Obituaries

Louise Marley

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Louise Marley, 95, of Amherst passed away February 14 at her home. She was born to the late McCullough and Aneita LeCain March 15, 1921, in Boston.

Louise was a WAVE in the U.S. Navy Reserve during World War II, serving as an aerographer for 2 ½ years. She remained an active member of the WAVES National, the Granite State WAVES, and the Naval Weather Service Association.

Following her service, she worked at Raytheon and married the late Raymond Ainsworth. They moved to Amherst in 1960, and for the next 50 years, Louise tirelessly served the town in appointed, elected, and volunteer positions, including the Cub Scouts, Amherst Junior Women’s Club, Rescue Squad, Memorial Day Parade Committee, and the 4th of July Committee, where she served as a float chair and judge for more than 15 years. She also served for 27 years as the treasurer of the school district.

In recognition for her outstanding service to Amherst, Louise was honored as the 1982 Citizen of the Year and the eighth recipient of the “Powder Horn and Musket Award.”

She was also very involved with the Congregational Church and was a bell ringer for many years. Additionally, she was past president of the Women’s Association, deacon, advisor, and parliamentarian. Louise married the late Ernest Robert Marley in 1985, who served as a sexton of the church for 12 years and was an active member of the Lions Club.

Louise enjoyed spending time at the beaches in Maine, traveling, knitting, reading, watching movies, visiting with friends, and working on craft projects for the Amherst Holiday Bazaar.

Louise is preceded in death by brothers Erving and Rowland LeCain. She is survived by her sister Mildred LeCain of Waltham, Massachusetts; and her five children: Raymond Ainsworth of Duluth, Georgia; Kenneth Ainsworth of Amherst; Dawn Ainsworth of Panama City, Florida; Peter Ainsworth of Harwood, Maryland; and David Ainsworth of Amherst. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Emily Ainsworth of Washington, D.C.; and Sarah Ainsworth of Baltimore, Maryland; and a step-grandchild, Jennifer Bradstreet of Limerick, Maine.

A service will be held March 2, at 10:00 am at the Congregational Church in Amherst. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Congregational Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.