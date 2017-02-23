Sports

Like father, like son; Faucher-Clancy earns title as Spartans finish 4th

Thursday, February 23, 2017

By TOM KING

Staff Writer

PETERBOROUGH – There was joy in the Milford ranks on Saturday during the Division II championships at ConVal High School.

Milford’s Kyle Faucher-

Clancy recorded a title win by fall at 2:54 in the 160-pound Division II final over Guertin’s Hunter McLaughlin.

Faucher-Clancy’s win was emotional as his father, Joe, an assistant coach, was a 1994-95 state champion.

“They were completely different wrestlers in terms of technique,” Milford coach Dana Bourassa said, “but this is Kyle’s day.”

“I just had to go right after (McLaughlin),” Faucher-Clancy said. “I had to keep pushing.”

George Horta pinned Bishop Guertin’s Mitch Lachs in just 53 seconds in the 182-pound title bout.

The duo sparked the Spartans to fourth place with 159 points, behind champion Windham (215.5), Merrimack (174) and Bishop Guertin (172).

“We had a good tournament,” Bourassa said. “Well above our expectations. We wrestled great, I’m proud of the kids.”

Dominic Goulette (second, 195), Matt DiGiosio (third, 106), and Ricky DeBernardo (third, 152) were other big Spartan keys.

Souhegan had a shot at a title at 106, but James Raiser lost by fall in 5:14 in a back-and-forth match to Windham’s Peyton Sills in the finals. Vic Ceballos (third, 132) and Sam Theriault (fourth, 113) were other top Sabers.

Merrimack High School wrestling co-coach Tim McMahon was feeling anxious just after Saturday’s matches had wrapped up.

He approached the scorers table but was told “not yet” when wondering about the final team scores.

His patience was rewarded, as the Tomahawks found out a little while later that they had their highest finish ever, edging Bishop Guertin 174-172 for second after Windham, as many expected, won the Division II title going way with 215.5 points.

“You know, the key is that the guys who were supposed to be on the podium made it to the podium,” McMahon said. “But the bigger key was that a lot of guys filled in some spots.”