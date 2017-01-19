Sports

High School Highlights

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Milford boys hoop at 7-0

Boys Basketball

Milford 64, Timberlane 55

Ryan Banuskevich led the way with 20 points as Milford stayed unbeaten (7-0) in Division II on Tuesday. Weston Pare added 12 points while Evan Ryan (with eight rebounds), Jamie Pare, Shane Win­nett, and Nick Gutterson each had eight points.

The Spartans led 28-26 at the half and 47-41 after three and put it away in the fourth. Milford's next game is next Tues­day at Bishop Brady.

Milford 57, Windham 53

Evan Ryan led the way for the unde­feated Spartans on Friday with 21 points followed by Ryan Banuskevich with 13.

Manchester West 64, Souhegan 50

The Blue Knights hit nine 3-pointers to help drop the Sabers on Jan. 10. An­dersen Geffrard led the locals with 19 points while Ryan Hickey added 13.

Hanover 77, Souhegan 64

Andersen Geffrard had 17 points on Friday and Davis Biddle added 11 but it wasn't enough as the Sabers fell to 1-6.

Girls Basketball

Hanover 37, Souhegan 35

Mia Len led the Sabers with 17 points on Friday, followed by Katie O'Brien with 10 and Beth Greenwood seven.

Nute 46, Wilton-Lyndeborough 28

Caitlyn Wittenauer accounted for 75 percent of the Warriors' scoring with 21 points, but Wilton-Lyndeborough (0-8) couldn't keep up on Friday night. Chey­enne Hall (four points), Rama Koudsi (two) and Abby Leblanc (one) rounded out the Warrior offense.

Wrestling

Milford 28, Spaulding 6

The Spartans got three big individual wins on Jan. 11: Nick Shelberg's major decision (10-2) triumph at 132, Kyle Fau­cher-Clancy's pin in 19 seconds at 160, and Tyler Deihle's pin at 285.

Boys Hockey

Manchester Central 8, North-Souhegan 5

Another slow start cost the Saber- Titans on Jan. 11 after falling behind 4-0 early, and 7-1 after two periods before staging a rally.

Dean Paquette had a hat trick to lead the locals, who also got goals from Bren­dan Martin and John Natale. Martin, Natale and Jeremiah Latham all had as­sists while North-Souhegan goalie Rob­bie Morel had 20 saves.

Bedford 7, North-Souhegan 0

The Saber-Titans had a rough go at Conway Arena on Saturday, falling to 1-5 in Division I, 3-6 overall. The Bulldogs' Jay Roberto had two goals and two as­sists to lead the Bulldogs, who also got two goals by Colon Voloshin and a goal and two assists from Kyle Greer. Bedford improved to 5-0-1.

Girls Hockey

Concord 1, Souhegan 0 (0T)

The Tide got the game-winner just over two minutes into the sud­den death extra session on Jan. 11. Souhegan goalie Mikayla LaChance played well with 21 saves, with good defensive help from Clare Wood­ford.

Swimming

Several Spartans qualify for states

The Spartans swam well on Sat­urday as several athletes hit state times.

Zoe Daudier made two state cuts in the 100 and 50 freestyle en route to second- and third-place finishes. Alice Danas also made two state cuts in the 500 free and 200 indi­vidual medley and took first and second place.

Matt Hannon hit his first state meet cut and won the 50 free, while Allie DeGraffenreid (50 free), Emily DeBeradinis (200 free) and Andrea Visco (backstroke) also enjoyed strong days.

Indoor Track

Spartans run strong in Providence

Alex Matsis won the 2-mile run at the East Coast Invitational in Providence, R.I., on Saturday with a time of 11 minutes, 36.81 sec­onds.

Rebecca Durham also ran well with a fifth-place showing in the 1-mile at 5:09.74.