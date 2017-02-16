Sports

Souhegan swim teams finish 5th; Several athletes place among best in D-II

Thursday, February 16, 2017





By BEN LEVINE

Correspondent

The Souhegan swim teams each finished among the top five in Division II on Saturday at the University of New Hampshire. The Milford girls ranked 14th, while the Spartan boys placed 19th.

The Oyster River boys won their fourth straight championship, followed by Hanover and Windham. Souhegan finished in fifth, with Hollis Brookline (ninth), Campbell (17th), and Milford (19th) also taking part in the event.

Thomas Lipkin helped guide the Sabers to their top-five finish, placing second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Teammate Connor Donoghue also had a top-five finish, placing fourth in the 500 free. Besides their top individual swimmers, Souhegan got standout contributions from their 400 medley relay (fourth) and 200 medley relay (fifth).

A solid portion of the Cougars’ points came via William Bauer’s fifth-place finish in the 100 back. Hollis Brookline’s best performance came via its 200 medley relay, which placed sixth. Milford’s Matt Hannon placed 15th in the 50 free while also setting a personal-best time.

The Derryfield and St. Thomas Aquinas girls ended Oyster River’s four-year run atop Division II by finishing in a tie for the 2017 championship. The previous champion ultimately placed third. Among local schools, the Souhegan girls finished the day in fifth place, followed by Hollis Brookline (12th), Milford (14th), and Campbell (18th).

The Sabers had several noteworthy contributions, including Tess White’s fifth-place performances in the 200 free and 100 back. Bella Geskos had the team’s best individual performance of the day, placing second in the 100 breast. Souhegan also got a third-place finish from the 200 medley relay and a fifth-place finish from the 400 medley relay.

Maya Ruvido led the way for Hollis Brookline, winning silver in the 100 back and placing fourth in the 100 free. Zoe Daudier paced Milford with a seventh-place finish in the 100 free and an eighth-place finish in the 100 backstroke.