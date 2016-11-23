|
Souhegan runs well at UNH Indoor Track Saber girls finish fourth, boys take seventh Souhegan High School track and field teams participated in the Christmas vacation track meet held Monday …
Friday, December 30, 2016
One of area's many crowning moments in '16 The year brought plenty of ups and downs to the local scene, but it feels like there were a whole lot more …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Spartans, Sabers each win in hoop doubleheader AMHERST - Souhegan girls basketball coach Mike Heaney said that before the Sabers even took their home floor, his team felt like it …
Thursday, December 22, 2016
NASHUA - Every year the Daniel Webster College men's basketball team likes to take on the challenge of playing a Division I team. This year, while taking on that challenge, …
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Milford girls indoor track earns 1st place The Milford girls won the Winter Indoor Track League meet at Dartmouth College with 50.5 points to beat out 12 other teams, including …
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Richard H. Mace, Sr., 89, resident of Milford, NH, died on December 24, 2016 at Crestwood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Southborough, MA …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Herbert W. Wenzel, 84, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2016 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Herbert …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Mary Clare Milan went home to the Lord on December 22, 2016 after a period of declining health while at Crestwood in Milford, New Hampshire. Mary Clare was born in …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. …
Thursday, December 22, 2016
It's the law, but that doesn't make it sensible: If you have a license to carry a concealed weapon, you can legally bring it into a school. The theory behind …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Under the heading "Please Tell Us This is Really About Montana," we bring you this piece of information from our state Legislature via a press release from a group called …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Each year at this time, we reprint for you the lyrics from John McCutcheon's "Christmas in the Trenches," a story of men far from home in a time of war. …
Thursday, December 22, 2016
At a recent meeting, Milford Selectman Gary Daniels gave us, and we suspect his colleagues and some Milford residents, something to think about. In suggesting that selectmen prioritize spending items …
Thursday, December 15, 2016
One of the things that makes New Hampshire unusual is our method of dealing with elections in that we live up to the late Tip O'Neill's axiom that "all politics …
Thursday, December 8, 2016
'Wonderful' way to usher in the Christmas spirit To the Editor: Donna Reed, Jimmy Stewart and Dennis Markaverich have done it again! The showing of "It's a Wonderful Life" on …
Friday, December 30, 2016
Offer for local nonprofits from Building on Hope To the Editor: I would like the people of our local communities to be aware of a wonderful opportunity for a worthy …
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Actual quotes needed for Keyes building To the Editor: I read with interest the article about the plans to enlarge Keyes Memorial Park, and was quite surprised at the numbers …
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Thank you for successful Team Trivia Night To the Editor: We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who helped to make the Souhegan Scholarship Foundation's second annual …
Thursday, December 1, 2016
Consider becoming an advocate for children To the Editor: This year, there are expected to be over 500 opioid-related deaths in New Hampshire. Unfortunately, this number is only the tip …
Wednesday, November 23, 2016