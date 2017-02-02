Obituaries

Gwendolyn Jones Mackey

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Gwendolyn Jones Mackey, 91, a longtime resident of Nashua, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2016 and took the heart of the party with her.

Known as G-Ma to her children and grandchildren, she continued to dress in silly hats, dance with wild abandon, and yell furiously at professional athletes on television until the last few weeks of her life.

Her warmth, shockingly brutal honesty, and hilarious stories made her home a natural gathering place for her family as well as for many friends across three generations. When she wasn’t hosting guests, she was revered as a great confidante, giving truly helpful advice on any subject. Her wisdom and compassion transcended her age and made her a deeply devoted friend to her children and grandchildren.

Gwen was born Oct. 16, 1925 to Dr. Edmond and Thelma Turner Jones in Wheeling, West Virginia. She attended Bridgeport High School in Ohio and went on to receive her B. A. in 1947 from the College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio. Gwen was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, John Scott Mackey, who passed away in 1994. Gwen taught in the Wayne County (Ohio) school system, and in Montreal, Canada. She was the co-founder of the Nashua Junior Women’s Club, a one-time director of the Theater Guild, a noted seamstress, an ACBL Life Master, bridge teacher, and a Seniors tennis player. Gwen is survived by her daughter, Colleen Mackey Bird, and sons David J. Mackey and Alan T. Mackey, as well as in-laws and several grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Merrimack Hospice House for their support in her final days.

Donations may be made in her memory to The Merrimack Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack New Hampshire 03054. https://www.hhhc.org/home-care-services/hospice/community-hospice-house/

Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE. (603) 882-0591. www.farwellfuneralservice.com.