

Robert J. Bellew

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Robert J. Bellew, 88, lifelong resident of Milford, died on January 23, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Milford, NH on April 26, 1928, a son of Everett and Katherine (Casey) Bellew.

Bob had been employed as a plumber and pipefitter all of his life. He owned and operated Casey Plumbing & Heating for many years and had also worked for Union Local #131 Londonderry, where he spent 20 years at Anheuser-Busch Company.

He loved animals, gardening, hunting, farming and taking care of his land. He will be remembered for his generosity and many kindnesses extended to his friends and neighbors. Bobby was a loving husband, a devoted father to his five girls and a very proud grandfather to his eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, Milford. In addition, he was a member of Milford Council Knights of Columbus #3035 and longtime member of the Milford Volunteer Fire Department.

Bobby was predeceased by the love of his life, Lois A. (Schultz) Bellew, who died in 2005; two brothers, John Bellew and Cornelius Bellew; and a sister, Rita Warren.

Family members include five daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl Bellew of Milford, Diane and John Beaulieu of Grantham, NH, Patricia and Michael Wisniewski of Wilton, NH, Shelley Lyon of Milford, Jennifer and Daniel Murray of Milford, with whom he made his home; eight grandchildren, Heather Webber and her husband Chris, Ryan Shaw and his wife Ashlee, Cory Shaw, Emily Frank and her husband Kyle, Benjamin Wisniewski and his wife Megan, Rebecca Lyon, Daniel and Michael Murray; nine great grandchildren, Alex, Grace, Gwenyth, Hannah, Chloe, Ryder, Peyton, Mei, and Patricia; many nieces and nephews; and two sons-in-law, Carl Shaw, Jr. and Douglas Lyon.

Memorial visiting hours are on Friday, January 27th, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH 03055. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 28th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford, NH 03055, followed by a reception in the church hall. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Milford, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to SHARE Outreach Inc., One Columbus Ave. Milford, NH 03055 Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.