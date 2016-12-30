Sports

High School Highlights

Friday, December 30, 2016





Souhegan runs well at UNH

Indoor Track

Saber girls finish fourth, boys take seventh

Souhegan High School track and field teams participated in the Christmas vacation track meet held Monday morning. With 10 teams scoring points, the Saber girls' team was fourth and the boys' team was seventh. Final scores of the girls' teams were Alvirne 70, Mil­ford 57.5, Merrimack Valley 52.5, Souhegan 42, Nashua South 31, Belmont 16, Pelham 11, Prospect Mountain 6, Hollis Brookline 5, and Gilford 2. Boys' scores were Merrimack Valley 68, Alvirne 60, Belmont 49, Nashua South 36, Pelham 34, Milford 32, Souhegan 6, Prospect Mountain 4, and Gilford 2.

Sophomore Hannah Rowe was the top scor­er for the Saber girls. Not only was she the winner in the 55-meter dash, but she also out­leaped everyone in the long jump (14-5 1/4). Her winning jump placed her seventh on the all-time Souhegan top ten list. Rowe also ran on the 4x160 relay team with Kayla Kilcrease, Ashley Barham, and Tina Clay. Their time of 1:37.34 placed fifth in the event. Barham also placed third in the 55-meter hurdles (10.34). Kayla also ran with Jane Leighton, Marissa Romano, and Jenny Ladd to place first in the 4 by 400 meter relay. Shannon Earley placed third in the 1,500 meters with a time of 5:22.74. Elise Lambert completed the Souhegan scor­ing with a sixth-place leap in the high jump (4-6).

Patrick McGrath scored all six points for the Souhegan boys' team as he led from start to finish in the 1,500 meters (4:22.14).

Both teams will compete at UNH again on Friday morning.

Boys Basketball

Coe-Brown/Northwood 50, Souhegan 43

The Sabers managed to erase an early 12-point deficit and take a one-point lead in the fourth, but Coe Brown-Northwood used a late run to secure the victory.

Davis Biddle had a solid game for Souhe­gan (0-3), scoring a team-high 15 points. Ryan Hickey added nine points, while Jeff Boehm contributed eight points.

Boys Hockey

North-Souhegan 5, Trinity 4

Brendan Martin got the game-winner for the locals (1-1), along with four assists on Dec. 21. Jeremiah Latham had two goals and an assist, while Dean Paquette had a pair of goals and John Natale two assists. Robbie Morel had 13 saves in the N-S net with de­fensive help from Chris Constant and Ryan Dancoes.

Wrestling

Milford 37, Goffstown 25

Highlighting the victory for the Spartans were Trevor Grenier by decision at 138, Mav­erick Dodier at 145 (pin) and Matt DiGiosio at 106 (decision) on Dec. 21.

Milford drops pair of duals

Following a 4-0 start to the season, the Spar­tans dropped a pair of matches to Exeter and Concord. Milford fell to Exeter 49-27, and they were shutout by Concord, 58-0.

Ethan Briggs (132) had the performance of the night for Milford, topping his Exeter oppo­nent in overtime.