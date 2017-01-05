|
Monadnock Roller Derby is ramping up its 2017 season with exciting developments and opportunities for skating and non-skating community members to get involved. The league is joined this year by …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
NASHUA – Holman Stadium and the Nashua Silver Knights are set to enter the video era this spring. Wednesday night the city’s finance committee unanimously approved the expenditure of $173,000 …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
| By TOM KING
Staff Writer
Wrestling Milford 48, Hollis Brookline 18 Host Milford won a whopping 10 matches, including three forfeits on Jan. 18. Ethan Briggs captured an 8-4 decision at 132 and it went …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
| By Cabinet Staff
Morgan Andrews is coming home. The Milford native was picked No. 3 overall by the Boston Breakers on Thursday, Jan. 12 during the National Women's Soccer League's College Draft. Her …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
| By JASON ORFAO
Staff Writer
Milford and Souhegan each send pair Several local high school football seniors will be taking part in one more game in late June. Souhegan fullback-linebacker Tucker Aiello and two-way lineman …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
| By TOM KING
Staff Writer
Ralph W. McReavy, 88, resident of Greenville, NH died peacefully at his home on January 18, 2017. He was born in Whitneyville, Maine on April 18th 1928, a son of …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
May J. Hurley, 88, resident of Milford, NH, died peacefully on January 19, 2017 at Crestwood Healthcare Center in Milford, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Warren, …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
North Waterford, Maine – Deborah Sue Button, 65, of Lyndeborough passed away on January 16, 2017 in North Waterford, Maine. Deb lived a life that touched the hearts of everyone …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Phillip J. Monagle, 75, resident of Amherst, NH, died on January 18, 2017 at his home. He was born in Boston, MA on August 20, 1941, a son of Phillip …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
So, now we have two local reasons to pay attention to women’s professional sports: Milford’s Morgan Andrews has joined Amherst’s McKinley Curro in a women’s professional league. Morgan was drafted …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Here’s one to ponder: Just days after one of our local lawmakers, state Rep. Carolyn Halstead, a Milford Republican, dropped her loaded gun in a hearing on kindergarten by the …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
In a few days, Betsy Solon, of Brookline, will take over as director of Milford's Wadleigh Memorial Library, and if you read last week's story about her in The Cabinet, …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
By now, nearly everyone who watches television or has a social media account has seen the horrific video of four teenagers torturing and ridiculing a mentally challenged young man in …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
The economic climate of New Hampshire and the Souhegan Valley is changing and creating challenges to continued growth. A number of factors are affecting these changes, such as demographics, the …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
To the Editor: Without succumbing to flowery speech and tears, I would like to send a short thank you to all the friends and family who recently attended the complete …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
To the Editor: Mr. Cleveland, you always provide me with an enjoyable chuckle when I read your column. Thank you very much. However, your “head banging” article had me in …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
To the Editor: Frank Edelblut is many things, a successful businessman being one of them. However, the statement of job qualifications for commissioner of education includes the expectation that he …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
To the Editor: Last week (Jan. 17), Mayor Marty Walsh gave his annual State of the City address to the people of Boston. He revealed that he is planning for …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Reps must make certain there are no guns in schools To the Editor: Although it is, of course, impossible for any legislation to totally guarantee public safety, it makes absolutely …
Thursday, January 19, 2017