 
Latest news from The Cabinet
The Cabinet Press welcomes submissions from readers.
Send your news, letters and press releases to cabnews@cabinet.com
Coffee shop volunteers aid anti-sex-trafficking efforts
MILFORD - As young and naive as she was, Lauren Lisembee knew there was something fishy going on when she and a friend responded many years ago to a Craigslist …
Thursday, January 19, 2017 | By KATHY CLEVELAND Staff Writer
Retirement benefit stalls talks
No contract for Amherst teachers AMHERST - Teachers in the Amherst School District will be working without a contract for the second year in a row after their union and …
Thursday, January 19, 2017 | By KATHY CLEVELAND Staff Writer
Hikes lead to teacher losses
Souhegan sees mandatory increases in spending AMHERST - Four teach­ing postitions at Souhegan High School are being cut to make up for mandatory increases in school spend­ing. At the Jan. …
Thursday, January 19, 2017 | By KATHY CLEVELAND Staff Writer
Cutler named interim fire chief in Wilton
WILTON - Selectmen confirmed Jim Cutler as interim fire chief on Monday. They deferred final confirmation until a job description is completed in the next few weeks. The Fire Department …
Thursday, January 19, 2017 | By JESSIE SALISBURY Correspondent
Learn to be a 'maker'
Classes offer a chance to tinker with technology MILFORD - The recipe for success among local "makers" is a simple one. Take a dollop of "wonder-if," add a splash of …
Thursday, January 19, 2017 | By LORETTA JACKSON Correspondent


Sports Obituaries

Breakers pick Milford's Andrews No. 3 overall during NWSL draft
Morgan Andrews is coming home. The Milford native was picked No. 3 overall by the Boston Breakers on Thursday, Jan. 12 during the National Women's Soccer League's College Draft. Her …
Thursday, January 19, 2017 | By JASON ORFAO Staff Writer
Locals named CHaD All-Stars
Milford and Souhegan each send pair Several local high school football seniors will be taking part in one more game in late June. Souhegan fullback-linebacker Tucker Ai­ello and two-way line­man …
Thursday, January 19, 2017 | By TOM KING Staff Writer  </
High School Highlights
Milford boys hoop at 7-0 Boys Basketball Milford 64, Timberlane 55 Ryan Banuskevich led the way with 20 points as Milford stayed unbeaten (7-0) in Division II on Tuesday. Weston …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Saber-Titans drop game at Goffstown
GOFFSTOWN – The Nashua North-Souhegan boys hockey team is off to a slow start this young season, and the answer may be as simple as keeping the puck out of …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | By TOM KING Staff Writer
Statement win
PELHAM – Milford High sharpshooter Ryan Banuskevich knows the history of Pelham High boys hoop. He also knows that the road to a state title would likely include a March …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | By HECTOR LONGO Correspondent

Mary-Ann Smith
Mary-Ann Smith, 92, formerly of Amherst and Nashua NH, died peace­fully on December 26th 2016, at home in Santa Cruz, California, sur­rounded by people she loved. Mary-Ann was born on …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Basil Harris Jr.
Basil Harris, Jr., 69, hus­band of Mary Werner Har­ris, passed away peaceful­ly at home in Brookline, New Hampshire on Sun­day, January 15, 2017 sur­rounded by his wife and children. Born …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
John F. Rougeau
John F. Rougeau, 59, longtime resident of Milford, NH, died peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 8, 2017 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH. He was born …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Blaise Aleksei Corcoran
Blaise Aleksei Corcoran, a long-time resident of Milford, New Hampshire, passionate husband and devoted father, died Jan. 7, 2017, after living with cancer for over a year. He passed away …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
   
Editorials Letters

Challenges for library director
In a few days, Betsy Solon, of Brookline, will take over as director of Milford's Wadleigh Memorial Library, and if you read last week's story about her in The Cabinet, …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Color of skin doesn’t lessen the hate behind attack in Chicago
By now, nearly everyone who watches television or has a social media account has seen the horrific video of four teenagers torturing and ridiculing a mentally challenged young man in …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Series focuses on economic issues facing region
The economic climate of New Hampshire and the Souhegan Valley is changing and creating challenges to continued growth. A number of factors are affecting these changes, such as demographics, the …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Correction
The story in the Dec. 22 Cabinet on the Milford Area Communication Center (MACC Base) should have said Lyndeborough police are dispatched through the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. MACC Base …
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Committee weighs in on proposed budget
The Amherst Ways and Means Committee (W&M) is called upon to examine and provide an outside report on all planned appropriations and finances of the town. To do so, W&M …
Thursday, January 5, 2017

Letters to the Editor
Reps must make certain there are no guns in schools To the Editor: Although it is, of course, impossible for any legislation to totally guaran­tee public safety, it makes absolutely …
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Home Life Project support appreciated<
To the Editor: On behalf of the Amherst Junior Women’s Club, I would like to thank everyone who supported the Home Life Project this year. With your help, we delivered …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Honored to have served patients
To the Editor: I am writing to inform my patients that my last day with the practice will be Feb. 22, 2017. For the past 21 years, it has been …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Let’s keep guns out of our schools
To the Editor: While I am a staunch supporter of our Second Amendment, I, like many other Milford residents, was shocked to learn that the Federal Gun-Free Schools Act of …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
‘Right to Work’ is good for NH
To the Editor: “Right To Work” laws give employees the right to employment without being forced to pay any portion of union dues or representation. The New Hampshire House and …
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Business Directory

Search The Cabinet's Business Directory

 Two ways to search > Choose one from below:
 
Name or Type of business:  
  
Location (City & state, or zip code):  
  

All Listings

  View our featured, enhanced business directory listings, by city:
   
Milford Amherst
Lyndeborough Mont Vernon
Wilton  

Popular Searches

  Most used Milford search categories
   
General Contractors Insurance
Health Clubs Hotels & Motels
Hospitals Landscapers

Top Jobs

Contemporary Chrysler • Jeep • Dodge Ram is hiring!!

Outside Sales Advertising

Top Properties
Find us on Facebook

Site Map

Useage