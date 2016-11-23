 
Latest news from The Cabinet
The Cabinet Press welcomes submissions from readers.
Send your news, letters and press releases to cabnews@cabinet.com
2016 IN REVIEW
January-June The Donald Trump phenome­non came to the Souhegan Valley in January as several support­ers explained his appeal. The New York businessman and now president-elect became the front­runner in the …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Selectmen OK police contract
Amherst approves ratified agreement AMHERST - Selectmen met Monday morning and voted to ratify a new col­lective bargaining agree­ment with the Amherst police union. Board Chairman Dwight Brew said union …
Friday, December 30, 2016 | By KATHY CLEVELAND Staff Writer
Scout Road closure mulled
Conservancy: Vehicles have caused deterioration LYNDEBOROUGH - The Piscataquog Land Conservancy would like to close the portion of Scout Road that is on its Rose Mountain property, an at­tempt to …
Friday, December 30, 2016 | By JESSIE SALISBURY Correspondent
Town money sought to repair cemetery wall
Trustees request $5K, present warrant article to selectmen LYNDEBOROUGH - The cemetery trustees have requested $5,000 to repair the wall of the South Cemetery along Cemetery Road, which is said …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Milford High School Honor Roll
MILFORD - Milford High School announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2016-17 school year. HIGH HONORS GRADE 9: Lauren Auger, Emmalene Budway, Meghan Cavanaugh, Kailyn Cham­berlin, …
Friday, December 30, 2016


Sports Obituaries

High School Highlights
Souhegan runs well at UNH Indoor Track Saber girls finish fourth, boys take seventh Souhegan High School track and field teams participated in the Christmas vacation track meet held Monday …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Dod, Sabers' title run is No. 1
One of area's many crowning moments in '16 The year brought plenty of ups and downs to the local scene, but it feels like there were a whole lot more …
Friday, December 30, 2016 | By Cabinet Staff
Split Decision
Spartans, Sabers each win in hoop doubleheader AMHERST - Souhegan girls basketball coach Mike Heaney said that before the Sabers even took their home floor, his team felt like it …
Thursday, December 22, 2016 | By JASON ORFAO Staff Writer
DWC ready for mid-term exam against D-I Wildcats
NASHUA - Every year the Daniel Webster Col­lege men's basketball team likes to take on the challenge of playing a Di­vision I team. This year, while taking on that challenge, …
Thursday, December 22, 2016 | By TOM KING Staff Writer
HighSchool Highlights
Milford girls indoor track earns 1st place The Milford girls won the Winter Indoor Track League meet at Dart­mouth College with 50.5 points to beat out 12 other teams, including …
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Richard H. Mace Sr.
Richard H. Mace, Sr., 89, resident of Milford, NH, died on De­cember 24, 2016 at Crest­wood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Southborough, MA …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Herbert W. Wenzel
Herbert W. Wenzel, 84, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2016 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Herbert …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Mary Clare (Hickey) Milan
Mary Clare Milan went home to the Lord on De­cember 22, 2016 after a period of declining health while at Crestwood in Mil­ford, New Hampshire. Mary Clare was born in …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nash­ua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, De­cember 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Hun­tington. …
Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Editorials Letters

Guns in schools: No-win situation
It's the law, but that doesn't make it sen­sible: If you have a license to carry a con­cealed weapon, you can legally bring it into a school. The theory behind …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Curious case of criminal justice in New Hampshire legislature
Under the heading "Please Tell Us This is Re­ally About Montana," we bring you this piece of in­formation from our state Legislature via a press re­lease from a group called …
Friday, December 30, 2016
For those serving at Christmas
Each year at this time, we reprint for you the lyrics from John McCutcheon's "Christmas in the Trenches," a story of men far from home in a time of war. …
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Pondering role of government
At a recent meeting, Milford Selectman Gary Daniels gave us, and we suspect his colleagues and some Milford residents, something to think about. In suggesting that selectmen prioritize spending items …
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Pay dues before Statehouse run
One of the things that makes New Hampshire unusual is our method of dealing with elections in that we live up to the late Tip O'Neill's axiom that "all politics …
Thursday, December 8, 2016

Letter to the Editor
'Wonderful' way to usher in the Christmas spirit To the Editor: Donna Reed, Jimmy Stewart and Dennis Markaverich have done it again! The showing of "It's a Wonder­ful Life" on …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Letter to the Editor
Offer for local nonprofits from Building on Hope To the Editor: I would like the people of our local communities to be aware of a wonderful opportunity for a worthy …
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Letters to the Editor
Actual quotes needed for Keyes building To the Editor: I read with interest the article about the plans to enlarge Keyes Memorial Park, and was quite surprised at the numbers …
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Letters to the Editor
Thank you for successful Team Trivia Night To the Editor: We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who helped to make the Souhegan Scholarship Foundation's second annual …
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Letters to the Editor
Consider becoming an advocate for children To the Editor: This year, there are expected to be over 500 opioid-related deaths in New Hampshire. Unfortunately, this number is only the tip …
Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Business Directory

Search The Cabinet's Business Directory

 Two ways to search > Choose one from below:
 
Name or Type of business:  
  
Location (City & state, or zip code):  
  

All Listings

  View our featured, enhanced business directory listings, by city:
   
Milford Amherst
Lyndeborough Mont Vernon
Wilton  

Popular Searches

  Most used Milford search categories
   
General Contractors Insurance
Health Clubs Hotels & Motels
Hospitals Landscapers

Top Jobs

Contemporary Chrysler • Jeep • Dodge Ram is hiring!!

Outside Sales Advertising

Top Properties
Find us on Facebook

Site Map

Useage