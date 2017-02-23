Sports

Leb snaps Milford’s 15-game win streak

Thursday, February 23, 2017





Boys Basketball

Lebanon 47, Milford 42

The Raiders (13-1) spoiled the Spartans (15-1) undefeated season. Milford led going into the final quarter by one point, but it was Lebanon who hit the big shots down the stretch. Ryan Banuskevich had 14 points and Shane Winnett added 13 points. The ending factor in the game could be the eight missed free throws by the Spartans. Milford will regroup and head to ConVal on Friday night.

Souhegan 66, Pembroke 45

The Sabers (4-11) went on the road and came back with their fourth win on the season. Leading the way for Souhegan were Davis Biddle who led all scorers with 21 points and Andersen Geffrard added 12 points. The Sabers have a home game against Bow on Friday night.

Milford 57, Timberlane 48

The Spartans remained undefeated on Feb. 15, but had to put up a battle to come out with the win. Milford was up by two points at the halftime break and then used a 7-0 run to gain momentum in the later stages of the game. Evan Ryan led the way for the Spartans with a dominant performance of 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Lebanon 59, Souhegan 33

The Sabers suffered their third loss in a row on Friday. The bright spots for Souhegan were Andersen Geffrard and Davis Biddle with eight points each. 57-48

Boys Hockey

Bishop Brady 6, North-Souhegan 3

The Saber-Titans (1-15) played one of their better games of the season, forcing Bishop Brady goalie Matt Strickland to make 33 saves in the Giants’ victory.

Jeremiah Latham (two goals) and Dean Paquette scored for the locals, with assists going to John Natale, Griffin Masseur and Matty Eskenas.

Robbie Morel (13 stops) and Eren Labonte (four) shared netminding duties for North-Souhegan.