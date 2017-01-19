Sports

Locals named CHaD All-Stars

Thursday, January 19, 2017





By TOM KING

Staff Writer



</

Milford and Souhegan each send pair

Several local high school football seniors will be taking part in one more game in late June.

Souhegan fullback-linebacker Tucker Ai­ello and two-way line­man Luuc Grondstra were selected, as were rival Milford's tight end/ linebacker Ryan Cami­rand and fullback-linebacker Teagan Vitali.

A total of 84 players out of 170 nominated fill up the rosters.

All the locals are on the West squad, where they will be joined by several Greater Nashua peers.

Merrimack High School record-setting quar­terback and Telegraph Player of the Year Justin Grassini heads an impres­sive list that includes five Tomahawks, three from Nashua North, two from Nashua South, and one from Bishop Guertin to play in the sixth annual ChaD (Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock) New Hampshire East- West All-Star football game at Saint Anselm Col­lege's Grappone Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

Grassini threw for 3,546 yards for the Tomahawks, who made it to the Divi­sion I semis before losing to overtime to Bedford. He also set the state re­cord with an incredible 43 touchdown passes.

Fellow Tomahawks join­ing him on the West squad are Alec Bronchuk, Ryan Fournier, Tyler DeNeill and Danny McKillop.

The teams were select­ed by the coaching staffs of Team East and Team West, led by head coach­es Craig Kozens and Jim Schubert, respectively. The East has won the last two games but still trails in the series, 3-2.

Tickets for the game will be available in the spring. The contest raises money for raises money for the kids and services at CHaD, including the Kristen's Gift Endowment Fund which cares for pe­diatric cancer patients and their families. Last year's event raised over $250,000.