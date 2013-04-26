 
Latest news from the Bedford Journal
Local show of support
MILFORD - As young and naive as she was, Lauren Lisembee knew there was something fishy going on when she and a friend responded many years ago to a Craigslist …
Friday, January 27, 2017 | By KATHY CLEVELAND Staff Writer
Techniques to help avoid computer vision syndrome
The most important thing you can do to prevent or treat computer vision problems is to have a comprehensive eye exam. According to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Van Loan Preserve gets addition of new spur trail
Who builds the walking trails in our town of Bedford? For the past 25 years or so, most of the trails in town have been built by volunteers such as …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Rec department offers barre classes
Are you thinking about trying the newest trend in exercise, but still unsure of what it's all about? Here's a quick rundown about barre: Most barre-based classes use a combination …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Tinker with tech
MILFORD - The recipe for success among local "makers" is a simple one. Take a dollop of "wonder-if," add a splash of "maybe-could" and blend in some gadgets connected to …
Friday, January 20, 2017 | By LORETTA JACKSON Correspondent


Bulldogs roll past Alvirne
HUDSON - The Bedford High School girls basketball players lived up to their nickname on Wednesday night at Alvirne's C.J. Steckevicz Gym. They were Bulldogs. The Broncos likely hadn't had …
Friday, January 27, 2017 | By TOM KING Staff Writer
Executive Swim performs well at New England Sr. Championships
The Executive Swim recently took part in the New England Swimming Senior Championships over the weekend of Dec. 15-18. The meet, the highest held in New England, took place at …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Bedford Girls basketball recreation summaries
7/8 Grade Small Green Computer 24,  Bedford Friends of Recreation 22 Trailing by 8 late in the 2nd half, Faith Laliberte scored 6 straight pts to bring SGC within 2. …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Salis invited to Junior Mile
BOSTON - Bedford's Leya Salis will lead some of the nation's top middle-distance runners in the Junior Mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, organizers announced Tuesday. Tickets are …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Jags D-14 2nd at nationals
The Bedford Jaguar Division 14 Cheer team had a fantastic performance on the mat at the AYC Nationals on Dec. 10. The squad, competing against 12 other teams from across …
Friday, January 20, 2017

Jacqueline A. (Quinn) Aiken
Jacqueline A. (Quinn) Aiken, 79, resident of Bedford, NH, died on January 11, 2017 in Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, MA surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. She was …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. …
Friday, December 23, 2016
Lorraine Y. ‘Lenny’ Prestipino
Lorraine Y. "Lenny" Prestipino, 91, a longtime resident of Milford, NH, passed away on December 1, 2016, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. Lenny was born in Springfield, MA, …
Friday, December 16, 2016
Thomas E. Ducharme
Thomas E. Ducharme, 58, of Bedford, died November 12, 2016 at Elliot Hospital from injuries received from an automobile accident while out on his morning run. He was born in …
Monday, December 5, 2016
   
It’s about time for a jump start
Our economy has been slowly but steadily recovering. However, too many people still cannot find work, and most workers are experiencing flat wages, even though corporate profits are at an …
Friday, August 23, 2013 | By CAROL SHEA-PORTER U.S. Representative
Congress let students and  families down on student loans
This past week, I voted for Congress to immediately consider a bill that would stop student loan rates from doubling on Monday, July 1. The Student Debt Relief Act, legislation …
Friday, July 5, 2013 | By CAROL SHEA-PORTER U.S. Representative
Susan Clark bids farewell  as editor of the Journal
The past two years have gone by quickly and the Bedford Journal has come a long way. I am proud to have been a part of its transition from a …
Friday, May 24, 2013
Going mobile
What would we do without our mobile devices? Technology has certainly affected our lives. Even the phrase “mobile devices” wasn’t in our everyday vocabulary until a few years ago, and …
Friday, May 3, 2013
Bedford’s natural beauty
Who would have thought that Bedford is home to a geological wonder? But, in fact, Pulpit Rock was carved by glacial sediment flowing from the Contoocook River Basin. This week, …
Friday, April 26, 2013

Time for America to wake up to reality
To the Editor: Wake up time has arrived for Republicans, Democrats and Independents, whether they voted for President Trump or not. Deliberate fact manipulation and blaming things on Fake News …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Local delegates unresponsive
To the Editor: On November 17, 2016, I wrote to the members of Bedford's delegation to the NH General Court. This included Senator Andy Sanborn, Rep. Laurie Sanborn, Rep. Keith …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Rotary thanks Red Kettle contributors
To the Editor: On behalf of the Bedford Rotary Club I thank everyone who contributed to The Salvation Army Red Kettle at Harvest Market during the 2016 holiday season. Your …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Help preserve Bedford’s assets
To the Editor: Do you picture a box store being built next to your house? How about a four-story apartment building? On Monday, Jan. 23, the Planning Board will review …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Hacking information should concern us
To the Editor: The information that has been publicized over the past several months and now weeks concerning the probable interference by Russia with our electoral process should concern all …
Friday, January 6, 2017

