David C. Warren

Thursday, February 23, 2017

David C. Warren, of Lake Saint Louis, MO, died on Friday, February 17, 2017, at the age of 76.

Loving husband of Betty L. Warren; beloved son of the late Frieda Warren (nee: Jowders) and the late Carl Warren; devoted father of Vicki (Scott) Rogers, Dana (Concettina) Warren, and Valerie (Eric) Baker; cherished grandfather of Kyle, Drew, Jenna, Derek, and Katy; dear brother of Beverly (Dan) Yohe, Susan Warren, Carole (Jerry) Trombly, and Nancy (George) Ashley; brother-in-law of Judith T. Warren; beloved nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend to many. He is preceded in death by his brother Robert L. Warren.

David grew up in southern New Hampshire with his brother and best friend, Bob, and 4 sisters, Beverly, Susan, Carole and Nancy in the small town of Wilton, NH. At Wilton High School, he was a star basketball player. After graduation, he proudly served 2 years active duty in the U.S. Navy. In 1961 at the age of 21, he married Betty Lou Bartlett of Lyndeboro, NH. They resided in Wilton for the first 9 years of their marriage and were blessed with 3 children, Vicki, Dana and Valerie.

David and Betty Lou transferred with Hitchiner Manufacturing Company (later O’Fallon Castings) to St. Louis with their 3 children in 1970, for ‘temporary’ assignment. He retired from O’Fallon Castings in 2005 after 39 years with the company. David was active as both a baseball and softball coach when his children were young. He enjoyed many friends in both bowling leagues and dart leagues. However, his passion was golf. David and Betty joined Lake Forest Country Club in 1988 and many of their dearest friendships were created on the links. He travelled to all 50 states in his lifetime, completing that journey in 2015 on an Alaskan Cruise. In October of 2016, David and Betty celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

David will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He had a huge personality and fiercely loved those important to him. He was a wonderful son, brother, nephew, cousin, husband, brother-in-law, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend.

Memorials may be made to the Grace U. C. C. Capital Campaign or Missouri Special Olympics in care of Baue Funeral Homes, 3950 W. Clay, St. Charles, MO 63301.

David will forever have the first tee time and be last out of Heaven’s 19th hole.