Holly Demanche

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Holly Demanche, 32, of Nashua, NH, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017 in Nashua, NH. Holly was born January 8, 1985 in Nashua, NH, the daughter of Roger Demanche and Debra (Boucher) Demanche.

Holly was a beautiful woman. She had so much passion for art and music. Holly loved to draw, loved animals, and loved to go camping with her friends and family. Although she struggled with her depression and addiction, she never let that change the love for her son and family. Her son Damian was her whole world, she was always very caring and loving to him. Holly was a member of ICP (Insane Clown Posse) for many years. She was known as a “Juggalette” in the group and she went to many gatherings and concerts with her friends and the fellow members of the ICP.

Holly is survived by her son Damian of Wilton, NH, her parents Roger Demanche and his wife Linda Demanche of New Ipswich, NH, and her mother Debra (Boucher) Demanche of Wilton, NH, and her sister Kayla Demanche of Wilton, NH.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours at the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple Street, Wilton, NH 03086 on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 10am-1pm. The funeral service will follow calling hours at the Michaud Funeral Home at 1pm.