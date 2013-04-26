 
Tinker with tech
MILFORD - The recipe for success among local "makers" is a simple one. Take a dollop of "wonder-if," add a splash of "maybe-could" and blend in some gadgets connected to …
Friday, January 20, 2017 | By LORETTA JACKSON Correspondent
Lurgio students take part in math contest
This year 62 students from Ross A. Lurgio Middle School participated in the American Mathematics Competitions 8. The test is a 25-question, 40-minute multiple-choice examination in middle school mathematics designed …
Friday, January 20, 2017
NH Real Estate group hosts pinning ceremony
NH's Greater Concord Real Estate Staging Association held a pinning ceremony to officially recognize its members on Dec. 6, 2016. The association is nearly a year old and growing. Its …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Coldwell Banker’s Bedford office donates $7,300 to charities
BEDFORD - The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Bedford has presented more than $7,300 in donations to five local charitable organizations that provide housing and other types of services …
Friday, January 20, 2017
VA: Disability benefits for those exposed to water at Camp LeJeune
WASHINGTON - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has published regulations to establish presumptions for the service connection of eight diseases associated with exposure to contaminants in the water supply …
Friday, January 20, 2017


Salis invited to Junior Mile
BOSTON - Bedford's Leya Salis will lead some of the nation's top middle-distance runners in the Junior Mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, organizers announced Tuesday. Tickets are …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Jags D-14 2nd at nationals
The Bedford Jaguar Division 14 Cheer team had a fantastic performance on the mat at the AYC Nationals on Dec. 10. The squad, competing against 12 other teams from across …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Bedford basketball recreation summaries
5/6 Grade Cohen Investments 12,  Bedford Mens Club 6 Cohen Investments won a close game 12-6 over Bedford Men's Club. Elif. Cakir., Sofia Watts and Skylar Cohen led the offense …
Friday, January 20, 2017
‘Perfect storm’; Bedford rallies late in 4th to hand 49-48 loss to South
By ANDREW SYLVIA Correspondent NASHUA - Trailing by eight with less than two minutes left on the clock, Bedford put together the perfect storm. The Bulldogs rallied late and sealed a …
Friday, January 13, 2017
Bedford Cross Country Ski Club in full swing
The 21st season of free skiing on the Legacy Park ski trails started on Monday Dec 12th with the first measurable snowfall of the season. Yes, the skiing and snowshoeing …
Friday, January 6, 2017

Jacqueline A. (Quinn) Aiken
Jacqueline A. (Quinn) Aiken, 79, resident of Bedford, NH, died on January 11, 2017 in Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, MA surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. She was …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. …
Friday, December 23, 2016
Lorraine Y. ‘Lenny’ Prestipino
Lorraine Y. "Lenny" Prestipino, 91, a longtime resident of Milford, NH, passed away on December 1, 2016, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. Lenny was born in Springfield, MA, …
Friday, December 16, 2016
Thomas E. Ducharme
Thomas E. Ducharme, 58, of Bedford, died November 12, 2016 at Elliot Hospital from injuries received from an automobile accident while out on his morning run. He was born in …
Monday, December 5, 2016
   
It’s about time for a jump start
Our economy has been slowly but steadily recovering. However, too many people still cannot find work, and most workers are experiencing flat wages, even though corporate profits are at an …
Friday, August 23, 2013 | By CAROL SHEA-PORTER U.S. Representative
Congress let students and  families down on student loans
This past week, I voted for Congress to immediately consider a bill that would stop student loan rates from doubling on Monday, July 1. The Student Debt Relief Act, legislation …
Friday, July 5, 2013 | By CAROL SHEA-PORTER U.S. Representative
Susan Clark bids farewell  as editor of the Journal
The past two years have gone by quickly and the Bedford Journal has come a long way. I am proud to have been a part of its transition from a …
Friday, May 24, 2013
Going mobile
What would we do without our mobile devices? Technology has certainly affected our lives. Even the phrase “mobile devices” wasn’t in our everyday vocabulary until a few years ago, and …
Friday, May 3, 2013
Bedford’s natural beauty
Who would have thought that Bedford is home to a geological wonder? But, in fact, Pulpit Rock was carved by glacial sediment flowing from the Contoocook River Basin. This week, …
Friday, April 26, 2013

Help preserve Bedford’s assets
To the Editor: Do you picture a box store being built next to your house? How about a four-story apartment building? On Monday, Jan. 23, the Planning Board will review …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Hacking information should concern us
To the Editor: The information that has been publicized over the past several months and now weeks concerning the probable interference by Russia with our electoral process should concern all …
Friday, January 6, 2017
Men’s Club appreciates tree sale support
To the Editor: On behalf of the Bedford Men's Club, I want to thank the community for their support of our successful 2016 Christmas Tree Sale. We sold approximately 500 …
Friday, January 6, 2017
PTG has successful Ski and Skate Sale
To the Editor: The Bedford PTG is pleased to announce that our Annual Ski and Skate Sale was a great success! As the largest fundraiser of the year, the money …
Friday, January 6, 2017
Offer for local nonprofits
To the Editor: I would like the people of our local communities to be aware of a wonderful opportunity for a worthy nonprofit. Building on Hope is a community organization …
Friday, January 6, 2017

