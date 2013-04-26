|
HUDSON - The Bedford High School girls basketball players lived up to their nickname on Wednesday night at Alvirne's C.J. Steckevicz Gym. They were Bulldogs. The Broncos likely hadn't had …
Friday, January 27, 2017
| By TOM KING Staff Writer
The Executive Swim recently took part in the New England Swimming Senior Championships over the weekend of Dec. 15-18. The meet, the highest held in New England, took place at …
Friday, January 27, 2017
7/8 Grade Small Green Computer 24, Bedford Friends of Recreation 22 Trailing by 8 late in the 2nd half, Faith Laliberte scored 6 straight pts to bring SGC within 2. …
Friday, January 27, 2017
BOSTON - Bedford's Leya Salis will lead some of the nation's top middle-distance runners in the Junior Mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, organizers announced Tuesday. Tickets are …
Friday, January 20, 2017
The Bedford Jaguar Division 14 Cheer team had a fantastic performance on the mat at the AYC Nationals on Dec. 10. The squad, competing against 12 other teams from across …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Jacqueline A. (Quinn) Aiken, 79, resident of Bedford, NH, died on January 11, 2017 in Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, MA surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. She was …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. …
Friday, December 23, 2016
Lorraine Y. "Lenny" Prestipino, 91, a longtime resident of Milford, NH, passed away on December 1, 2016, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. Lenny was born in Springfield, MA, …
Friday, December 16, 2016
Thomas E. Ducharme, 58, of Bedford, died November 12, 2016 at Elliot Hospital from injuries received from an automobile accident while out on his morning run. He was born in …
Monday, December 5, 2016
Our economy has been slowly but steadily recovering. However, too many people still cannot find work, and most workers are experiencing flat wages, even though corporate profits are at an …
Friday, August 23, 2013
| By CAROL SHEA-PORTER
U.S. Representative
This past week, I voted for Congress to immediately consider a bill that would stop student loan rates from doubling on Monday, July 1. The Student Debt Relief Act, legislation …
Friday, July 5, 2013
| By CAROL SHEA-PORTER
U.S. Representative
The past two years have gone by quickly and the Bedford Journal has come a long way. I am proud to have been a part of its transition from a …
Friday, May 24, 2013
What would we do without our mobile devices? Technology has certainly affected our lives. Even the phrase “mobile devices” wasn’t in our everyday vocabulary until a few years ago, and …
Friday, May 3, 2013
Who would have thought that Bedford is home to a geological wonder? But, in fact, Pulpit Rock was carved by glacial sediment flowing from the Contoocook River Basin. This week, …
Friday, April 26, 2013
To the Editor: Wake up time has arrived for Republicans, Democrats and Independents, whether they voted for President Trump or not. Deliberate fact manipulation and blaming things on Fake News …
Friday, January 27, 2017
To the Editor: On November 17, 2016, I wrote to the members of Bedford's delegation to the NH General Court. This included Senator Andy Sanborn, Rep. Laurie Sanborn, Rep. Keith …
Friday, January 27, 2017
To the Editor: On behalf of the Bedford Rotary Club I thank everyone who contributed to The Salvation Army Red Kettle at Harvest Market during the 2016 holiday season. Your …
Friday, January 27, 2017
To the Editor: Do you picture a box store being built next to your house? How about a four-story apartment building? On Monday, Jan. 23, the Planning Board will review …
Friday, January 20, 2017
To the Editor: The information that has been publicized over the past several months and now weeks concerning the probable interference by Russia with our electoral process should concern all …
Friday, January 6, 2017