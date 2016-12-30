Herbert W. Wenzel, 84, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2016 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Herbert …

Richard H. Mace, Sr., 89, resident of Milford, NH, died on De­cember 24, 2016 at Crest­wood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Southborough, MA …

Marie D. Copertino, 85, resident of Temple, NH, died on January 1, 2017 at her home. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 28, 1931, the daughter of Henry …

Leonard Peterson, 81, originally from Aurora, Illinois, and formerly of Wilton, N.H., passed away at Ledgewood Bay, Milford, N.H., December 21st after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. …

Spartans, Sabers each win in hoop doubleheader AMHERST - Souhegan girls basketball coach Mike Heaney said that before the Sabers even took their home floor, his team felt like it …

One of area's many crowning moments in '16 The year brought plenty of ups and downs to the local scene, but it feels like there were a whole lot more …

Souhegan runs well at UNH Indoor Track Saber girls finish fourth, boys take seventh Souhegan High School track and field teams participated in the Christmas vacation track meet held Monday …

BOSTON - Milt Schmidt, the hockey hall of famer who led Boston to two Stanley Cup championships as the center of the "Kraut Line," served Canada in World War II …

MANCHESTER - The best advice Merrimack High School hockey coach Matt Davis has for his team this young season is simple: The box is bad. The penalty box, that is. …

Series focuses on economic issues facing region Thursday, January 5, 2017 The economic climate of New Hampshire and the Souhegan Valley is changing and creating challenges to continued growth. A number of factors are affecting these changes, such as demographics, the … Correction Thursday, January 5, 2017 The story in the Dec. 22 Cabinet on the Milford Area Communication Center (MACC Base) should have said Lyndeborough police are dispatched through the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. MACC Base … Committee weighs in on proposed budget Thursday, January 5, 2017 The Amherst Ways and Means Committee (W&M) is called upon to examine and provide an outside report on all planned appropriations and finances of the town. To do so, W&M … Income tax helps homeowners Thursday, January 5, 2017 Count us in: For decades, The Cabinet has been editorializing in favor of replacing the grievously unfair property tax with an income tax, and now, for the first time since … Guns in schools: No-win situation Friday, December 30, 2016 It's the law, but that doesn't make it sen­sible: If you have a license to carry a con­cealed weapon, you can legally bring it into a school. The theory behind …