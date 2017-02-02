Obituaries

Fred L. Fitts

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Fred L. Fitts, 75, resident of Wilton, NH, passed on January 24, 2017 at Crestwood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Freeport, Maine on June 14, 1941, a son of Parker L. and Susie (Tibbetts) Fitts. Fred made his home in Wilton for the past eight years and formerly lived in Jonesboro, Maine for many years.

For more than 30 years, Fred was a heavy equipment operator at Fletcher Granite in Chelmsford, MA and more recently worked at Souhegan Wood Products in Wilton, NH. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing and playing cards. He was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helping hand to neighbors and friends.

Fred was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He was predeceased by a grandson, Jacob Herbertz.

Family members include five children, Timothy Herbertz of CA, Tammi L. Russell of TN, Robert Rood of Milford, NH, Jamie Smith of Maine and Jessica Finn of Hudson, NH; 11 grandchildren; a brother, Milton Fitts of Maine; two sisters, Brenda Tighe of Wilton, NH and Carol Fitts of Florida; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visiting hours are on Saturday, January 28th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. A graveside service will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Yarmouth, Maine in the spring. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.