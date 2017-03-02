Obituaries

Thomas A. Chatfield Jr.

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Thomas A. Chatfield, Jr., 78, of Hudson, NH, died February 15, 2017 at Fairview Healthcare Center in Hudson, following a period of declining health.

He was born November 8, 1938 in Cambridge, MA, son of the late Thomas and Florence Chatfield.

Tom was a United States Air Force Veteran, having served his country honorably for over four years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and fishing in the deep woods of Maine. He loved nothing more then spending time with his beloved family and his pugs.

Survivors include five sons and one daughter; Michael, John, David, Patrick, Charlene, and Russell, seven grandchildren, Megan, Jessica, Andy, Billy, Eric, Alex and Devon, and one great grandson, Hunter, as well as a sister, Constance, and many dear friends.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring in the Cambridge Cemetery in Cambridge, MA. To share an online message of condolence, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com. THE DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME IN HUDSON IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.