Obituaries

Inez Georgianna (Geana) Craig

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Geana Craig, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb 10th at her sons home in Galt, CA. Her life began September 23rd, 1933, in Wilton, New Hampshire where she was the 5th of eight children born to George and Inez Bowler. She married Charles Craig in 1958 and moved to the bay area in 1965 to raise their 3 children. She was a model, a Navy wife, a host Mom to several foreign exchange students, a loving Mom and grandmother. Geana worked in the computer industry and retired from Management at Intel Corporation in 1988. After traveling the US in their motor-home as full-timers for 5 years, they settled in Green Valley, AZ for 24 years where she enjoyed her many friends and warm weather. She became an active member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 66 and a founding Member of Post 131. She enjoyed Rving, cruising, traveling, reading, playing games, and socializing. She is survived by son, Steven Craig (Tammy), daughters Joni Hally (Mike), Robyn Craig-Boehler (Ron), and Christeen Simmons. She is also survived by brothers, Gordon and Kenny Bowler and sisters Joan Miller and Sally Williams (Gene), 7 grandchildren Renae James, Jennifer Decker, Brian Hally, Karissa Hally, Shayla Craig, Kiera Craig and Kyle Craig. 4 Great Grandchildren Taylor and Ocean James, Trace and Mia Decker and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Craig, Sister Cathy Sawyer, Brothers Forest and John Bowler.

Deceased’s funeral arrangements:

A small Celebration of Life will be held in San Jose, CA on March 4th, 2017 at Georgio’s and Memorial at Pigeon Point Lighthouse.