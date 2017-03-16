Obituaries

Margaret M. McGettigan

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Margaret M. “Marge” McGettigan, 79, resident of Milford, NH died March 12, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 11, 1938 in Manchester, NH a daughter of the late John P. and Leonie (Michaud) Bolton.

Marge was a 1955 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Manchester, NH and a member of the Notre Dame Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1958 where she remained an active member in their Alumnae for many years.

Marge was a registered nurse and had worked for Notre Dame Hospital, Catholic Medical Center, Milford Nursing Home, and for many years as a private duty nurse. She was active in her community, volunteering for the Souhegan Valley Nursing Association, Boy Scouts, American Red Cross, and at Saint Patrick Church in Milford where she served on a various committees and was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club. She enjoyed vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard with her husband, sewing, gardening and especially spending time with her six grandchildren and attending their many activities.

Marge was predeceased by her parents, her infant sister Virginia, her dear brother Edward Bolton, and sister-in-law Corrine.

Her greatest gifts in life were her beloved husband of 57 years, Ken and their four children: Karen Ricciardi and husband Rick of Manchester, NH; Ken McGettigan and wife Bobi of Enterprise, AL; Kevin McGettigan and wife Jacqui of Belmont, NH and Karlene Lowkes and husband Tom of East Brookfield, MA. Her greatest joy was spending time with their six grandchildren, Patrick, Kelsey, Tony, Andrew, Erin and Keriann. Marge also leaves behind her dear brother John Bolton, her very special sister-in-law Diane Bolton, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and treasured friends who supported her throughout her life. Marge would be honored if you simply remember her in your daily kind acts such as smiling at a stranger and holding a door for someone to walk through.

Visiting hours are on Thursday, March 16th from 5:00-7:00pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 10:00 am in St. Patrick’s Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford, NH. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Bedford, NH.

It was Marge’s wish that flowers be omitted. If your heart desires, donations may be made to the Pediatric Cancer Patient fund at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock or your favorite charity. Contributions can be made online at https://dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.org/chad/chad-annual-fund or checks made payable to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, mailed to DH Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001. All donations should specify that the gift is in memory of Margaret McGettigan by including her name on the check or in the memorial field on the website. If donating by check, please write “CHaD Cancer Patient Fund” on the memo line.

Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.