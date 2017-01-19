|
Locals named CHaD All-Stars
Thursday, January 19, 2017
By TOM KING
Staff Writer
</
Milford and Souhegan each send pair
Several local high school football seniors will be taking part in one more game in late June.
Souhegan fullback-linebacker Tucker Aiello and two-way lineman Luuc Grondstra were selected, as were rival Milford's tight end/ linebacker Ryan Camirand and fullback-linebacker Teagan Vitali.
A total of 84 players out of 170 nominated fill up the rosters.
All the locals are on the West squad, where they will be joined by several Greater Nashua peers.
Merrimack High School record-setting quarterback and Telegraph Player of the Year Justin Grassini heads an impressive list that includes five Tomahawks, three from Nashua North, two from Nashua South, and one from Bishop Guertin to play in the sixth annual ChaD (Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock) New Hampshire East- West All-Star football game at Saint Anselm College's Grappone Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30.
Grassini threw for 3,546 yards for the Tomahawks, who made it to the Division I semis before losing to overtime to Bedford. He also set the state record with an incredible 43 touchdown passes.
Fellow Tomahawks joining him on the West squad are Alec Bronchuk, Ryan Fournier, Tyler DeNeill and Danny McKillop.
The teams were selected by the coaching staffs of Team East and Team West, led by head coaches Craig Kozens and Jim Schubert, respectively. The East has won the last two games but still trails in the series, 3-2.
Tickets for the game will be available in the spring. The contest raises money for raises money for the kids and services at CHaD, including the Kristen's Gift Endowment Fund which cares for pediatric cancer patients and their families. Last year's event raised over $250,000.
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business