Obituaries

David Gerard Knowlton

Thursday, February 16, 2017

David Gerard Knowlton, 66, passed way, Thursday, January 26th, 2017 at Rancho Verde Care Home in Tucson, Arizona.

David was born October 11th, 1950 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Donald and Theresa (Croteau) Knowlton. He graduated from Milford High School in 1968. David was a self-employed master carpenter. His work speaks for itself and is well known throughout southern New Hampshire. He enjoyed his work but more importantly the friends he made because of his trade. There was never a shortage of conversation. He was an avid participant in the Multiple Sclerosis circles being proactive with his condition. He moved from Greenfield, NH to Tucson, AZ in 2014 to be closer to his children. He enjoyed his Schnauzers, reading, gardening, baseball, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

David is survived by his son, Seth Knowlton and his wife Karen of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Kayla Jacks and her husband Thomas of Colorado Springs, CO; three grandchildren, Audrey, Sean, and Zachary Knowlton; his two sisters, Linda McDonald and her husband William of Medford, MA, Kathy Knowlton and her partner Leo Jarzembowski of Milford, NH; three brothers Gerald Knowlton and his fiancé Patricia Blackmore of Peacham, VT, Mark Knowlton and his wife Rhonda of Danville, VT, and Brian Knowlton and his wife Donna of Hopkinton, NH. He is also survived by his uncle, Vernon Knowlton and his wife Jean of Henniker, NH; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

As a father, sibling, and friend he will be missed by many. May your wood-work shine in heaven.

Memorial visiting hours will be held on Saturday, February 25th from 1:00-3:00pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH.

A celebration of life service will follow at 3:00pm. Pastor Steven Weaver will officiate. Memorials can be made out to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. For those wishing to see David’s journey please go to www.caringbridge.org and search David Knowlton.

To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.