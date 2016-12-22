Sports

HighSchool Highlights

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Milford girls indoor track earns 1st place

The Milford girls won the Winter Indoor Track League meet at Dart­mouth College with 50.5 points to beat out 12 other teams, including Mondan­ock (43), Souhegan (40.5), Nashua North (35.5), Leb­anon (35), Hanover (27), Timberlane (18), Mt. An­thony (17), Keene (9), Thet­ford Academy (6.5) Goff­stown (5), Oxbox (5) and Sharon (2).

Milford's Rebecca Dur­ham won the 1,000 (3:09.54) and 1,500 (5:03.41), while teammate Alex Mat­sis was first in the 3,000 (10:53.36). Spartan senior Amy Arena won the long jump at 15-1, and Sydney Osorio took second in the shot put.

Souhegan's Abby Cran­ney claimed the top spot in the 55 (7.58) and 300 (43.43), and was helped to a third win by teammates Kayla Kilcrease, Hannah Rowe and Abigail Ballan­tyne in the 4x200 relay.

For the boys, Nashua North ran away from the competition at the Win­ter Indoor Track League meet at Dartmouth Col­lege on Sunday with 92 points. Lebanon was next best at 36, followed by Timberlane (36), Hanover (32), Milford (28), Monan­dock (17), Goffstown (12), Thetford (10), Oxbow (7), Mt. Anthony (6), Newport (5), Souhegan (5), Keene (4) and Kearsarge (4).

Milford received a second-place finish from Tirell O'Brien in the 55 hurdles (9.17). Blake Au­dibert was fourth in the 1,500 and anchored the third-place 4x400 relay.

For Souhegan, Patrick McGrath was runner-up in the 1,500 at 4:19.48.

Wrestling

Milford 47, Merrimack 27;

Milford 44, Souhegan 21

The Spartans had one of their better nights with the dual triumph while also avenging an earlier loss to the Tomahawks on Dec. 14.

Their winners included Matt DiGiosio (106, 11-5), Ethan Briggs (double win­ner at 132, by fall and su­perior decision); Trevor Grenier (138, two wins); Ricky DeBernardo (152, by fall); Michael McGuire (160, by fall); Edward MaKena (170, technical fall); Kyle Faucher-Clancy (182, by fall); George Hor­ta (195, by fall); Dominic Goulette (220, 2-1, OT).

Merrimack got three for­feits in the Milford match. Other Tomahawk winners include Eric Teriault (145, 10-5); Chad Mason (285, by fall).

Souhegan winners on the night included Sam Theriault at 120 and Jake Upton at 145.

Girls Hockey

Souhegan 10, ConVal 0

Shannon Paquette had four goals and two assists while Simonne Dodge added two goals and two assists in the Sabers' sea­son opener on Dec. 13.

Eliza Cullen, Ryleigh Tobin, and Hunter Baum each had a goal while Ju­lia Pinkham had a goal and two assists.

Maggie Dix also had two assists for the Sabers.

Souhegan got five saves from goalie Makayla La­chance.

Boys Hockey

Pinkerton 9, Nashua North/Souhegan 0

NS goalie Robbie Morel had 24 stops in a losing cause on Dec. 14, while Pinkerton goalie Dako­ta Robinson stopped 21 North/Souhegan shots. NS hosts Bishop Brady Satur­day at 2:40 p.m. at Conway Arena.

Alpine Ski

Souhegan boys take third; Milford finishes fourth

The Cardinals (375) fin­ished second behind first place Derryfield (378) in Giant Slalom competition.

Souhegan (354) was third and Hollis Brook­line fourth (341) in a nine team meet. Milford was eighth and Wilton-Lynde­borough ninth.

HB's Luke Martin was second while Nick Hughes led BG with a fourth place finish.

Andrew Taylor of Souhegan placed sixth while Grant Bonczar of Milford was 26th.

Souhegan girls place 2nd

The Cavaliers, led by Stephanie Menard's sec­ond place finish, got the most team points (380.5).

Souhegan (362.5) fin­ished in second place at the seven-team meet.

Bishop Guertin was sixth. Other top local fin­ishers included Olivia Bennett of Souhegan, who was third.

Brenna Tomaino was Guertin's top skier, finishing 28th.

Boys Basketball

Milford 59, John Stark 44

Ryan Banuskevich led the 2-0 Spartans with 26 points, includ­ing 12 in the decisive final period, to go with seven rebounds. Shane Winnett added 11 points and seven rebounds while Jamie Pare added nine points on Tuesday.

Pelham 63, Souhegan 38

The visiting Sabers struggled, falling to 0-2 on Tuesday. Ryan Hickey led the locals with 11 points followed by Andersen Geffrard with nine and Ryan Boehm with six.

Souhegan visits Coe-Brown on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Derryfield 54, Wilton-Lyndeborough 23

The Warriors got 15 points from Caitlyn Wittenauer but it wasn't enough as they fell on Dec. 14. Abby Leblanc had six points and Jailyn Gilcreast had two points to round out the WL scoring.

Epping 50, Wilton-Lyndeborough 15

The Warriors only got scoring contributions from three players as they fell to Epping on Dec. 16.

Caitlyn Wittenauer led Wilton with eight points, including three from the line.

Abby Leblanc chipped in four points, while Kaitlyn LoVerme add­ed three.

John Stark 44, Milford 32

Erin McGuire had 10 points and nine rebounds but it wasn't enough as the Spartans fell to 0-3 on Tues­day.

Amy Arena also had six points for the locals.

Pelham 52, Souhegan 37

The Sabers suffered their first loss of the season to fall to 2-1 on Tuesday. Mia Len led Souhegan with 12 points while Beth Green­wood added nine and Katie O'Brien eight.