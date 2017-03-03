Sports

Locals ousted in prelims; Souhegan girls, Wilton-Lyndeborough boys fall

Friday, March 3, 2017

Girls Basketball

D-II preliminary round

Pelham 70, Souhegan 45

Lilly Shlimon scored 15 points, Olivia Gagnon added 14 and Ava Owens chipped in 11 to lead the No.4 Pythons past the No. 13 Sabers in the preliminary round of the Division II girls basketball tournament on Tuesday in Pelham.

Pelham jumped out to a 12-0 lead midway through the first quarter and never trailed, building an 18-5 cushion after one.

Despite a second-quarter surge from the Sabers, the Pythons still managed to lead 38-20 at halftime and were up 50-33 after three.

The defeat marked the final high school basketball games for Souhegan seniors Jillian Roberts, Lindsay McCool, Kianna Darrow and Madeline Maurais.

Boys basketball

D-IV preliminary round

No. 7 Colebrook 54,

No.10 Wilton-Lyndeborough 53

Jose Alvarado of Colebrook ended the Warriors’ season with a game-winning layup. Colebrook held a nine-point lead after three quarters while Wilton-Lyndeborough led by one point with just over a minute left in the game but couldn’t hold on in the end. The Warriors’ Trey Carrier was in foul trouble having four fouls and just seven points after the third quarter.

Regular season

Mascenic 70,

Wilton-Lyndeborough 26

The Warriors (9-8) had their work cut out for them Feb. 22 against the Division III foe, especially being without Trey Carrier and Sean McClure.

Cody Tetreault showed a strong performance with a double-double that consisted of 11 points and 14 rebounds while Neal Brennan put in nine points.

Wilton-Lyndeborough 71,

Sunapee 66

The visiting Warriors recovered from a 44-point loss to Mascenic the previous night to wrap up their regular season at 10-8 on Friday. Trey Carrier and Sean McClure led the way with 22 points each while Cody Tetreault added 13.

Milford 35, ConVal 31

In a defensive battle, the Spartans (16-1) held on to bounce back after enduring their first loss of the season on Tuesday. Ryan Banuskevich led the way offensively with 17 points and Evan Ryan put in six for Milford. The Spartans will look to find the scoring touch in their next game against HB on Thursday.

Souhegan 56, Bow 41

The Sabers (5-11) earned their second win a row at home against a gritty Bow squad. Andersen Geffrard and Davis Biddle led the way for Souhegan with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Manchester West 78, Souhegan 63

Andersen Geffrard tallied 16 points, Ryan Boehm tallied 14 and Ryan Hickey chipped in 13 on Monday, but the Sabers dropped to 5-12 on the year.

Wrestling

Horta, Faucher-Clancy place

at Meet of Champions

Milford seniors George Horta and Kyle Faucher-Clancy worked their way to the podium on Saturday at the NHIAA Meet of Champions. Both of the grapplers won Division II titles the previous week.

Horta finished fifth in the 182-pound bracket, while Faucher-Clancy placed sixth at 160 pounds.