MANCHESTER - The best advice Merrimack High School hockey coach Matt Davis has for his team this young season is simple: The box is bad. The penalty box, that is. …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
TOM KIN
Staff Writer
BOSTON - Milt Schmidt, the hockey hall of famer who led Boston to two Stanley Cup championships as the center of the "Kraut Line," served Canada in World War II …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
JIMMY GOLEN
The Associated Press
Souhegan runs well at UNH Indoor Track Saber girls finish fourth, boys take seventh Souhegan High School track and field teams participated in the Christmas vacation track meet held Monday …
Friday, December 30, 2016
One of area's many crowning moments in '16 The year brought plenty of ups and downs to the local scene, but it feels like there were a whole lot more …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Cabinet Staff
Spartans, Sabers each win in hoop doubleheader AMHERST - Souhegan girls basketball coach Mike Heaney said that before the Sabers even took their home floor, his team felt like it …
Thursday, December 22, 2016
JASON ORFAO
Staff Writer
Leonard Peterson, 81, originally from Aurora, Illinois, and formerly of Wilton, N.H., passed away at Ledgewood Bay, Milford, N.H., December 21st after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Marie D. Copertino, 85, resident of Temple, NH, died on January 1, 2017 at her home. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 28, 1931, the daughter of Henry …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Richard H. Mace, Sr., 89, resident of Milford, NH, died on December 24, 2016 at Crestwood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Southborough, MA …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Herbert W. Wenzel, 84, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2016 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Herbert …
Friday, December 30, 2016
The economic climate of New Hampshire and the Souhegan Valley is changing and creating challenges to continued growth. A number of factors are affecting these changes, such as demographics, the …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
The story in the Dec. 22 Cabinet on the Milford Area Communication Center (MACC Base) should have said Lyndeborough police are dispatched through the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. MACC Base …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
The Amherst Ways and Means Committee (W&M) is called upon to examine and provide an outside report on all planned appropriations and finances of the town. To do so, W&M …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Count us in: For decades, The Cabinet has been editorializing in favor of replacing the grievously unfair property tax with an income tax, and now, for the first time since …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
It's the law, but that doesn't make it sensible: If you have a license to carry a concealed weapon, you can legally bring it into a school. The theory behind …
Friday, December 30, 2016
To the Editor: Later this month a new president will take office, a man whom the majority of voters rejected, including here in Milford. As a Democrat, and a member …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
To the Editor: It seems the Milford Budget Advisory Committee (BAC) is very uncomfortable about the selectmen’s 2016 expenditure of $60,000 for two soccer fields along Heron Pond Road on …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
To the Editor: On behalf of the board of directors, staff, volunteers and clients of Share, I thank the wonderful Souhegan Valley community for their support over the past two …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
To the Editor: Over the years, Milford’s taxpayers have had a vision for Milford that includes the protection of important lands from development and have smartly been big supporters of …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
'Wonderful' way to usher in the Christmas spirit To the Editor: Donna Reed, Jimmy Stewart and Dennis Markaverich have done it again! The showing of "It's a Wonderful Life" on …
Friday, December 30, 2016