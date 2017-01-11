 
High School Highlights
Boys Basketball Milford 57, Manchester West 53 Shane Winnett recorded a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) as the Spartans remained undefeated in Division II on Friday night. Ryan Banuskevich added …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Out of reach
HOLLIS – Some believe the Hollis Brookline girls basketball team has the look of a Final Four contender. Souhegan coach Mike Heaney can be counted among them. The Cavaliers built …
Thursday, February 2, 2017 | By JASON ORFAO Staff Writer
Saber skiers place 4th
Senior captain Lily Sullivan and sophomore Nate Sodders led the Souhegan Nordic Ski Team in the first classic-style cross-country ski race of the season. Both varsity girls and boys teams …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Don’t just think about commitment
I’m pretty much a cynic about citizen action when that action is taken by people like me: liberals. We just can’t seem to march in lockstep for any decent period …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Wilton Scout earns Eagle rank
LYNDEBOROUGH – Ian Holden, a member of Boy Scout Troop 10 in Wilton, was advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout during traditional ceremonies at Citizens’ Hall on Saturday, Jan. …
Thursday, February 2, 2017


Sports Obituaries

Monadnock Roller Derby ramping up for ’17 season
Monadnock Roller Derby is ramping up its 2017 season with exciting developments and opportunities for skating and non-skating community members to get involved. The league is joined this year by …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Holman to add new scoreboard
NASHUA – Holman Stadium and the Nashua Silver Knights are set to enter the video era this spring. Wednesday night the city’s finance committee unanimously approved the expenditure of $173,000 …
Thursday, January 26, 2017 | By TOM KING Staff Writer
Spartans dominate on mat
Wrestling Milford 48, Hollis Brookline 18 Host Milford won a whopping 10 matches, including three forfeits on Jan. 18. Ethan Briggs captured an 8-4 decision at 132 and it went …
Thursday, January 26, 2017 | By Cabinet Staff
Breakers pick Milford's Andrews No. 3 overall during NWSL draft
Morgan Andrews is coming home. The Milford native was picked No. 3 overall by the Boston Breakers on Thursday, Jan. 12 during the National Women's Soccer League's College Draft. Her …
Thursday, January 19, 2017 | By JASON ORFAO Staff Writer
Locals named CHaD All-Stars
Milford and Souhegan each send pair Several local high school football seniors will be taking part in one more game in late June. Souhegan fullback-linebacker Tucker Ai­ello and two-way line­man …
Thursday, January 19, 2017 | By TOM KING Staff Writer  </

Constance ‘Jeanne’ Davis Porter
Gilford, NH – Constance “Jeanne” Davis Porter was someone you remembered, even after a short meeting for the first time. Spunky and opinionated, with an expansive sense of humor, she …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
John M. French
John M. French, 77, of Kissimmee, FL passed away on January 24, 2017 at Springhills Memory Cottage in Orlando, FL after battling a long illness. He was born on August …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Gwendolyn Jones Mackey
Gwendolyn Jones Mackey, 91, a longtime resident of Nashua, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2016 and took the heart of the party with her. Known as G-Ma to her …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Fred L. Fitts
Fred L. Fitts, 75, resident of Wilton, NH, passed on January 24, 2017 at Crestwood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his family. He was born in Freeport, Maine on June …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
   
Editorials Letters

Proof of history in the making
So, in just a few days, we will have, we hope, absolute proof that: 1. Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. 2. Bill Belichick is the …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Women rep area in pro sports
So, now we have two local reasons to pay attention to women’s professional sports: Milford’s Morgan Andrews has joined Amherst’s McKinley Curro in a women’s professional league. Morgan was drafted …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Hidden agenda behind permit
Here’s one to ponder: Just days after one of our local lawmakers, state Rep. Carolyn Halstead, a Milford Republican, dropped her loaded gun in a hearing on kindergarten by the …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Challenges for library director
In a few days, Betsy Solon, of Brookline, will take over as director of Milford's Wadleigh Memorial Library, and if you read last week's story about her in The Cabinet, …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Color of skin doesn’t lessen the hate behind attack in Chicago
By now, nearly everyone who watches television or has a social media account has seen the horrific video of four teenagers torturing and ridiculing a mentally challenged young man in …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

There is a time and place for everything, including guns
To the Editor: I am writing this letter because of a serious incident that happened at the Statehouse recently. Republican state Rep. Carolyn Halstead, of Milford, attended a hearing on …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Input sought on school budget at public hearing
To the Editor: The budget process for the Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative School District 2017-18 school year began in the summer of 2016 and the final presentation has just been made to …
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Thanks to friends, family for surprise anniversary party
To the Editor: Without succumbing to flowery speech and tears, I would like to send a short thank you to all the friends and family who recently attended the complete …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Medals are awarded, not won, for heroic acts
To the Editor: Mr. Cleveland, you always provide me with an enjoyable chuckle when I read your column. Thank you very much. However, your “head banging” article had me in …
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Frank Edelblut doesn’t meet job description
To the Editor: Frank Edelblut is many things, a successful businessman being one of them. However, the statement of job qualifications for commissioner of education includes the expectation that he …
Thursday, January 26, 2017

