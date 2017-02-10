Sports

Spartans girls basketball pulls big upset over Cavs

Friday, February 10, 2017





Girls Basketball

Milford 65,

Hollis Brookline 61

The Spartans (3-9) pulled a stunner over the Cavaliers (10-3). Erin McGuire had a team-high 20 points and five rebounds and Devany Pitsas had a great night rebounding with 12 and put in 11 points. The game was close all the way down the stretch, then Bre DeGroot’s two free throws with 2.8 seconds left sealed the win for Milford.

Souhegan 41, ConVal 25

Mia Len paced the Sabers (5-7) with 15 points, while Beth Greenwood added six and Lindsay McCool chipped in five.

Jill Roberts was a defensive spark off the bench for Souhegan.

Mount Royal 33,

Wilton-Lyndeborough 16

It was a tough night for the Warriors (0-13) against the Knights (6-7). Caitlyn Widdenauer led the team with 11 points with Abby Leblanc and Cheyenne Hall adding three and two points respectively.

Portsmouth 54,

Souhegan 46

Despite 25 points from Mia Len, the Sabers fell to 5-8 with a loss to Portsmouth (12-1), which has won nine straight. Lindsay McCool added seven points for Souhegan, while Jill Roberts chipped in six.

Boys Basketball

Milford 57,

Bishop Brady 48

Ryan Banuskevich scored a team-high 15 points and the Spartans (11-0) remained undefeated in Division II. Shane Winnett and Evan Ryan were forces in the paint with 13 points apeiece. Winnett blocked six shots and Ryan grabbed eight second-half rebounds.

Souhegan 71, ConVal 62

The Sabers improved to 3-8 with a road victory.

Wrestling

Windham 57, Milford 24

The Jaguars beat out the Spartans on their home mat. Getting wins for Milford were Ricky Debernardo, Kyle Faucher-Clancy, Caleb Wiig, and George Horta.

Spartans top Pinkerton, Memorial

Ricky DeBernardo (152 pounds) earned a pair of pins, helping Milford to two victories in Derry on Saturday. During a 37-34 triumph over host Pinkerton, DeBernardo and Dom Goulette (195) pinned their opponents, while the Spartans also received victories from Ethan Briggs (132, major decision), Maverick Dodier (145, injury default), Caleb Wiig (160, decision), Kyle Faucher-Clancy (170, decision) and George Horta (182, decision).

Milford rolled to a 54-18 win over Manchester Memorial, thanks in part to a slew of forfeits. Trevor Grenier collected a victory by decision at 138 pounds, while DeBernardo and Horta won by fall.

Boys Hockey

Concord 11,

Nashua North-Souhegan 0

The 1-9 visiting Saber-Titans, now with eight straight losses, are going in the opposite direction of the Crimson Tide, now with 10 straight wins. Robbie Morel and Eren Labonte combined for 20 saves in goal, while Concord’s Spencer Burgess had 17.

Bishop Guertin 10,

North-Souhegan 1

Jordan Caito and Aaron Pratt each scored two goals and paced the Cardinals (7-3-2) to a rout of the Saber-Titans (1-10) on Saturday at Skate 3.

Bishop Guertin led 6-0 after the first period, and built a 10-0 cushion through two. Cam Fagan, Matt Zeichick, Chase Blazak, Aidan Wilkie, Jake Rodrigue and Ben Peterson all found the back of the net for the Cardinals.

Jeremiah Latham scored for the Saber-Titans, while BG goalie Thomas Norton tallied four saves to earn the win.