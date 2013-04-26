 
Bedford couple provides $6M gift to Saint Anselm College
Due to the extraordinary generosity of a Bedford couple, construction and renovation are underway for a dynamic new gathering place in the very center of the Saint Anselm College campus. …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Thanks for a wonderful Hollis Luminary event
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Monument Square and the surrounding streets were all aglow with almost 3000 luminary candles showing off our beautiful Monument Square and historic buildings. Residents, friends and …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Bedford police remind folks to secure vehicles
BEDFORD - Chief John J. Bryfonski and the Bedford Police Department are reminding residents to secure their vehicles and belongings following multiple motor vehicle break-ins recently. According to Bedford Police, …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Music School names Matthew Wood musician of the month
MANCHESTER - The Manchester Community Music School would like to congratulate Merrimack resident Matthew Wood on being named Musician of the Month for December! Matt has been attending the Music …
Friday, December 30, 2016
2016 Merrimack Rotary Turkey Trot a success
MERRIMACK - The Merrimack Rotary Club would like to thank all of the runners and sponsors who, yet again, made the Thanksgiving 5K Turkey Trot a success. There were over …
Friday, December 30, 2016


Jags win nationals
The Bedford Jaguars (Division 10 Large Red) cheer squad took the mats Dec. 11 at the 2016 American Youth Cheer National Championship Competition in Lakeland, Fla.This team of great heart …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Merrimack stops Spaulding for 43-34 win
By MICHAEL ABELSON Correspondent MERRIMACK - It was a scratch-and-claw kind of night at Taylor Gym, and it was rebounds that told the tale. The Merrimack boys basketball team crashed the …
Friday, December 30, 2016
HB boys start slow, rout Grizzlies
Boys Basketball Hollis Brookline 57, Goffstown 35 The Cavaliers weren't going to let a nine-point deficit in the first quarter prevent them from starting the season 2-0. Fortunately for HB, …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Boy Scouts offer Christmas tree pickup
Hollis Boy Scout Troop 12 is offering a Christmas tree pick-up service for Hollis residents. Trees will be picked up every Saturday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 14. All proceeds …
Friday, December 23, 2016
Merrimack romps past Pinkerton
MERRIMACK - Back in October, the Merrimack football team hung 68 points on Pinkerton. The Tomahawks couldn't quite match that point total in its boys basketball season opener, but the …
Friday, December 23, 2016 | By JASON ORFAO Staff Writer

Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. …
Friday, December 23, 2016
Lorraine Y. ‘Lenny’ Prestipino
Lorraine Y. "Lenny" Prestipino, 91, a longtime resident of Milford, NH, passed away on December 1, 2016, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. Lenny was born in Springfield, MA, …
Friday, December 16, 2016
Thomas E. Ducharme
Thomas E. Ducharme, 58, of Bedford, died November 12, 2016 at Elliot Hospital from injuries received from an automobile accident while out on his morning run. He was born in …
Monday, December 5, 2016
Florida ‘Flo’ Bautista Crowell
Florida "Flo" Bautista Crowell, 94 years old, died on Tuesday, 16 August, at her home in Bedford, NH. Flo was born on 15 May, 1922, in Cuyapo, Philippines, to Juan …
Saturday, September 3, 2016
   
It’s about time for a jump start
Our economy has been slowly but steadily recovering. However, too many people still cannot find work, and most workers are experiencing flat wages, even though corporate profits are at an …
Friday, August 23, 2013 | By CAROL SHEA-PORTER U.S. Representative
Congress let students and  families down on student loans
This past week, I voted for Congress to immediately consider a bill that would stop student loan rates from doubling on Monday, July 1. The Student Debt Relief Act, legislation …
Friday, July 5, 2013 | By CAROL SHEA-PORTER U.S. Representative
Susan Clark bids farewell  as editor of the Journal
The past two years have gone by quickly and the Bedford Journal has come a long way. I am proud to have been a part of its transition from a …
Friday, May 24, 2013
Going mobile
What would we do without our mobile devices? Technology has certainly affected our lives. Even the phrase “mobile devices” wasn’t in our everyday vocabulary until a few years ago, and …
Friday, May 3, 2013
Bedford’s natural beauty
Who would have thought that Bedford is home to a geological wonder? But, in fact, Pulpit Rock was carved by glacial sediment flowing from the Contoocook River Basin. This week, …
Friday, April 26, 2013

School district at work amidst election
To the Editor: While everyone was consumed with the presidential election, the Bedford school district was developing a policy to strengthen privacy protections for students. In December 2011, the U.S. …
Saturday, December 10, 2016
The end is in sight for Trump
To the Editor: When will the absence of truth telling in the public statements of President-elect Donald Trump become his undoing? We are asked to accept his recent plea of …
Saturday, December 10, 2016
High school FIRST robotics team appreciates community support
To the Editor: Bedford High School's FIRST Robotics Competition team, Red Storm 509, would like to express their gratitude towards the tremendous support and encouragement we received from the citizens …
Friday, November 18, 2016
Scouts thankful for donations during annual Scouting for Food program
To the Editor: The scouts of Bedford NH Troop 414 would like to thank the citizens of Bedford for their generous donations of food items in support of Scouting for …
Friday, November 18, 2016
Toys for Tots donation drive is underway
To the Editor: The 2016 annual USMC Reserve Toys for Tots campaign in now underway. We are soliciting for new, unwrapped toys to give to youngsters ranging in ages from …
Friday, November 11, 2016

