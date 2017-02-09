Sports

Runaway champions; Souhegan girls claim indoor track crown

Thursday, February 9, 2017





HANOVER – Souhegan ran away with the Division II indoor track girls championship on Sunday at Dartmouth College.

It’s the Sabers’ first indoor track championship since 2007.

Madeleine Hunt took the 3,000-meter title at 10:17.68, before Abby Cranney earned the 55-meter championship at 7.44 seconds to lead the Sabers. Cranney was also the runner-up in the 300 (42.32).

Milford’s Alex Matsis, Emily Sullivan, MaKayla Sullivan and Rebecca Durham (9:50.55) edged the Sabers’ Jane Leighton, Marissa Romano, Arielle Zlotnick, Elise Lambert (9:52.53) for the 4x800 relay title. Durham also took home an individual crown in the 1,500 meters at 4:43.74, clearing the field by nearly eight seconds.

Souhegan wound up with 84 points, plenty clear of runner-up Portsmouth (56). Lebanon (49), Oyster River (44), defending champion Milford (28), Merrimack Valley (25), Windham (17), Sanborn (15), Monadnock (14) and Manchester West (14) rounded out the top 10. Campbell finished 16th with four points.

Trinity won the Division II boys title with 66 points, while Windham was the runner-up at 58. Campbell (17) finished ninth, Hollis Brookline (11) was 11th and Milford (seven) placed 15th.

For complete results, visit lancertiming.com.