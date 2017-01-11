Fred L. Fitts, 75, resident of Wilton, NH, passed on January 24, 2017 at Crestwood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his family. He was born in Freeport, Maine on June …

Gwendolyn Jones Mackey, 91, a longtime resident of Nashua, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2016 and took the heart of the party with her. Known as G-Ma to her …

John M. French, 77, of Kissimmee, FL passed away on January 24, 2017 at Springhills Memory Cottage in Orlando, FL after battling a long illness. He was born on August …

Gilford, NH – Constance “Jeanne” Davis Porter was someone you remembered, even after a short meeting for the first time. Spunky and opinionated, with an expansive sense of humor, she …

Milford and Souhegan each send pair Several local high school football seniors will be taking part in one more game in late June. Souhegan fullback-linebacker Tucker Ai­ello and two-way line­man …

Morgan Andrews is coming home. The Milford native was picked No. 3 overall by the Boston Breakers on Thursday, Jan. 12 during the National Women's Soccer League's College Draft. Her …

Wrestling Milford 48, Hollis Brookline 18 Host Milford won a whopping 10 matches, including three forfeits on Jan. 18. Ethan Briggs captured an 8-4 decision at 132 and it went …

NASHUA – Holman Stadium and the Nashua Silver Knights are set to enter the video era this spring. Wednesday night the city’s finance committee unanimously approved the expenditure of $173,000 …

Monadnock Roller Derby is ramping up its 2017 season with exciting developments and opportunities for skating and non-skating community members to get involved. The league is joined this year by …