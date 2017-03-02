Obituaries

Gerald P. Katz

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Gerald P. Katz, of Milford, NH, formerly Easthampton, MA, born on September 30, 1940, son of the late Leah (Richard) Katz and William Katz, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Crestwood Center in Milford. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, moved to Revere, then to Sharon and Newton, Massachusetts. He graduated from Sharon High School, and attended Boston University and New York University majoring in Industrial Relations.

He spent thirty-five years in hotel operations and marketing for Playboy Hotels, The Sonesta Beach Hotel, The Mount Washington Hotel and Resort and Dunfley Hotels as Corporate Director. He was the Vice President of operations for the Hospitality Group located in Darien, Connecticut.

An avid singer and actor from the time he was eight years old until he passed away he sang in many operas, musicals and concerts. For 15 years, he performed with his wife Mickey with Commonwealth Opera Company in Northampton, MA. Gerry has sung with Souhegan Valley Chorus, Hampshire Choral Society, South Hadley Chorale, Pioneer Valley Symphony Chorus, Glastonbury Chorus and Springfield Symphony Chorus.

He was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA of New Hampshire) and Guardian Ad Litem protecting abused and neglected children and speaking for them in court.

He is survived by his wife, Mickey, his daughter Barbara of Wesley Chapel, Florida and a stepson Stephen of New Hampshire; two stepdaughters, Cindy and her husband Michael and Susan and her husband James McEneany; eight grandchildren, Michael, Steven, Samantha, Eric, Brandon, Shane, James and Daniel; two great granddaughters and countless friends.

SERVICES: Services were held on Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Davis Funeral Home, One Lock Street, Nashua. Interment followed the service at Sharon Memorial Park, Dedham Street, Sharon, MA 02067. Donations may be made to the CASA of New Hampshire, P.O. Box 1327, Manchester, NH 03105.

The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME has been placed in charge of arrangements.