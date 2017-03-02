Obituaries

Waltraud Steinbrueck

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Ware/Amherst, NH: Waltraud “Trudy” Steinbrueck, 79, of Ware, formerly of Amherst, NH, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21st, after complications from Parkinson’s disease.

She is survived by her loving daughters Barbara Desmond and her husband Michael, Tina Hamilton and her husband Charles and Karin Steinbrueck and her husband Daniel Biss; five devoted grandchildren; her former husband Klaus Steinbrueck; and her nieces, nephews and their children. She was born March 8, 1937 in Romsdorf, Germany. In 1969 she settled in Amherst, NH, where she owned and operated the German goods specialty store, the European Delicatessen, for thirty-three years. She relaxed by working in her beautiful garden. We shall miss her dearly.

Her memorial and interment will be private. Condolences can be sent to the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550 or on the funeral home’s website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation (www.pdf.org).

