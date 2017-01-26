Sports

Monadnock Roller Derby ramping up for ’17 season

Thursday, January 26, 2017





Monadnock Roller Derby is ramping up its 2017 season with exciting developments and opportunities for skating and non-skating community members to get involved.

The league is joined this year by Sarah “Sprawkett” Wright. For those who are not yet familiar, Sprawkett is newly returned to the Monadnock Region after playing with the Texas Roller Girls, who are HUGE in the world of roller derby! She is one of Monadnock Roller Derby’s original members, and in addition to her skills on the track, she has experience as an educator, is a fantastic organizer and task-master, and has a lot of enthusiasm for the sport and our community, all of which she is bringing back home.

Sprawkett is offering her training talents to the community with non-skating fitness sessions on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon at the Hancock Elementary School, now through April 29. The intention is to welcoming space for average people to practice an cross-training and self-care regimen, alongside roller derby players in their community, to improve core-strength, flexibility, and balance. This “boot camp” style sessions consist of two 45-minute sessions with health/fitness discussion breaks. The classes are free for Monadnock Roller Derby league members; a $5 donation is suggested for interested community members. Participants should bring a yoga mat or blanket, athletic shoes, water bottle, and (optional) free weight for more resistance if desired. To RSVP, call Sprawkett at 603-748-9945 or email sprawkett@gmail.com.

Monadnock’s junior roller derby team, the Mad Misfits, is very quickly gaining in terms of performance and teamwork. After holding their ground against NH Roller Derby’s Sabotage Sisters last season, the Misfits are ready to take on three junior teams this year. They are a great bunch of kids who work hard and have fun! Monadnock’s women’s team, the Mad Knockers, is also on track to compete with several tough teams from throughout New England, with new and returning skaters.

For more information, or to volunteer, join a team, or become a sponsor, email contact@monadnockrollerderby.com or visit www.monadnockrollerderby.com.