High School Highlights
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Milford boys hoop at 7-0
Boys Basketball
Milford 64, Timberlane 55
Ryan Banuskevich led the way with 20 points as Milford stayed unbeaten (7-0) in Division II on Tuesday. Weston Pare added 12 points while Evan Ryan (with eight rebounds), Jamie Pare, Shane Winnett, and Nick Gutterson each had eight points.
The Spartans led 28-26 at the half and 47-41 after three and put it away in the fourth. Milford's next game is next Tuesday at Bishop Brady.
Milford 57, Windham 53
Evan Ryan led the way for the undefeated Spartans on Friday with 21 points followed by Ryan Banuskevich with 13.
Manchester West 64, Souhegan 50
The Blue Knights hit nine 3-pointers to help drop the Sabers on Jan. 10. Andersen Geffrard led the locals with 19 points while Ryan Hickey added 13.
Hanover 77, Souhegan 64
Andersen Geffrard had 17 points on Friday and Davis Biddle added 11 but it wasn't enough as the Sabers fell to 1-6.
Girls Basketball
Hanover 37, Souhegan 35
Mia Len led the Sabers with 17 points on Friday, followed by Katie O'Brien with 10 and Beth Greenwood seven.
Nute 46, Wilton-Lyndeborough 28
Caitlyn Wittenauer accounted for 75 percent of the Warriors' scoring with 21 points, but Wilton-Lyndeborough (0-8) couldn't keep up on Friday night. Cheyenne Hall (four points), Rama Koudsi (two) and Abby Leblanc (one) rounded out the Warrior offense.
Wrestling
Milford 28, Spaulding 6
The Spartans got three big individual wins on Jan. 11: Nick Shelberg's major decision (10-2) triumph at 132, Kyle Faucher-Clancy's pin in 19 seconds at 160, and Tyler Deihle's pin at 285.
Boys Hockey
Manchester Central 8, North-Souhegan 5
Another slow start cost the Saber- Titans on Jan. 11 after falling behind 4-0 early, and 7-1 after two periods before staging a rally.
Dean Paquette had a hat trick to lead the locals, who also got goals from Brendan Martin and John Natale. Martin, Natale and Jeremiah Latham all had assists while North-Souhegan goalie Robbie Morel had 20 saves.
Bedford 7, North-Souhegan 0
The Saber-Titans had a rough go at Conway Arena on Saturday, falling to 1-5 in Division I, 3-6 overall. The Bulldogs' Jay Roberto had two goals and two assists to lead the Bulldogs, who also got two goals by Colon Voloshin and a goal and two assists from Kyle Greer. Bedford improved to 5-0-1.
Girls Hockey
Concord 1, Souhegan 0 (0T)
The Tide got the game-winner just over two minutes into the sudden death extra session on Jan. 11. Souhegan goalie Mikayla LaChance played well with 21 saves, with good defensive help from Clare Woodford.
Swimming
Several Spartans qualify for states
The Spartans swam well on Saturday as several athletes hit state times.
Zoe Daudier made two state cuts in the 100 and 50 freestyle en route to second- and third-place finishes. Alice Danas also made two state cuts in the 500 free and 200 individual medley and took first and second place.
Matt Hannon hit his first state meet cut and won the 50 free, while Allie DeGraffenreid (50 free), Emily DeBeradinis (200 free) and Andrea Visco (backstroke) also enjoyed strong days.
Indoor Track
Spartans run strong in Providence
Alex Matsis won the 2-mile run at the East Coast Invitational in Providence, R.I., on Saturday with a time of 11 minutes, 36.81 seconds.
Rebecca Durham also ran well with a fifth-place showing in the 1-mile at 5:09.74.
