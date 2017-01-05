Phillip J. Monagle, 75, resident of Amherst, NH, died on January 18, 2017 at his home. He was born in Boston, MA on August 20, 1941, a son of Phillip …

North Waterford, Maine – Deborah Sue Button, 65, of Lyndeborough passed away on January 16, 2017 in North Waterford, Maine. Deb lived a life that touched the hearts of everyone …

May J. Hurley, 88, resident of Milford, NH, died peacefully on January 19, 2017 at Crestwood Healthcare Center in Milford, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Warren, …

Ralph W. McReavy, 88, resident of Greenville, NH died peacefully at his home on January 18, 2017. He was born in Whitneyville, Maine on April 18th 1928, a son of …

Milford and Souhegan each send pair Several local high school football seniors will be taking part in one more game in late June. Souhegan fullback-linebacker Tucker Ai­ello and two-way line­man …

Morgan Andrews is coming home. The Milford native was picked No. 3 overall by the Boston Breakers on Thursday, Jan. 12 during the National Women's Soccer League's College Draft. Her …

Wrestling Milford 48, Hollis Brookline 18 Host Milford won a whopping 10 matches, including three forfeits on Jan. 18. Ethan Briggs captured an 8-4 decision at 132 and it went …

NASHUA – Holman Stadium and the Nashua Silver Knights are set to enter the video era this spring. Wednesday night the city’s finance committee unanimously approved the expenditure of $173,000 …

Monadnock Roller Derby is ramping up its 2017 season with exciting developments and opportunities for skating and non-skating community members to get involved. The league is joined this year by …

