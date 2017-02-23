Obituaries

Vic Hyman

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Vic Hyman of Francestown, New Hampshire died peacefully at the Community Hospice House on January 11, 2017. His beloved daughter Bree and wife Kathy were at his side.

Vic was an accomplished guitarist and always spoke of the joy playing brought to him. Many will remember him from his early performances at The Folkway and the music he brought to his community. He taught music at Franklin Pierce College and in his later work life assisted in setting up recycling programs for the cities of Manchester and Concord.

He will be remembered for the beautiful music he brought to our world, for his gentle kind spirit, his sense of humor and his love for his family. Vic was an inspiration to many of his students.

Vic is survived by his wife Kathy Byrne of Francestown, his daughter Bree Watson, her husband Todd and grandchildren Skylar, Eben and Ozias of Fitzwilliam, NH. Also, his brother T. J Hyman and wife Jane and their children J.J., Jackie and Jaydn of Redondo Beach, California, his brother in law Bill and wife Chu of Chico California and niece Emma of Guam. Last but not least his precious dogs Chica and Paco.

A celebration of Vic’s life will be held at his daughter Bree’s farm in Fitzwillaim on June 24th, 2017. Memorial contributions may be made in Vic’s name to the Francestown Land Trust, P.O. Box 132, Francestown, NH 03043 or via the website www.francestownlandtrust.org.