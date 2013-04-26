 
Latest news from the Bedford Journal
The Cabinet Press welcomes submissions from readers.
Send your news, letters and press releases to cabnews@cabinet.com
Watching for the Sky show
LYNDEBOROUGH - It's hard to think of a more romantic meeting story: Regina Conrad and Paul Hider first met on an eclipse-watching cruise in the South Pacific in 2005. She …
Friday, February 3, 2017 | By KATHY CLEVELAND Staff Writer
The Cup is finally found
What cup you ask? Why it's the Bedford Cup from the annual Bedford mixed doubles tennis tournament that ran for 12 years (1975-87). It disappeared in 1987 after the last …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Local actors in Peacock Players’ production of Peter Pan prequel
NASHUA - Peacock Players, New Hampshire's premiere award-winning youth theatre, will present the Tony Award-winning Broadway comedy "Peter and the Starcatcher" for two weekends in February at the Janice B. …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Injury treatment center welcomes Dr. Pete Viteritti
BEDFROD - Brian Looney, DPT, DC, CSCS, owner and founder of Advanced Injury Treatment Center, southern New Hampshire's premier provider of physical therapy and chiropractic care, is excited to announce …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Keep condo conflict out of court: ‘Mediate, don’t litigate’
No one wants strife in their life. We especially want peace where we live. Conflict may be inevitable (in the proximity of community association living), but combat is optional. Disputes …
Friday, February 3, 2017


Sports Obituaries

USTA recognizes Bedford residents
BEDFORD - USTA (United States Tennis Association) New England has announced it selected Bedford resident Taylor Suozzo as its 2016 Girls 14 and Under Junior Sportsmanship Award winner. It also …
Friday, February 3, 2017
FCBL to use home run derby after 10 innings
By TOM KING Staff Writer NASHUA - Late-night, extra-inning marathons for the Nashua Silver Knights at Holman Stadium will be a thing of the past. That's because of a historic …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Sports Talk
2017 Bedford Babe Ruth Baseball League Registration The Bedford Babe Ruth Baseball 13-16 Division registration is now open for players born between May 1, 2000, and April 30, 2004. To …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Bulldogs roll past Alvirne
HUDSON - The Bedford High School girls basketball players lived up to their nickname on Wednesday night at Alvirne's C.J. Steckevicz Gym. They were Bulldogs. The Broncos likely hadn't had …
Friday, January 27, 2017 | By TOM KING Staff Writer
Executive Swim performs well at New England Sr. Championships
The Executive Swim recently took part in the New England Swimming Senior Championships over the weekend of Dec. 15-18. The meet, the highest held in New England, took place at …
Friday, January 27, 2017

Gwendolyn Jones Mackey
Gwendolyn Jones Mackey, 91, a longtime resident of Nashua, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2016 and took the heart of the party with her. Known as G-Ma to her …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Jacqueline A. (Quinn) Aiken
Jacqueline A. (Quinn) Aiken, 79, resident of Bedford, NH, died on January 11, 2017 in Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, MA surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. She was …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. …
Friday, December 23, 2016
Lorraine Y. ‘Lenny’ Prestipino
Lorraine Y. "Lenny" Prestipino, 91, a longtime resident of Milford, NH, passed away on December 1, 2016, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. Lenny was born in Springfield, MA, …
Friday, December 16, 2016
   
Editorials Letters

It’s about time for a jump start
Our economy has been slowly but steadily recovering. However, too many people still cannot find work, and most workers are experiencing flat wages, even though corporate profits are at an …
Friday, August 23, 2013 | By CAROL SHEA-PORTER U.S. Representative
Congress let students and  families down on student loans
This past week, I voted for Congress to immediately consider a bill that would stop student loan rates from doubling on Monday, July 1. The Student Debt Relief Act, legislation …
Friday, July 5, 2013 | By CAROL SHEA-PORTER U.S. Representative
Susan Clark bids farewell  as editor of the Journal
The past two years have gone by quickly and the Bedford Journal has come a long way. I am proud to have been a part of its transition from a …
Friday, May 24, 2013
Going mobile
What would we do without our mobile devices? Technology has certainly affected our lives. Even the phrase “mobile devices” wasn’t in our everyday vocabulary until a few years ago, and …
Friday, May 3, 2013
Bedford’s natural beauty
Who would have thought that Bedford is home to a geological wonder? But, in fact, Pulpit Rock was carved by glacial sediment flowing from the Contoocook River Basin. This week, …
Friday, April 26, 2013

Refugee program eye-opening
To the Editor: I recently attended a meet and greet at the International Institute of New England at their small office on Elm Street. The standing room only audience listened …
Friday, February 3, 2017
PTG thanks Justice Broderick for talk
To the Editor: The Bedford PTG would like to sincerely thank former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Broderick for speaking to the Bedford community about the importance of talking …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Artie Robersen passes away
To the Editor: Artie Robersen, who served as town manager of Bedford for seven years, kept her ties to New Hampshire active until her death on Jan. 18 in Fitchburg, …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Time for America to wake up to reality
To the Editor: Wake up time has arrived for Republicans, Democrats and Independents, whether they voted for President Trump or not. Deliberate fact manipulation and blaming things on Fake News …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Local delegates unresponsive
To the Editor: On November 17, 2016, I wrote to the members of Bedford's delegation to the NH General Court. This included Senator Andy Sanborn, Rep. Laurie Sanborn, Rep. Keith …
Friday, January 27, 2017

Business Directory

Search The Bedford Journals's Business Directory

 Two ways to search > Choose one from below:
 
Name or Type of business:  
  
Location (City & state, or zip code):  
  

All Business Listings

Bedford  

Popular Searches

  Most used Bedford search categories
   
General Contractors Insurance
Health Clubs Hotels & Motels
Hospitals Landscapers

Top Jobs

Contemporary Chrysler • Jeep • Dodge Ram is hiring!!

Outside Sales Advertising

Top Properties
Find us on Facebook

Site Map

Useage