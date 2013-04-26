|
The 21st season of free skiing on the Legacy Park ski trails started on Monday Dec 12th with the first measurable snowfall of the season. Yes, the skiing and snowshoeing …
Friday, January 6, 2017
3-4 grade girls BAC 14, Seaboard 12 BAC wins their third game in the final minute defeating Seaboard 14-12. Another great offensive efforts by Amaya Scott and Mel McCarthy. A …
Friday, January 6, 2017
The Bedford Jaguars (Division 10 Large Red) cheer squad took the mats Dec. 11 at the 2016 American Youth Cheer National Championship Competition in Lakeland, Fla.This team of great heart …
Friday, December 30, 2016
By MICHAEL ABELSON Correspondent MERRIMACK - It was a scratch-and-claw kind of night at Taylor Gym, and it was rebounds that told the tale. The Merrimack boys basketball team crashed the …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Boys Basketball Hollis Brookline 57, Goffstown 35 The Cavaliers weren't going to let a nine-point deficit in the first quarter prevent them from starting the season 2-0. Fortunately for HB, …
Friday, December 30, 2016
|
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. …
Friday, December 23, 2016
Lorraine Y. "Lenny" Prestipino, 91, a longtime resident of Milford, NH, passed away on December 1, 2016, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. Lenny was born in Springfield, MA, …
Friday, December 16, 2016
Thomas E. Ducharme, 58, of Bedford, died November 12, 2016 at Elliot Hospital from injuries received from an automobile accident while out on his morning run. He was born in …
Monday, December 5, 2016
Florida "Flo" Bautista Crowell, 94 years old, died on Tuesday, 16 August, at her home in Bedford, NH. Flo was born on 15 May, 1922, in Cuyapo, Philippines, to Juan …
Saturday, September 3, 2016
|
Our economy has been slowly but steadily recovering. However, too many people still cannot find work, and most workers are experiencing flat wages, even though corporate profits are at an …
Friday, August 23, 2013
| By CAROL SHEA-PORTER
U.S. Representative
This past week, I voted for Congress to immediately consider a bill that would stop student loan rates from doubling on Monday, July 1. The Student Debt Relief Act, legislation …
Friday, July 5, 2013
| By CAROL SHEA-PORTER
U.S. Representative
The past two years have gone by quickly and the Bedford Journal has come a long way. I am proud to have been a part of its transition from a …
Friday, May 24, 2013
What would we do without our mobile devices? Technology has certainly affected our lives. Even the phrase “mobile devices” wasn’t in our everyday vocabulary until a few years ago, and …
Friday, May 3, 2013
Who would have thought that Bedford is home to a geological wonder? But, in fact, Pulpit Rock was carved by glacial sediment flowing from the Contoocook River Basin. This week, …
Friday, April 26, 2013
|
To the Editor: The information that has been publicized over the past several months and now weeks concerning the probable interference by Russia with our electoral process should concern all …
Friday, January 6, 2017
To the Editor: On behalf of the Bedford Men's Club, I want to thank the community for their support of our successful 2016 Christmas Tree Sale. We sold approximately 500 …
Friday, January 6, 2017
To the Editor: The Bedford PTG is pleased to announce that our Annual Ski and Skate Sale was a great success! As the largest fundraiser of the year, the money …
Friday, January 6, 2017
To the Editor: I would like the people of our local communities to be aware of a wonderful opportunity for a worthy nonprofit. Building on Hope is a community organization …
Friday, January 6, 2017
To the Editor: While everyone was consumed with the presidential election, the Bedford school district was developing a policy to strengthen privacy protections for students. In December 2011, the U.S. …
Saturday, December 10, 2016