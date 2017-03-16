Obituaries

Winston A. Grant

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Winston A. “Butch” Grant, 75, resident of Amherst, NH, died on March 10, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with cancer. When he received his terminal diagnosis, he was determined to live life to the fullest and spent as much time as he could with his family and friends making wonderful memories to cherish. He maintained his sense of humor and positive attitude throughout his illness and was a source of strength for his family and friends.

Butch was born in Nashua, NH on December 19, 1941, a son of Lester E. and Georgia (Waterman) Grant. Butch was raised and educated in Milford and graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1959. He made his home in Amherst for more than 50 years.

Butch had been employed as a meat cutter for Purity Supreme in Massachusetts and Nashua for many years.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and bird watching. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

Butch was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. He belonged to the Ricciardi Hartshorn Post #23 American Legion in Milford for 37 years.

Butch was predeceased by a brother, Roland Grant.

Family members include his wife, Linda J. (Thorell) Grant of Amherst; a son and daughter in law, Randy and Sharon Grant of Sunrise, FL; a daughter and son in law Candice and Edward Weingartner of Northfield, NH; three grandchildren, Craig Grant, Matthew Grant and Grace Weingartner, two sisters and a brother in law, Gail and Norman Belanger of Milford, NH and Karen Jarest of Wilton, NH; a sister in law, Kathy Grant of Osceola, WI. He also had many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To honor his enjoyment of the outdoors, the family will be dressed in flannel shirts and jeans for the visiting hours and invite you to do the same if you’re comfortable doing so.

Services will be held in the Chapel at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 D.W. Highway, Boscawen, NH on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 10:00am.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 10:00 am at Parkhurst Place, 11 Veterans Road, Amherst, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty House, 75 W. Baker Street, Manchester, NH 03103 or the Share Outreach Program, 1 Columbus Avenue, Milford, NH 03055. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer condolences, please go to www.smith-heald.com.