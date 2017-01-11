Andrews named Hermann finalist

Sports

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

On the field, Milford High School graduate Morgan Andrews and the University of Southern California women’s soccer team had the edge on Kadeisha Buchanan and West Virginia University during the Trojans’ 3-1 victory in the NCAA championship on Dec. 4.

Off the field, Andrews – who scored a goal in the national title triumph – couldn’t quite pull off the sweep.

Buchanan, a 5-foot-7 senior defender with three goals and three assists, was given the nod for the MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded to the top collegiate women’s soccer player in the nation. Andrews, Buchanan and Stanford’s Andi Sullivan were the three finalists.

Andrews won’t wait long to figure out the next direction of her career, as she is one of 184 players eligible for the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft today at 3 p.m. in Los Angeles. The Milford product is expected to be a top 10 pick, and could go as high as No. 3 overall to the hometown Boston Breakers.

Buchanan, a member of her country’s national team, became the second Canadian to win a Hermann Trophy after Portland’s Christine Sinclair in 2004 and 2005. Ian Harkes, of Wake Forest, won the men’s award.

Andrews, a 5-foot-9 senior midfielder, had already been named to the NSCAA All-

American second team for the second straight season and received All-Pac-12 first-team honors. She started all 25 games for USC, tied for the team lead with 10 goals, notched four assists and was second in points with 24.

Andrews displayed a penchant for coming through in USC’s toughest matchups.

She scored two minutes into the national title matchup with West Virginia, tallied two goals – including the game-winner – in a 3-0 win over then-No. 1 Stanford on Oct. 6, provided the game-winner during a 3-0 victory against then-No. 8 North Carolina on Sept. 11, and scored a pair in the first round of the NCAA Tournament versus Eastern Washington.