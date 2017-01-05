|
Morgan Andrews is coming home. The Milford native was picked No. 3 overall by the Boston Breakers on Thursday, Jan. 12 during the National Women's Soccer League's College Draft. Her …
Milford and Souhegan each send pair Several local high school football seniors will be taking part in one more game in late June. Souhegan fullback-linebacker Tucker Aiello and two-way lineman …
Milford boys hoop at 7-0 Boys Basketball Milford 64, Timberlane 55 Ryan Banuskevich led the way with 20 points as Milford stayed unbeaten (7-0) in Division II on Tuesday. Weston …
GOFFSTOWN – The Nashua North-Souhegan boys hockey team is off to a slow start this young season, and the answer may be as simple as keeping the puck out of …
PELHAM – Milford High sharpshooter Ryan Banuskevich knows the history of Pelham High boys hoop. He also knows that the road to a state title would likely include a March …
Mary-Ann Smith, 92, formerly of Amherst and Nashua NH, died peacefully on December 26th 2016, at home in Santa Cruz, California, surrounded by people she loved. Mary-Ann was born on …
Basil Harris, Jr., 69, husband of Mary Werner Harris, passed away peacefully at home in Brookline, New Hampshire on Sunday, January 15, 2017 surrounded by his wife and children. Born …
John F. Rougeau, 59, longtime resident of Milford, NH, died peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 8, 2017 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH. He was born …
Blaise Aleksei Corcoran, a long-time resident of Milford, New Hampshire, passionate husband and devoted father, died Jan. 7, 2017, after living with cancer for over a year. He passed away …
In a few days, Betsy Solon, of Brookline, will take over as director of Milford's Wadleigh Memorial Library, and if you read last week's story about her in The Cabinet, …
By now, nearly everyone who watches television or has a social media account has seen the horrific video of four teenagers torturing and ridiculing a mentally challenged young man in …
The economic climate of New Hampshire and the Souhegan Valley is changing and creating challenges to continued growth. A number of factors are affecting these changes, such as demographics, the …
The story in the Dec. 22 Cabinet on the Milford Area Communication Center (MACC Base) should have said Lyndeborough police are dispatched through the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. MACC Base …
The Amherst Ways and Means Committee (W&M) is called upon to examine and provide an outside report on all planned appropriations and finances of the town. To do so, W&M …
Reps must make certain there are no guns in schools To the Editor: Although it is, of course, impossible for any legislation to totally guarantee public safety, it makes absolutely …
To the Editor: On behalf of the Amherst Junior Women’s Club, I would like to thank everyone who supported the Home Life Project this year. With your help, we delivered …
To the Editor: I am writing to inform my patients that my last day with the practice will be Feb. 22, 2017. For the past 21 years, it has been …
To the Editor: While I am a staunch supporter of our Second Amendment, I, like many other Milford residents, was shocked to learn that the Federal Gun-Free Schools Act of …
To the Editor: “Right To Work” laws give employees the right to employment without being forced to pay any portion of union dues or representation. The New Hampshire House and …
