Breakers pick Milford's Andrews No. 3 overall during NWSL draft

Thursday, January 19, 2017

By JASON ORFAO

Staff Writer

Morgan Andrews is coming home.

The Milford native was picked No. 3 overall by the Boston Breakers on Thursday, Jan. 12 during the National Women's Soccer League's College Draft.

Her selection follows a stel­lar collegiate career capped by scoring the initial goal of the University of Southern Califor­nia's 3-1 national championship triumph over West Virginia Uni­versity last month.

NWSL commissioner Jeff Plush made the announcement: "With the third pick in the first round of the 2017 NWSL Col­lege Draft, the Boston Breakers select Morgan Andrews, Univer­sity of Southern California."

Andrews took the stage and didn't let the commissioner de­part without a commemorative selfie.

"Hey, everybody," Andrews said. "First off, I just want to say thank you to Boston. Thank you for believing in me, my goals, the dreams that we have together, and investing in that."

Next was a salute to her Mil­ford roots and her fellow Trojans.

"Second of all, I want to thank everyone at home; my family, my friends, everyone back at New Hampshire - Live Free or Die," she said with a laugh.

"I want to thank everyone at USC. Where are my teammates at?" Andrews asked, with both of her hands raised, before the crowd responded with a loud ovation. "Fight on forever, you guys. I love you and without you I would not be in this position. Thank you to everyone who has supported me"

And the message to her new supporters?

"To the Boston fans - Boston Strong, let's go Breakers, baby!"

Despite being the third over­all pick, Andrews was Boston's second selection of the night. The Breakers, which struggled to a 3-15-2 record last season, owned four of the first round's 10 picks.

Wisconsin midfielder Rose Lavelle went No. 1 overall to Boston, before the North Caro­lina Courage took BYU forward Ashley Hatch at No. 2.

Andrews was the first of back-to-back picks for USC, as Kayla Mills, a Trojan defender, was taken by Sky Blue FC at No. 4.

Boston, which plays its home matches at Harvard's Jordan Field, is one of 10 teams in the NWSL. The Breakers also select­ed California forward Ifeoma Onumonu with the No. 8 pick and Harvard forward Margaret Purce at No. 9 in the first round.

The Breakers didn't have a pick in the second or third rounds, but Andrews will be making the transition with a fa­miliar face. Boston selected USC goalie Sammy Jo Prudhomme with the first pick of the fourth round. With its final selection of the night, the Breakers took Boston College forward Hayley Dowd with the eighth pick of the fourth round.

Although a 2017 schedule has not been released, the NWSL typically runs from April to Oc­tober.

Expect Andrews, who led Mil­ford High School to a Division II championship in 2012, to make her professional debut with the Breakers this spring.