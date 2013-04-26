Thomas E. Ducharme, 58, of Bedford, died November 12, 2016 at Elliot Hospital from injuries received from an automobile accident while out on his morning run. He was born in …

Lorraine Y. "Lenny" Prestipino, 91, a longtime resident of Milford, NH, passed away on December 1, 2016, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. Lenny was born in Springfield, MA, …

Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. …

Jacqueline A. (Quinn) Aiken, 79, resident of Bedford, NH, died on January 11, 2017 in Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, MA surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. She was …

The Bedford Jaguar Division 14 Cheer team had a fantastic performance on the mat at the AYC Nationals on Dec. 10. The squad, competing against 12 other teams from across …

BOSTON - Bedford's Leya Salis will lead some of the nation's top middle-distance runners in the Junior Mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, organizers announced Tuesday. Tickets are …

7/8 Grade Small Green Computer 24, Bedford Friends of Recreation 22 Trailing by 8 late in the 2nd half, Faith Laliberte scored 6 straight pts to bring SGC within 2. …

The Executive Swim recently took part in the New England Swimming Senior Championships over the weekend of Dec. 15-18. The meet, the highest held in New England, took place at …

HUDSON - The Bedford High School girls basketball players lived up to their nickname on Wednesday night at Alvirne's C.J. Steckevicz Gym. They were Bulldogs. The Broncos likely hadn't had …