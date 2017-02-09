Obituaries

Irene Therese (Campbell) Junkins

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Irene Therese (Campbell) Junkins, aged 91, died on February 1, 2017, at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth, Massachusetts. She was born September 16, 1925, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the youngest daughter of George and Blanche (Martin) Campbell. She was a graduate of Billerica High School, Billerica, Massachusetts.

In 1943, Irene married the love of her life, George "Hoyt" Junkins, who predeceased her in 2006. Irene and Hoyt's early married years were enjoyed in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Canoga Park, California, before settling with their eight children in Weymouth, Massachusetts in 1958. Irene and Hoyt retired to Amherst, New Hampshire, in 1976.

Irene was a wonderful homemaker and hostess, welcoming all to her home for delicious meals. She was a voracious reader and very skilled knitter, providing hundreds of beautiful hand-made items to all her family and friends throughout the years. Irene's greatest joy was her growing family, and every new baby brought immense joy to her. Irene's lap was always ready for rocking, and was a constant comfort to her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Irene is survived by seven of her eight children: daughter Dorothy I. (William) Pflaumer of Weymouth, Massachusetts; son Kenneth R. (Ann Marie Bergeron) Junkins of Danvers, Massachusetts; son Richard C. (Patricia) Junkins of Lillian, Alabama; son James E. (the late Claire Sirois) Junkins of Sandwich, Massachusetts; son David P. Junkins of Cumberland, Rhode Island; daughter Helen M. (Douglas) MacLeod of Sandwich, Massachusetts, and daughter Susan R. (Gary) DiBona of Laconia, New Hampshire. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Lillian (Anderson) Junkins, of Quincy, Massachusetts, spouse of Irene's eldest son, Donald R. Junkins, who predeceased Irene in 2004.

Irene is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Benjamin Junkins, of Sandwich, Massachusetts, in 1999.

Irene requested a private burial and memorial service. Arrangements were provided by Cremation Society of New Hampshire. Donations in her memory can be made to CASA of New Hampshire, 138 Coolidge Ave, Manchester, NH 03102, in honor of Irene's life-long devotion to the well-being of children.