Sports

Gilligan wins NE-10 Player of the Year; Amherst native leads way for SNHU hoop

Friday, March 3, 2017

By TOM KING

Staff Writer

Amherst’s Devin Gilligan is on top of the Northeast-10 men’s basketball world.

Gilligan, the senior guard for the Southern New Hampshire University Penmen, was named the conference’s Player of the Year on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Gilligan had a breakout season, averaging 20.2 points a game, shooting 58.3 percent (194 of 333) from the floor, as well as 46.7 percent (43 of 92) from 3-point range. He finished sixth in the conference in scoring, third in field goals made and 3-point shooting, fourth in field goal percentage, 10th in offensive rebound (2.3 per game) and free throws made, as well as 13th in overall rebounding.

Gilligan had five double-doubles this past seson, scoring in double figures in 25 of the 26 games he started, and averaged 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He scored 20 or more points 15 times, and 30-plus three times. He had a 10-game consecutive stretch of 19 or more points from Dec. 7 to Jan. 18. His career high was 31 points against Adelphi on Jan. 14.

The award and the All-NE-10 First Team spot that goes with it are the first All-Conference honors Gilligan transferred from Souhegan to Kimball Union in 2012, and graduated from KU in 2013.

He began his college career with a scholarship to Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D. before transferring to SNHU in 2014.

SNHU took on Saint Rose in the NE-10 semifinals on Wednesday, but results were not available by Cabinet press time.