Head banging comes from father’s side
I have sort of confirmed one of the family legends about the late Uncle Richard Cleveland by doing something incredibly stupid and clumsy, but before I cop to you about …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | Mike Cleveland
Town Tales
Town histories are wonderful books. All of the local towns have such books, most of which were written around 1900. Local towns were approaching a 150th anniversary by that time. …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | By JESSIE SALISBURY Correspondent
Thumbing the Files
75 years ago, 1942 The thermometer at the Milford Pumping Station registered 22 degrees below zero, so cold that Headmaster Frederick Snell dismissed classes at Milford High School. Water pipes …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Think about tax dollar spending
So, here we are in a new year, and soon we will have a new president who will bring to office new policies that will either: Make America great again, …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Proposal for full-day public kindergarten on warrant
MILFORD – School officials have backed away from a plan to have taxpayers help subsidize a new full-day public kindergarten program. Instead, costs for the program will come from increased …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | By KATHY CLEVELAND Staff Writer


Sports Obituaries

Saber-Titans drop game at Goffstown
GOFFSTOWN – The Nashua North-Souhegan boys hockey team is off to a slow start this young season, and the answer may be as simple as keeping the puck out of …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | By TOM KING Staff Writer
Statement win
PELHAM – Milford High sharpshooter Ryan Banuskevich knows the history of Pelham High boys hoop. He also knows that the road to a state title would likely include a March …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | By HECTOR LONGO Correspondent
Andrews named Hermann finalist
On the field, Milford High School graduate Morgan Andrews and the University of Southern California women’s soccer team had the edge on Kadeisha Buchanan and West Virginia University during the …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | By JASON ORFAO Staff Writer
Penalties paralyze Merrimack hockey
MANCHESTER - The best advice Merrimack High School hockey coach Matt Davis has for his team this young season is simple: The box is bad. The penalty box, that is. …
Thursday, January 5, 2017 | By TOM KIN Staff Writer
Milt Schmidt dies
BOSTON - Milt Schmidt, the hockey hall of famer who led Boston to two Stanley Cup championships as the center of the "Kraut Line," served Canada in World War II …
Thursday, January 5, 2017 | By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press

John F. Rougeau
John F. Rougeau, 59, longtime resident of Milford, NH, died peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 8, 2017 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH. He was born …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Blaise Aleksei Corcoran
Blaise Aleksei Corcoran, a long-time resident of Milford, New Hampshire, passionate husband and devoted father, died Jan. 7, 2017, after living with cancer for over a year. He passed away …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Howard Prescott Denton
Howard Prescott Denton, of Nashua, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 2, 2017. He was born in Arlington, MA, to Edward C.H. Denton and Hilda Prescott Denton. During his long, …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Edward F. Nichols Jr.
Edward F. Nichols, Jr., 97, of Dover, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at home surrounded by his family. Edward was born Aug. 23, 1919 in Milford, NH; the …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
   
Editorials Letters

Color of skin doesn’t lessen the hate behind attack in Chicago
By now, nearly everyone who watches television or has a social media account has seen the horrific video of four teenagers torturing and ridiculing a mentally challenged young man in …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Series focuses on economic issues facing region
The economic climate of New Hampshire and the Souhegan Valley is changing and creating challenges to continued growth. A number of factors are affecting these changes, such as demographics, the …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Correction
The story in the Dec. 22 Cabinet on the Milford Area Communication Center (MACC Base) should have said Lyndeborough police are dispatched through the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. MACC Base …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Committee weighs in on proposed budget
The Amherst Ways and Means Committee (W&M) is called upon to examine and provide an outside report on all planned appropriations and finances of the town. To do so, W&M …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Income tax helps homeowners
Count us in: For decades, The Cabinet has been editorializing in favor of replacing the grievously unfair property tax with an income tax, and now, for the first time since …
Thursday, January 5, 2017

Home Life Project support appreciated<
To the Editor: On behalf of the Amherst Junior Women’s Club, I would like to thank everyone who supported the Home Life Project this year. With your help, we delivered …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Honored to have served patients
To the Editor: I am writing to inform my patients that my last day with the practice will be Feb. 22, 2017. For the past 21 years, it has been …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Let’s keep guns out of our schools
To the Editor: While I am a staunch supporter of our Second Amendment, I, like many other Milford residents, was shocked to learn that the Federal Gun-Free Schools Act of …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
‘Right to Work’ is good for NH
To the Editor: “Right To Work” laws give employees the right to employment without being forced to pay any portion of union dues or representation. The New Hampshire House and …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Winter Clothing Drive a success
To the Editor: We would like to take this time to thank the community for supporting the Milford Middle School PTO and the Student Advisory Council in our 15th annual …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

