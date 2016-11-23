Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nash­ua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, De­cember 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Hun­tington. …

Mary Clare Milan went home to the Lord on De­cember 22, 2016 after a period of declining health while at Crestwood in Mil­ford, New Hampshire. Mary Clare was born in …

Herbert W. Wenzel, 84, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2016 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Herbert …

Richard H. Mace, Sr., 89, resident of Milford, NH, died on De­cember 24, 2016 at Crest­wood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Southborough, MA …

Milford girls indoor track earns 1st place The Milford girls won the Winter Indoor Track League meet at Dart­mouth College with 50.5 points to beat out 12 other teams, including …

NASHUA - Every year the Daniel Webster Col­lege men's basketball team likes to take on the challenge of playing a Di­vision I team. This year, while taking on that challenge, …

Spartans, Sabers each win in hoop doubleheader AMHERST - Souhegan girls basketball coach Mike Heaney said that before the Sabers even took their home floor, his team felt like it …

One of area's many crowning moments in '16 The year brought plenty of ups and downs to the local scene, but it feels like there were a whole lot more …

Souhegan runs well at UNH Indoor Track Saber girls finish fourth, boys take seventh Souhegan High School track and field teams participated in the Christmas vacation track meet held Monday …

Guns in schools: No-win situation Friday, December 30, 2016 It's the law, but that doesn't make it sen­sible: If you have a license to carry a con­cealed weapon, you can legally bring it into a school. The theory behind … Curious case of criminal justice in New Hampshire legislature Friday, December 30, 2016 Under the heading "Please Tell Us This is Re­ally About Montana," we bring you this piece of in­formation from our state Legislature via a press re­lease from a group called … For those serving at Christmas Thursday, December 22, 2016 Each year at this time, we reprint for you the lyrics from John McCutcheon's "Christmas in the Trenches," a story of men far from home in a time of war. … Pondering role of government Thursday, December 15, 2016 At a recent meeting, Milford Selectman Gary Daniels gave us, and we suspect his colleagues and some Milford residents, something to think about. In suggesting that selectmen prioritize spending items … Pay dues before Statehouse run Thursday, December 8, 2016 One of the things that makes New Hampshire unusual is our method of dealing with elections in that we live up to the late Tip O'Neill's axiom that "all politics …