Obituaries

Charles Odell

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Charles “Charlie” Odell, born April 2, 1951, unexpectedly passed away at his home on February 25, 2017. He and his parents, Ralph and Marjorie (Noble) Odell were lifelong residents of Amherst. He graduated from MASH in 1969 where he was a state track and field finalist. He attended UNH, majoring in Agricultural Engineering and he participated in Woodsmen Competitions while attending.

Returning to Amherst he spent 40 plus years as an independent contractor working with McKay and Wright, Don Wheeler, Leighton White and others. Winters he worked with the Town of Amherst or NH Highway Department helping with snow removal. He enjoyed the challenge of staying ahead of a storm and the camaraderie of his coworkers.

Charlie enjoyed animals, gardening, hunting, fishing, antique trucks and tractors. He will be remembered for giving and helping others whenever he had the opportunity.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by a brother, Ralph Jr., his wife Beth and two nephews, Matthew and Christopher Odell of Pittsfield, NH; and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. in the Congregational Church of Amherst, 11 Church Street, Amherst, NH, followed by a reception in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.