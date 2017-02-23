Obituaries

Lynne A. Taylor

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Lynne A. Taylor, 67, resident of Milford, NH, died on February 14, 2017 at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH.

She was born in Nashua, NH on April 20, 1949, a daughter of Mary Ann (Wyman) Buffelli Hamilton of Milford, NH and the late Alfred Buffelli. She was raised and educated in Milford and graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1967.

Lynne had resided in Florida for 17 years and later returned to Milford in 2007. While living in Florida, she was employed as a manager for American Technical Ceramics.

She was an avid quilter and also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and her monthly “Cousins Lunch.”

In addition to her mother, family members include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jonathan C. and Rosemarie Palmer, and Patrick S. Palmer, all of Jacksonville, FL; two grandchildren, Seth Palmer and Harrison Palmer, both of Jacksonville, FL; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Linda Buffelli of Lyndeborough, NH, Kent and Trish Buffelli of Colorado; and many cousins.

Memorial visiting hours are on Monday, February 20th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Milford, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Share Outreach Inc., 1 Columbus Avenue, Milford, NH 03055. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.