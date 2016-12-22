|
HighSchool Highlights
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Milford girls indoor track earns 1st place
The Milford girls won the Winter Indoor Track League meet at Dartmouth College with 50.5 points to beat out 12 other teams, including Mondanock (43), Souhegan (40.5), Nashua North (35.5), Lebanon (35), Hanover (27), Timberlane (18), Mt. Anthony (17), Keene (9), Thetford Academy (6.5) Goffstown (5), Oxbox (5) and Sharon (2).
Milford's Rebecca Durham won the 1,000 (3:09.54) and 1,500 (5:03.41), while teammate Alex Matsis was first in the 3,000 (10:53.36). Spartan senior Amy Arena won the long jump at 15-1, and Sydney Osorio took second in the shot put.
Souhegan's Abby Cranney claimed the top spot in the 55 (7.58) and 300 (43.43), and was helped to a third win by teammates Kayla Kilcrease, Hannah Rowe and Abigail Ballantyne in the 4x200 relay.
For the boys, Nashua North ran away from the competition at the Winter Indoor Track League meet at Dartmouth College on Sunday with 92 points. Lebanon was next best at 36, followed by Timberlane (36), Hanover (32), Milford (28), Monandock (17), Goffstown (12), Thetford (10), Oxbow (7), Mt. Anthony (6), Newport (5), Souhegan (5), Keene (4) and Kearsarge (4).
Milford received a second-place finish from Tirell O'Brien in the 55 hurdles (9.17). Blake Audibert was fourth in the 1,500 and anchored the third-place 4x400 relay.
For Souhegan, Patrick McGrath was runner-up in the 1,500 at 4:19.48.
Wrestling
Milford 47, Merrimack 27;
Milford 44, Souhegan 21
The Spartans had one of their better nights with the dual triumph while also avenging an earlier loss to the Tomahawks on Dec. 14.
Their winners included Matt DiGiosio (106, 11-5), Ethan Briggs (double winner at 132, by fall and superior decision); Trevor Grenier (138, two wins); Ricky DeBernardo (152, by fall); Michael McGuire (160, by fall); Edward MaKena (170, technical fall); Kyle Faucher-Clancy (182, by fall); George Horta (195, by fall); Dominic Goulette (220, 2-1, OT).
Merrimack got three forfeits in the Milford match. Other Tomahawk winners include Eric Teriault (145, 10-5); Chad Mason (285, by fall).
Souhegan winners on the night included Sam Theriault at 120 and Jake Upton at 145.
Girls Hockey
Souhegan 10, ConVal 0
Shannon Paquette had four goals and two assists while Simonne Dodge added two goals and two assists in the Sabers' season opener on Dec. 13.
Eliza Cullen, Ryleigh Tobin, and Hunter Baum each had a goal while Julia Pinkham had a goal and two assists.
Maggie Dix also had two assists for the Sabers.
Souhegan got five saves from goalie Makayla Lachance.
Boys Hockey
Pinkerton 9, Nashua North/Souhegan 0
NS goalie Robbie Morel had 24 stops in a losing cause on Dec. 14, while Pinkerton goalie Dakota Robinson stopped 21 North/Souhegan shots. NS hosts Bishop Brady Saturday at 2:40 p.m. at Conway Arena.
Alpine Ski
Souhegan boys take third; Milford finishes fourth
The Cardinals (375) finished second behind first place Derryfield (378) in Giant Slalom competition.
Souhegan (354) was third and Hollis Brookline fourth (341) in a nine team meet. Milford was eighth and Wilton-Lyndeborough ninth.
HB's Luke Martin was second while Nick Hughes led BG with a fourth place finish.
Andrew Taylor of Souhegan placed sixth while Grant Bonczar of Milford was 26th.
Souhegan girls place 2nd
The Cavaliers, led by Stephanie Menard's second place finish, got the most team points (380.5).
Souhegan (362.5) finished in second place at the seven-team meet.
Bishop Guertin was sixth. Other top local finishers included Olivia Bennett of Souhegan, who was third.
Brenna Tomaino was Guertin's top skier, finishing 28th.
Boys Basketball
Milford 59, John Stark 44
Ryan Banuskevich led the 2-0 Spartans with 26 points, including 12 in the decisive final period, to go with seven rebounds. Shane Winnett added 11 points and seven rebounds while Jamie Pare added nine points on Tuesday.
Pelham 63, Souhegan 38
The visiting Sabers struggled, falling to 0-2 on Tuesday. Ryan Hickey led the locals with 11 points followed by Andersen Geffrard with nine and Ryan Boehm with six.
Souhegan visits Coe-Brown on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Derryfield 54, Wilton-Lyndeborough 23
The Warriors got 15 points from Caitlyn Wittenauer but it wasn't enough as they fell on Dec. 14. Abby Leblanc had six points and Jailyn Gilcreast had two points to round out the WL scoring.
Epping 50, Wilton-Lyndeborough 15
The Warriors only got scoring contributions from three players as they fell to Epping on Dec. 16.
Caitlyn Wittenauer led Wilton with eight points, including three from the line.
Abby Leblanc chipped in four points, while Kaitlyn LoVerme added three.
John Stark 44, Milford 32
Erin McGuire had 10 points and nine rebounds but it wasn't enough as the Spartans fell to 0-3 on Tuesday.
Amy Arena also had six points for the locals.
Pelham 52, Souhegan 37
The Sabers suffered their first loss of the season to fall to 2-1 on Tuesday. Mia Len led Souhegan with 12 points while Beth Greenwood added nine and Katie O'Brien eight.
