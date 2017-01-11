|
Monadnock Roller Derby is ramping up its 2017 season with exciting developments and opportunities for skating and non-skating community members to get involved. The league is joined this year by …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
NASHUA – Holman Stadium and the Nashua Silver Knights are set to enter the video era this spring. Wednesday night the city’s finance committee unanimously approved the expenditure of $173,000 …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
| By TOM KING
Staff Writer
Wrestling Milford 48, Hollis Brookline 18 Host Milford won a whopping 10 matches, including three forfeits on Jan. 18. Ethan Briggs captured an 8-4 decision at 132 and it went …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
| By Cabinet Staff
Morgan Andrews is coming home. The Milford native was picked No. 3 overall by the Boston Breakers on Thursday, Jan. 12 during the National Women's Soccer League's College Draft. Her …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
| By JASON ORFAO
Staff Writer
Milford and Souhegan each send pair Several local high school football seniors will be taking part in one more game in late June. Souhegan fullback-linebacker Tucker Aiello and two-way lineman …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
| By TOM KING
Staff Writer
Gilford, NH – Constance “Jeanne” Davis Porter was someone you remembered, even after a short meeting for the first time. Spunky and opinionated, with an expansive sense of humor, she …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
John M. French, 77, of Kissimmee, FL passed away on January 24, 2017 at Springhills Memory Cottage in Orlando, FL after battling a long illness. He was born on August …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Gwendolyn Jones Mackey, 91, a longtime resident of Nashua, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2016 and took the heart of the party with her. Known as G-Ma to her …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Fred L. Fitts, 75, resident of Wilton, NH, passed on January 24, 2017 at Crestwood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his family. He was born in Freeport, Maine on June …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
So, in just a few days, we will have, we hope, absolute proof that: 1. Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. 2. Bill Belichick is the …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
So, now we have two local reasons to pay attention to women’s professional sports: Milford’s Morgan Andrews has joined Amherst’s McKinley Curro in a women’s professional league. Morgan was drafted …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Here’s one to ponder: Just days after one of our local lawmakers, state Rep. Carolyn Halstead, a Milford Republican, dropped her loaded gun in a hearing on kindergarten by the …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
In a few days, Betsy Solon, of Brookline, will take over as director of Milford's Wadleigh Memorial Library, and if you read last week's story about her in The Cabinet, …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
By now, nearly everyone who watches television or has a social media account has seen the horrific video of four teenagers torturing and ridiculing a mentally challenged young man in …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
To the Editor: I am writing this letter because of a serious incident that happened at the Statehouse recently. Republican state Rep. Carolyn Halstead, of Milford, attended a hearing on …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
To the Editor: The budget process for the Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative School District 2017-18 school year began in the summer of 2016 and the final presentation has just been made to …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
To the Editor: Without succumbing to flowery speech and tears, I would like to send a short thank you to all the friends and family who recently attended the complete …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
To the Editor: Mr. Cleveland, you always provide me with an enjoyable chuckle when I read your column. Thank you very much. However, your “head banging” article had me in …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
To the Editor: Frank Edelblut is many things, a successful businessman being one of them. However, the statement of job qualifications for commissioner of education includes the expectation that he …
Thursday, January 26, 2017