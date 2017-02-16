Obituaries

Jane (Steele) (Gallagher) Milchen

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Amherst, NH – Jane Eleanor (Steele) (Gallagher) Milchen, 87, died peacefully Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. She was the beloved wife of the late Alvin B. Milchen and the late Charles Frederick Gallagher.

Born in Boston on February 18, 1929, Jane was a daughter of the late Gordon and Eleanor (Pike) Steele. She grew up in Newburyport, Lexington and Marblehead, MA. She was educated in the Newburyport and Lexington Schools and was a graduate of Wheelock College, where she received her Master’s in Education. Jane began her teaching career in Lexington, MA, where she taught for over 35 years. She continued to substitute teach in Nashua, NH.

Jane was an outdoor enthusiast. She enjoyed hiking and as a member of the Appalachian club she climbed all the (48) 4,000 footers in New Hampshire with her family. She also enjoyed playing bridge, playing tennis, bike riding, reading, board games and jig saw puzzles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

Jane is survived and will be deeply missed by her son, Steve Gallagher and his wife Sarah of Burke, Virginia and her daughter Laurie Gallagher Holder and her husband Rick of Amherst, NH; her step-son, Jeff Milchen and his wife Jennifer of Bozeman, Montana; her sisters, Virginia O’Connor of CA, Bonnie Clark of Texas, and Susan Weems and her husband Steven of Maine; her grandchildren, Bailey Gallagher, Charles Gallagher and his wife Caitlin, Chris Curro and his wife Kelly, Carrie Gallagher, McKinley Curro Sbordone and her husband Dan, JoJo Curro and Doug Gallagher; Ben, Amy, Alex and Marta Holder; and her five great-grandchildren, Logan and Avery Hutchinson, Evie and Jamie Holder, and Stuart Gallagher.

Along with her husbands, she was predeceased by her sister, Linda Steele.

ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service on Saturday, February 25th at 11 a.m. at The First Church in Nashua, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane’s memory to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dracut Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under “Dracut Funeral Home.”