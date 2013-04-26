 
Latest news from the Bedford Journal
Cause to conserve
BROOKLINE - For more than half a century, state and local conservation groups have been eyeing two pieces of riverfront property along the Nissitissit River in Brookline. The parcels, owned …
Friday, January 13, 2017 | By KATHY CLEVELAND Staff Writer
Eagle Scout Leadership Service Project presented
On Friday evening, Jan. 6, there was an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Troop 414 Eagle number 109, Daniel Joseph Mullen, held at the Bedford Presbyterian Church. More than …
Friday, January 13, 2017
Derry Medical Center expands with Bedford location
BEDFORD - For the first time since its founding 53 years ago, Derry Medical Center has opened a primary care office on the west side of the Merrimack River, at …
Friday, January 13, 2017
EmbroidMe welcomes sales and marketing manager, Jane Buck
BEDFORD - EmbroidMe of Nashua and Bedford is excited to welcome Sales & Marketing Manager, Jane Buck, to the team. Jane brings extensive experience in the marketing and sales fields …
Friday, January 13, 2017
Local realtor Dave Gambaccini awarded scholarship
BEDFORD - A local commercial realtor with KW Commercial has been awarded the 2017 New England Chapter CCIM Course Scholarship. Dave Gambaccini, a Bedford resident and commercial realtor with KW …
Friday, January 13, 2017


‘Perfect storm’; Bedford rallies late in 4th to hand 49-48 loss to South
By ANDREW SYLVIA Correspondent NASHUA - Trailing by eight with less than two minutes left on the clock, Bedford put together the perfect storm. The Bulldogs rallied late and sealed a …
Friday, January 13, 2017
Bedford Cross Country Ski Club in full swing
The 21st season of free skiing on the Legacy Park ski trails started on Monday Dec 12th with the first measurable snowfall of the season. Yes, the skiing and snowshoeing …
Friday, January 6, 2017
Bedford girls recreation teams play well in games
3-4 grade girls BAC 14, Seaboard 12 BAC wins their third game in the final minute defeating Seaboard 14-12. Another great offensive efforts by Amaya Scott and Mel McCarthy. A …
Friday, January 6, 2017
Jags win nationals
The Bedford Jaguars (Division 10 Large Red) cheer squad took the mats Dec. 11 at the 2016 American Youth Cheer National Championship Competition in Lakeland, Fla.This team of great heart …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Merrimack stops Spaulding for 43-34 win
By MICHAEL ABELSON Correspondent MERRIMACK - It was a scratch-and-claw kind of night at Taylor Gym, and it was rebounds that told the tale. The Merrimack boys basketball team crashed the …
Friday, December 30, 2016

Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. …
Friday, December 23, 2016
Lorraine Y. ‘Lenny’ Prestipino
Lorraine Y. "Lenny" Prestipino, 91, a longtime resident of Milford, NH, passed away on December 1, 2016, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. Lenny was born in Springfield, MA, …
Friday, December 16, 2016
Thomas E. Ducharme
Thomas E. Ducharme, 58, of Bedford, died November 12, 2016 at Elliot Hospital from injuries received from an automobile accident while out on his morning run. He was born in …
Monday, December 5, 2016
Florida ‘Flo’ Bautista Crowell
Florida "Flo" Bautista Crowell, 94 years old, died on Tuesday, 16 August, at her home in Bedford, NH. Flo was born on 15 May, 1922, in Cuyapo, Philippines, to Juan …
Saturday, September 3, 2016
   
It’s about time for a jump start
Our economy has been slowly but steadily recovering. However, too many people still cannot find work, and most workers are experiencing flat wages, even though corporate profits are at an …
Friday, August 23, 2013 | By CAROL SHEA-PORTER U.S. Representative
Congress let students and  families down on student loans
This past week, I voted for Congress to immediately consider a bill that would stop student loan rates from doubling on Monday, July 1. The Student Debt Relief Act, legislation …
Friday, July 5, 2013 | By CAROL SHEA-PORTER U.S. Representative
Susan Clark bids farewell  as editor of the Journal
The past two years have gone by quickly and the Bedford Journal has come a long way. I am proud to have been a part of its transition from a …
Friday, May 24, 2013
Going mobile
What would we do without our mobile devices? Technology has certainly affected our lives. Even the phrase “mobile devices” wasn’t in our everyday vocabulary until a few years ago, and …
Friday, May 3, 2013
Bedford’s natural beauty
Who would have thought that Bedford is home to a geological wonder? But, in fact, Pulpit Rock was carved by glacial sediment flowing from the Contoocook River Basin. This week, …
Friday, April 26, 2013

Hacking information should concern us
To the Editor: The information that has been publicized over the past several months and now weeks concerning the probable interference by Russia with our electoral process should concern all …
Friday, January 6, 2017
Men’s Club appreciates tree sale support
To the Editor: On behalf of the Bedford Men's Club, I want to thank the community for their support of our successful 2016 Christmas Tree Sale. We sold approximately 500 …
Friday, January 6, 2017
PTG has successful Ski and Skate Sale
To the Editor: The Bedford PTG is pleased to announce that our Annual Ski and Skate Sale was a great success! As the largest fundraiser of the year, the money …
Friday, January 6, 2017
Offer for local nonprofits
To the Editor: I would like the people of our local communities to be aware of a wonderful opportunity for a worthy nonprofit. Building on Hope is a community organization …
Friday, January 6, 2017
School district at work amidst election
To the Editor: While everyone was consumed with the presidential election, the Bedford school district was developing a policy to strengthen privacy protections for students. In December 2011, the U.S. …
Saturday, December 10, 2016

