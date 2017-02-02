Obituaries

John M. French

Thursday, February 2, 2017

John M. French, 77, of Kissimmee, FL passed away on January 24, 2017 at Springhills Memory Cottage in Orlando, FL after battling a long illness.

He was born on August 3, 1939 to the late Maurice and Evelyn (Stafford) French in Concord, NH. He lived many years in Milford NH.

John is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Rosalie (Smith) French, five children and their spouses; John French Jr and Linda of Greenfield, Scott French and Rita of Jaffrey, Christopher French and Janice of Hampstead, Kimberly Bent and Lance of Brookline and Douglas French and Michael of Seattle WA, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A sister Linda (French) Nazer and nieces and nephews.

John worked as a self employed Carpenter for many years prior to retirement. He was proud to be a member of the Milford NH Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years and a Lieutenant of Engine 1 and also was a lifetime member of the Milford Fireman’s Relief Association where he served for a time as Secretary.

John enjoyed time with his family and friends and loved his home in Florida, travelling there over

38 years to gain some relief from the New England winters. John enjoyed sports, music and Disney World, but his biggest love in life was spending time with Rosalie and their family.

A memorial service will be planned for later this spring. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Cornerstone Hospice, 8009 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32809.

Online condolences can be given at www.osceola

memgds.com. Osceola Memory Gardens, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee, FL. 34744.