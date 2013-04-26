|
The Bedford Jaguars (Division 10 Large Red) cheer squad took the mats Dec. 11 at the 2016 American Youth Cheer National Championship Competition in Lakeland, Fla.This team of great heart …
By MICHAEL ABELSON Correspondent MERRIMACK - It was a scratch-and-claw kind of night at Taylor Gym, and it was rebounds that told the tale. The Merrimack boys basketball team crashed the …
Boys Basketball Hollis Brookline 57, Goffstown 35 The Cavaliers weren't going to let a nine-point deficit in the first quarter prevent them from starting the season 2-0. Fortunately for HB, …
Hollis Boy Scout Troop 12 is offering a Christmas tree pick-up service for Hollis residents. Trees will be picked up every Saturday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 14. All proceeds …
MERRIMACK - Back in October, the Merrimack football team hung 68 points on Pinkerton. The Tomahawks couldn't quite match that point total in its boys basketball season opener, but the …
By JASON ORFAO Staff Writer
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. …
Lorraine Y. "Lenny" Prestipino, 91, a longtime resident of Milford, NH, passed away on December 1, 2016, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. Lenny was born in Springfield, MA, …
Thomas E. Ducharme, 58, of Bedford, died November 12, 2016 at Elliot Hospital from injuries received from an automobile accident while out on his morning run. He was born in …
Florida "Flo" Bautista Crowell, 94 years old, died on Tuesday, 16 August, at her home in Bedford, NH. Flo was born on 15 May, 1922, in Cuyapo, Philippines, to Juan …
Our economy has been slowly but steadily recovering. However, too many people still cannot find work, and most workers are experiencing flat wages, even though corporate profits are at an …
| By CAROL SHEA-PORTER
U.S. Representative
This past week, I voted for Congress to immediately consider a bill that would stop student loan rates from doubling on Monday, July 1. The Student Debt Relief Act, legislation …
| By CAROL SHEA-PORTER
U.S. Representative
The past two years have gone by quickly and the Bedford Journal has come a long way. I am proud to have been a part of its transition from a …
What would we do without our mobile devices? Technology has certainly affected our lives. Even the phrase “mobile devices” wasn’t in our everyday vocabulary until a few years ago, and …
Who would have thought that Bedford is home to a geological wonder? But, in fact, Pulpit Rock was carved by glacial sediment flowing from the Contoocook River Basin. This week, …
To the Editor: While everyone was consumed with the presidential election, the Bedford school district was developing a policy to strengthen privacy protections for students. In December 2011, the U.S. …
To the Editor: When will the absence of truth telling in the public statements of President-elect Donald Trump become his undoing? We are asked to accept his recent plea of …
To the Editor: Bedford High School's FIRST Robotics Competition team, Red Storm 509, would like to express their gratitude towards the tremendous support and encouragement we received from the citizens …
To the Editor: The scouts of Bedford NH Troop 414 would like to thank the citizens of Bedford for their generous donations of food items in support of Scouting for …
To the Editor: The 2016 annual USMC Reserve Toys for Tots campaign in now underway. We are soliciting for new, unwrapped toys to give to youngsters ranging in ages from …
