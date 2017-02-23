Obituaries

James M. Hebert

Thursday, February 23, 2017

James M. Hebert, 28, of Amherst, NH, died February 11, 2017.

Born in Nashua, NH on October 13, 1988, he was the son of Daniel and Jeanne (Motyl) Hebert.

James graduated from Souhegan High School, Class of 2007. He earned a bachelor of arts from Southern New Hampshire University as well as a master’s degree in information technology. Most recently, he was studying computer science at the University of New Hampshire.

He enjoyed playing video games, remixing music, painting, drawing, photography, and keeping up with current events. A devoted son, loyal brother, and kind friend, James will be deeply missed by all who had the honor to know him.

In addition to his parents of Amherst, family members include a sister, Stephanie Carberry and her husband, Dermot, of Manchester; a brother, Chris Hebert of Amherst; his paternal grandfather, Melvin Hebert of Jacksonville, FL; his maternal grandmother, Stephanie Motyl of Mansfield, MA; several aunts; uncles; and cousins.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements. For more information please visit: www.connorhealy.com.