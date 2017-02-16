Obituaries

Lawrence ‘Allan’ Carlsmith

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Lawrence “Allan” Carlsmith, passed away in Gardner, MA on February 13, 2017 after a long illness, with family at his side. Allan lived in Amherst, NH from 1953 to 2015 and more recently in Nashua.

Allan was born June 12, 1928 in Terre Haute, IN, the second son of Leonard and Hope Carlsmith. He graduated from Phillips Andover Academy, studied engineering at Stanford University, and did his graduate work in chemical engineering at MIT.

Upon moving to NH, he was hired by Improved Machinery in Nashua, a company that designed and manufactured equipment to manufacture paper products. Allan became head of the engineering department, and later also took over sales. He traveled to launch new processors and equipment in paper mills across the U.S., Canada, and Sweden. When he retired, he had been co-named on more than 25 patents, and served as a consultant to “Impco”, to advise on patents in global use.

Allan’s extended family has a cluster of camps on Lake Winnipesaukee where Allan loved to sail and play the guitar. In high school and college, he became fond of tennis, skiing, and tinkering with engines of all kinds. As a boy Allan loved to build and fly model airplanes. Later in life Allan enjoyed flying a single engine Navion, a popular aircraft after WWII. In later years, he flew from Nashua to California and back, his longest trip. He had a metal working shop, and did much of the engine maintenance work there. He also enjoyed soaring in a glider.

Allan designed and engineered the “midcentury” family home in Amherst to be energy efficient, in the 50’s before the this became popular, and this was a lifelong interest.

In the Amherst community, Alan was active in helping build the Wilkins community school and the Amherst ski club.

Allan and Rosemarie Garreffi were married for 18 years. For many years Allan and Rosemarie hosted the Uniting Church of Christ (Congregational) of Amherst in their home. They shared many interests including, traveling and wintering in Puerto Rico. They were longtime members of Hampshire Hills Club in Milford.

Allan is survived by his 2nd wife Rosemarie Garreffi-Carlsmith and his 1st wife Dorothy Ann Carlsmith of Hinesburg, VT. His daughter Jennifer Carlsmith died in 1966. He is remembered and loved by three children and their families: Laura Carlsmith, Robert Bast, Lee Bast, and Emma Bast of Hinesburg, VT; Bruce Carlsmith, Lisa Putnam, Jennifer Carlsmith, and Ryan Carlsmith of Woodside, CA; Duncan Carlsmith, Sandra Eugster, Mirabelle Eugster, Joseph Carlsmith, and Caroline Carlsmith of Madison, WI. Alan is also survived by his brother Roger Carlsmith of Vancouver, WA and his children David Carlsmith and family of Camus, WA, and Nancy and Keith Moreland and family of Ooltwah, TN; and the children of his brother Merrill Carlsmith (deceased), Chris Carlsmith and family of Arlington, MA, and Kim and Tom Sampson of Orlando, FL.

A memorial gathering with Davis Funeral Home of Nashua is being finalized. Please see their website for details.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Allan’s memory to the Alzheimers Association or the Society for Protection of NH Forests.