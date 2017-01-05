Blaise Aleksei Corcoran, a long-time resident of Milford, New Hampshire, passionate husband and devoted father, died Jan. 7, 2017, after living with cancer for over a year. He passed away …

John F. Rougeau, 59, longtime resident of Milford, NH, died peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 8, 2017 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH. He was born …

Basil Harris, Jr., 69, hus­band of Mary Werner Har­ris, passed away peaceful­ly at home in Brookline, New Hampshire on Sun­day, January 15, 2017 sur­rounded by his wife and children. Born …

Mary-Ann Smith, 92, formerly of Amherst and Nashua NH, died peace­fully on December 26th 2016, at home in Santa Cruz, California, sur­rounded by people she loved. Mary-Ann was born on …

PELHAM – Milford High sharpshooter Ryan Banuskevich knows the history of Pelham High boys hoop. He also knows that the road to a state title would likely include a March …

GOFFSTOWN – The Nashua North-Souhegan boys hockey team is off to a slow start this young season, and the answer may be as simple as keeping the puck out of …

Milford boys hoop at 7-0 Boys Basketball Milford 64, Timberlane 55 Ryan Banuskevich led the way with 20 points as Milford stayed unbeaten (7-0) in Division II on Tuesday. Weston …

Milford and Souhegan each send pair Several local high school football seniors will be taking part in one more game in late June. Souhegan fullback-linebacker Tucker Ai­ello and two-way line­man …

Morgan Andrews is coming home. The Milford native was picked No. 3 overall by the Boston Breakers on Thursday, Jan. 12 during the National Women's Soccer League's College Draft. Her …

Challenges for library director Thursday, January 19, 2017 In a few days, Betsy Solon, of Brookline, will take over as director of Milford's Wadleigh Memorial Library, and if you read last week's story about her in The Cabinet, … Color of skin doesn’t lessen the hate behind attack in Chicago Wednesday, January 11, 2017 By now, nearly everyone who watches television or has a social media account has seen the horrific video of four teenagers torturing and ridiculing a mentally challenged young man in … Series focuses on economic issues facing region Thursday, January 5, 2017 The economic climate of New Hampshire and the Souhegan Valley is changing and creating challenges to continued growth. A number of factors are affecting these changes, such as demographics, the … Correction Thursday, January 5, 2017 The story in the Dec. 22 Cabinet on the Milford Area Communication Center (MACC Base) should have said Lyndeborough police are dispatched through the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. MACC Base … Committee weighs in on proposed budget Thursday, January 5, 2017 The Amherst Ways and Means Committee (W&M) is called upon to examine and provide an outside report on all planned appropriations and finances of the town. To do so, W&M …