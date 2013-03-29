Annette F. (Trempe) Creighton, 73 of Milford, NH passed away peacefully on October 26, 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family. Annette was a self-accomplished, avid quilter. …

Edward L. Klopfer, DDS, MScD of Hollis, NH died suddenly from cardiac failure on December 3, 2016. He was born on March 4, 1944 to Florence & Julius Klopfer, in …

Arthur G. Fenske, 99, of Brookline, NH, formerly of Green Village, NJ, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in the home he loved surrounded by his cherished family. Born on …

Basil Harris, Jr., 69, husband of Mary Werner Harris, passed away peacefully at home in Brookline, New Hampshire on Sunday, January 15, 2017 surrounded by his wife and children. Born …

Boys Basketball Hollis Brookline 36, Bow 35 The Cavaliers (3-0) trailed the whole game on Jan. 6, but rallied and kept Bow from converting two chances with five seconds left. …

The Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers Pee Wee 2 ice hockey team was back in action in Marlboro, Mass., on Sunday to play the Outlaws of Milford, Mass. The Cavs were …

2017 Bedford Babe Ruth Baseball League Registration The Bedford Babe Ruth Baseball 13-16 Division registration is now open for players born between May 1, 2000, and April 30, 2004. To …

Hollis Brookline Jr Cavaliers National Champions Parade The 2016 HBJC Division 14 National Champion Cheer Team and Staff will be celebrating this Saturday in a parade through the Hollis and …

Girls Basketball Hollis Brookline 56, John Stark 49 Cassandra Stapelfeld led the red-hot Cavaliers on Jan. 10 with 17 points, but they also got 15 from Brodie Kelley. Liz Atkinson …

Fulfilling a dream Friday, May 10, 2013 Some races are more than marking finish times and speeds, and winning trophies. Though many races/rides help raise money for worthy causes, the Jonathan Gilmour Memorial Scholarship Bike, Ride and … Telescope at library worth checking out Friday, April 26, 2013 It’s out of this world! We’re talking about the Hollis Social Library and its new Orion StarBlast 4.5-inch astronomical telescope that is now available to library patrons. The Hollis Social … We must stand united as nation Friday, April 19, 2013 We, like many of you, are trying to make sense of the two explosions that rocked the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday. Listening to reports on the … Resident’s successes shared with town Friday, April 5, 2013 Hollis is a town rich in history. Chartered as the town of Dunstable in 1673, its roots go back to a land grant to Capt. John Mason in 1629. This … Thank road crews Friday, March 29, 2013 Recent snow storms, as unwelcome as they might have been, served one continuing purpose: to remind us of how hard our state and local highway departments work and what a …