Souhegan girls finish 1st at UNH meet
Souhegan was tops in the girls New Hampshire Winter Indoor Track League meet on Friday morning at UNH. The Sabers accrued 79.5 points, followed by Milford (64), Merrimack Valley (52.5), …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Saber-Titans reach final at Conway
NASHUA – They were in it to win it. The Nashua High School South-Pelham boys hockey team wanted to gain some good feeling in the 12th annual Conway Arena Hockey …
Thursday, January 5, 2017 | By TOM KING Staff Writer
Familiar Foes
MILFORD – Different day, same result. This time though, that result wasn’t so clear cut. Milford defeated Souhegan at home on Tuesday night in an outcome much closer than the …
Thursday, January 5, 2017 | By ANDREW SYLVIA Correspondent
Tart response to unique gift from friends
So, my very nice neighbors across the street – Cathy, Tony, Maris – gave us some excellent foodie things this season, including a mince pie (these are miniatures, FYI) and …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Providing presents
Every year, the Wilton/Lyndeborough Women’s Club sets up four “giving trees” loaded with tags to help provide Christmas gifts for those in need. Through the generosity of the communities, the …
Thursday, January 5, 2017


Penalties paralyze Merrimack hockey
MANCHESTER - The best advice Merrimack High School hockey coach Matt Davis has for his team this young season is simple: The box is bad. The penalty box, that is. …
Thursday, January 5, 2017 | By TOM KIN Staff Writer
Milt Schmidt dies
BOSTON - Milt Schmidt, the hockey hall of famer who led Boston to two Stanley Cup championships as the center of the "Kraut Line," served Canada in World War II …
Thursday, January 5, 2017 | By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
High School Highlights
Souhegan runs well at UNH Indoor Track Saber girls finish fourth, boys take seventh Souhegan High School track and field teams participated in the Christmas vacation track meet held Monday …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Dod, Sabers' title run is No. 1
One of area's many crowning moments in '16 The year brought plenty of ups and downs to the local scene, but it feels like there were a whole lot more …
Friday, December 30, 2016 | By Cabinet Staff
Split Decision
Spartans, Sabers each win in hoop doubleheader AMHERST - Souhegan girls basketball coach Mike Heaney said that before the Sabers even took their home floor, his team felt like it …
Thursday, December 22, 2016 | By JASON ORFAO Staff Writer

Leonard Peterson
Leonard Peterson, 81, originally from Aurora, Illinois, and formerly of Wilton, N.H., passed away at Ledgewood Bay, Milford, N.H., December 21st after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Marie D. Copertino
Marie D. Copertino, 85, resident of Temple, NH, died on January 1, 2017 at her home. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 28, 1931, the daughter of Henry …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Richard H. Mace Sr.
Richard H. Mace, Sr., 89, resident of Milford, NH, died on De­cember 24, 2016 at Crest­wood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Southborough, MA …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Herbert W. Wenzel
Herbert W. Wenzel, 84, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2016 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Herbert …
Friday, December 30, 2016
   
Series focuses on economic issues facing region
The economic climate of New Hampshire and the Souhegan Valley is changing and creating challenges to continued growth. A number of factors are affecting these changes, such as demographics, the …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Correction
The story in the Dec. 22 Cabinet on the Milford Area Communication Center (MACC Base) should have said Lyndeborough police are dispatched through the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. MACC Base …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Committee weighs in on proposed budget
The Amherst Ways and Means Committee (W&M) is called upon to examine and provide an outside report on all planned appropriations and finances of the town. To do so, W&M …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Income tax helps homeowners
Count us in: For decades, The Cabinet has been editorializing in favor of replacing the grievously unfair property tax with an income tax, and now, for the first time since …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Guns in schools: No-win situation
It's the law, but that doesn't make it sen­sible: If you have a license to carry a con­cealed weapon, you can legally bring it into a school. The theory behind …
Friday, December 30, 2016

Milford Democrats issue invitation to meetings
To the Editor: Later this month a new president will take office, a man whom the majority of voters rejected, including here in Milford. As a Democrat, and a member …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Conservation Commission not consulted about conservation
To the Editor: It seems the Milford Budget Advisory Committee (BAC) is very uncomfortable about the selectmen’s 2016 expenditure of $60,000 for two soccer fields along Heron Pond Road on …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Share appreciates support during holiday season
To the Editor: On behalf of the board of directors, staff, volunteers and clients of Share, I thank the wonderful Souhegan Valley community for their support over the past two …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
New year, but same old anti-conservation selectmen
To the Editor: Over the years, Milford’s taxpayers have had a vision for Milford that includes the protection of important lands from development and have smartly been big supporters of …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Letter to the Editor
'Wonderful' way to usher in the Christmas spirit To the Editor: Donna Reed, Jimmy Stewart and Dennis Markaverich have done it again! The showing of "It's a Wonder­ful Life" on …
Friday, December 30, 2016

Top Properties
