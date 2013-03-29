HB girls top Sabers Friday, February 3, 2017 By JASON ORFAO Staff Writer HOLLIS - Some believe the Hollis Brookline girls basketball team has the look of a Final Four contender. Souhegan coach Mike Heaney can be counted … HB teams up with Coaches vs. Cancer Friday, February 3, 2017 Hollis Brookline High School Boys' and Girls' Basketball has teamed up with the American Cancer Society's Coaches vs. Cancer initiative to raise funds for cancer research and patient programs and … High School Highlights Friday, February 3, 2017 Girls Basketball Hollis Brookline 54, Timberlane 14 Elizabeth Bonnette and Kalie Simonds contributed six points each, while Sophia Barassi added four points of her own. Boys Basketball Hollis Brookline 41, … Sports Talk Friday, February 3, 2017 Southern NH Cavs Mini Mite program The Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers hockey club is offering a Mini Mite program for boys and girls ages 5-8. It is a limited travel … Cavs drop Lebanon Friday, January 27, 2017 HOLLIS - It had been over a year since the Lebanon boys basketball team dropped a regular-season game. The Cavaliers put an end to the Raiders' 24-game streak on Jan. …

Anni Hurley Friday, February 3, 2017 Anni Hurley, 69, of Hollis, NH died peacefully with her devoted husband John "Jack" Hurley by her side on January 24th at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA. She faced many … Gwendolyn Jones Mackey Friday, February 3, 2017 Gwendolyn Jones Mackey, 91, a longtime resident of Nashua, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2016 and took the heart of the party with her. Known as G-Ma to her … Hilda (Blood) Tolles Friday, February 3, 2017 Hilda (Blood) Tolles, age 101, wife of the late Raymond Tolles passed away at the Southern N.H. Medical Center January 24, 2017 after a short illness. She was born in … Basil Harris Jr. Friday, January 20, 2017 Basil Harris, Jr., 69, husband of Mary Werner Harris, passed away peacefully at home in Brookline, New Hampshire on Sunday, January 15, 2017 surrounded by his wife and children. Born …