Sports

Rieth paces Sabers

Thursday, February 16, 2017





Souhegan and Milford athletes competed at the NHIAA State Gmynastics Championship on Saturday, and Madison Rieth led the way for the Sabers with a 50th-place finish in the all-around standings out of 154 athletes.

Rieth accrued 23.65 points overall. She tied for 56th in the vault (7.6), tied for 31st in the beam (8.15) and 36th in the floor exercise (7.9), but did not take part in the beam.

Milford’s Paige Lusczyk was the Spartans’ lone entrant. She participated in the vault (98th, 6.45) and floor (tied for 95th, 5.35)

Cassandra Jillson also represented Souhegan and competed in the floor exercise (98th, 4.95).

Bishop Guertin’s Cameryn Nichols won the all-around title, while Pinkerton edged Londonderry for the team crown.