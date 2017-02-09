Obituaries

Anthony Carlisle Mather

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Anthony "Tony" Carlisle Mather, 77, of Amherst, NH, passed away on January 24, 2017, after a years-long battle with illness, surrounded by his immediate family.

Tony was born August 14, 1939, in Jamaica Plain, MA, the son of the late Sydney C. Mather and the late Marjorie (Mayers) Mather. His late twin brother, Richard C. Mather, with whom he shared a lifelong, loving bond unique to being twins, passed away in 2008. His first wife, Beverly (Trask) Mather, passed away in 1975.

He spent his early life in Chocorua, NH, where he cultivated his passion for the outdoors. A 1958 graduate of Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, NH, he was a star athlete, having played junior varsity soccer and spending two years on the varsity ski team, where he excelled in ski jumping. Over the healthy years of his life, he found any excuse in the book to do something outdoors, whether it be skiing, fishing, golfing, hunting, sailing, or even walking in the woods to enjoy nature-hobbies that he loved to share with his three children. He served in the U.S. Navy in the years following his high school graduation through the early 1960s, and then worked for aerospace and defense contractor Sanders Associates in Nashua, NH, for 28 years as a program manager. This was followed by several years at Robinson Labs in Nashua and TRI in Milford, NH, in similar roles, retiring in 2009.

Along with his outdoorsman hobbies, he was a longtime fan of the Boston Bruins and loved the New Hampshire and Maine seacoasts. In his later years, he and his wife enjoyed day trips to the coast to have lobster rolls for lunch and take in the sights, smells, and sounds of the region. Every August, they would visit his cousin Helen Wilmerding's family camp in Bernard (Bar Harbor), ME, to spend some relaxing time with them.

In addition to his wife of 39 years, Sheela (Aube) Mather of Amherst, he is survived by his daughter Susan (Mather) Cheever of Milford, MA; his son Michael Mather and wife Cynthia (Learson) Mather of Epsom, NH; and his daughter Lee (Mather) Dubay and husband Michael Dubay of Nashua, NH. He is also survived by his grandchildren Melissa (Gilbert) Vaillancourt and husband Adam Vaillancourt, along with their daughter, Mia, all of Milford, NH; Jessica (Gilbert) Creighton and husband Julien Creighton, along with their daughter, Julianna, and son, Jacob, all of Wilton, NH; and Jacob and Joshua Mather of Epsom, NH. He also leaves behind another brother, John S. Mather of Ossipee, NH, as well as two nephews, Philip Mather of Topsham, ME, and Andrew Mather of York Beach, ME, both with whom he had a special bond.

Memorial calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Sunday February 12th, 2017 from 12 noon - 2 PM. A service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Tony can be made to the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH; http://nhwildlifeheritage.org.