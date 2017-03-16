Sports

Gilligan named Region POY; Amherst native 1st from SNHU to earn honor

Thursday, March 16, 2017





ALBANY, N.Y. – Amherst native Devin Gilligan, a senior on the Southern New Hampshire University men’s basketball, team was voted the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) East Region Player of the Year and junior teammate Chris Walters earned a spot on the East All-Region Second Team. It was announced Monday.

Gilligan, who also garnered East All-Region First Team accolades, becomes Southern New Hampshire’s first ever region player of the year and all-region first teamer, while also earning his first all-region recognition. Gilligan, who also earned Northeast-10 Player of the Year and NE10 All-Conference First Team honors last month, averaged 20.2 points per game, while shooting 57.7 percent (221-383) from the field, 45.3 percent (53-117) from beyond the arc and 80.3 percent (110-137) from the line. Gilligan, who started all 30 games, also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Gilligan, who registered five double-doubles during the season, scored in double figures 29 times, missing the entire second half of the one game he did not reach 10 points in with an injury. Gilligan scored 20 or more points 16 times, including 30-plus on four occasions. Gilligan scored 19 or more points in 10 straight games from Dec. 7 to Jan. 18, producing three of his 30-point explosions, including a career-high 31 in an 83-77 win against Adelphi University on Jan. 14.

Gilligan ranks second in the conference in field goals made, fourth in 3-point shooting, fifth in field goal percentage, sixth in scoring, 10th in both offensive rebounding (2.1) and free throws made, and 11th in rebounding. Nationally, Gilligan is 29th in field goals made, 36th in field goal percentage and 51st in scoring.

Gilligan matched his career high with 31 points, but the Southern New Hampshire University men’s basketball team saw its season draw to a close with a 109-98 loss to Southern Connecticut State University on Saturday in the NCAA East Regional first round at Ted Grant Court.

The second-seeded Penmen see their season come to an endafter capturing their second NE10 Regular-Season Championship, securing a spot in the NE10 Championship final and earning their fourth straight NCAA Tournament bid. The seventh-seeded Owls advance to Sunday’s (5:30 p.m.) East Regional semifinal against the third-seeded College of Saint Rose.

Gilligan was 9-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc, while hitting 11 of 12 free throws. In the final game of his Penmen career, Gilligan also grabbed seven rebounds, tied his career best with five assists and made a pair of steals in 39 minutes.