Saber-Titans drop game at Goffstown Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | By TOM KING Staff Writer GOFFSTOWN – The Nashua North-Souhegan boys hockey team is off to a slow start this young season, and the answer may be as simple as keeping the puck out of … Statement win Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | By HECTOR LONGO Correspondent PELHAM – Milford High sharpshooter Ryan Banuskevich knows the history of Pelham High boys hoop. He also knows that the road to a state title would likely include a March … Andrews named Hermann finalist Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | By JASON ORFAO Staff Writer On the field, Milford High School graduate Morgan Andrews and the University of Southern California women’s soccer team had the edge on Kadeisha Buchanan and West Virginia University during the … Penalties paralyze Merrimack hockey Thursday, January 5, 2017 | By TOM KIN Staff Writer MANCHESTER - The best advice Merrimack High School hockey coach Matt Davis has for his team this young season is simple: The box is bad. The penalty box, that is. … Milt Schmidt dies Thursday, January 5, 2017 | By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press BOSTON - Milt Schmidt, the hockey hall of famer who led Boston to two Stanley Cup championships as the center of the "Kraut Line," served Canada in World War II …

John F. Rougeau Wednesday, January 11, 2017 John F. Rougeau, 59, longtime resident of Milford, NH, died peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 8, 2017 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH. He was born … Blaise Aleksei Corcoran Wednesday, January 11, 2017 Blaise Aleksei Corcoran, a long-time resident of Milford, New Hampshire, passionate husband and devoted father, died Jan. 7, 2017, after living with cancer for over a year. He passed away … Howard Prescott Denton Wednesday, January 11, 2017 Howard Prescott Denton, of Nashua, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 2, 2017. He was born in Arlington, MA, to Edward C.H. Denton and Hilda Prescott Denton. During his long, … Edward F. Nichols Jr. Wednesday, January 11, 2017 Edward F. Nichols, Jr., 97, of Dover, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at home surrounded by his family. Edward was born Aug. 23, 1919 in Milford, NH; the …