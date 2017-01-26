Sports

Spartans dominate on mat

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Wrestling

Milford 48, Hollis Brookline 18

Host Milford won a whopping 10 matches, including three forfeits on Jan. 18. Ethan Briggs captured an 8-4 decision at 132 and it went on from there with wins by Trevor Grenier at 138 (6-3), Maverick Dodier at 145 (7-4), Ricky DeBernardo at 152 (fall), Kyle Faucher-Clancy at 160 (6-2), George Horta at 182 (fall) and Dominic Goulette at 195 (fall).

The Cavs got wins by Cameron Dreyer at 120 (10-5) and Dan Delong at 126 (fall) plus one forfeit win at 220.

Milford earns pair of wins

Maverick Dodier delivered an upset win over White Mountains’ Luke Beaulieu to highlight a dominant Spartan effort in a tri-dual on Saturday. Milford beat White Mountains 51-27 and toppled Kearsarge 54-18 to improve to 14-4 on the season.

Other Spartan winners included: Matt DiGiosio, Ethan Briggs, Ricky DeBernardo, Mike McGuire, Edward Makena, Dominic Goulette, Tyler Deihle, Edwin Makena and George Horta.

Sabers place 3 in top 4 at Keene

The Souhegan wrestling team has continued to improve and it showed with three wrestlers finishing in the top 4 places in the Keene Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7. The day started out with six out of seven of Souhegan’s wrestlers earning their way to the semifinals. Tough matches unfortunately dropped all six to the consolation bracket where freshmen wrestlers James Raiser and Victor Caballos fought their way back to third-place finishes. In addition, freshman wrestlers Ryan Hauser and Cam Albert took home a fourth-place finish and a fifth-place finish, respectively.

Caballos wins at Winnisquam

Souhegan’s freshman wrestlers continue to impress along with senior Jake Upton showing his toughness. It was a great day as Souhegan High School acquired the year’s first wrestling tournament champion, freshman Victor Caballos, on Saturday, Jan. 14, with fellow freshman James Raiser and senior Jake Upton both making podium appearances at third place.

Boys Basketball

Pelham 69, Souhegan 57

The Sabers (1-7) were led by Ryan Hickey who had 19 points but wasn’t enough to beat out the Pythons (5-2) on Friday, as they had a couple of 19-point scorers themselves with Kyle Frank and Drew Brown.

Groveton 58,

Wilton-Lyndeborough 55

The Warriors (2-6) pushed undefeated Groveton (9-0) to the brink, but was defeated in the final minute of play on Friday.

Sean McClure led Wilton-Lyndeborough in scoring with 18 points and Trey Carrier was right behind him with 16 points.

Swimming

Milford performs well in pool

The Spartan boys won against Bishop Brady and Wilton-

Lyndeborough, but fell to Bishop Brady, Keene, Mascenic and Pelham on Friday. Individually, Matt Hannon placed second in the 200 free and the 100 free, with state meet cuts in both events. Cameron Mitchell had personal bests in the 50 free and 100 breast.

The Spartan girls fared better, besting Bishop Brady, Keene, Mascenic, Monadnock, Pelham and Wilton-Lyndeborough.

Zoe Daudier had individual wins in the 200 IM and 100 back, with state meet times in both events. Alice Danas placed second in the 50 and 100 freestyle with two more state meet qualifiers.

Elaine Danas won the 100 fly with a state meet cut and placed second in the 100 breaststroke. Katie Anderson had strong swims in her events with two personal-best times.

Boys Hockey

Manchester Memorial 7,

North-Souhegan 6

The Crusaders rallied from a 6-5 deficit with two third-period goals, including the game-winner at 13:19, to spoil one of the Saber-Titans’ (1-6) better efforts of the season and get their first Division I win (1-6). Brendan Martin led the locals with two goals and two assists while Dean Paquette and Matty Eskenas each added a goal and an assist. Chris Constant and Jared Eggersheim had one goal each. Eren Labonte had 27 saves in net for North-Souhegan.