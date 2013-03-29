 
Latest news from the the Hollis Brookline Journal
The Cabinet Press welcomes submissions from readers.
Send your news, letters and press releases to cabnews@cabinet.com
Watching for the Sky show
LYNDEBOROUGH - It's hard to think of a more romantic meeting story: Regina Conrad and Paul Hider first met on an eclipse-watching cruise in the South Pacific in 2005. She …
Friday, February 3, 2017 | By KATHY CLEVELAND Staff Writer
Sixth annual Nor’Easters Snowmobile Club Pink Ride Feb. 11
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Hollis Nor'Easters Snowmobile Club will host the sixth annual 2017 Pink Ride - one of the biggest snowmobile rides in New Hampshire. Our 2017 fund …
Friday, February 3, 2017
How to avoid computer vision syndrome at work and home
The most important thing you can do to prevent or treat computer vision problems is to have a comprehensive eye exam. According to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and …
Friday, February 3, 2017
NH Audubon Society needs help with statewide bird survey
CONCORD - New Hampshire Audubon's Backyard Winter Bird Survey is celebrating 30 years of tracking the state's winter birds, and biologists need assistance from residents to get a clear picture …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Chili/chowder cook-off set for Feb.19
BROOLINE - Brookline's second annual Chili/Chowder/Soup Cook-Off was a great success! What a crowd we had! About 300 visitors packed the room where 14 professionals and amateurs brought the best …
Friday, February 3, 2017


Sports Obituaries

HB girls top Sabers
By JASON ORFAO Staff Writer HOLLIS - Some believe the Hollis Brookline girls basketball team has the look of a Final Four contender. Souhegan coach Mike Heaney can be counted …
Friday, February 3, 2017
HB teams up with Coaches vs. Cancer
Hollis Brookline High School Boys' and Girls' Basketball has teamed up with the American Cancer Society's Coaches vs. Cancer initiative to raise funds for cancer research and patient programs and …
Friday, February 3, 2017
High School Highlights
Girls Basketball Hollis Brookline 54, Timberlane 14 Elizabeth Bonnette and Kalie Simonds contributed six points each, while Sophia Barassi added four points of her own. Boys Basketball Hollis Brookline 41, …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Sports Talk
Southern NH Cavs Mini Mite program The Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers hockey club is offering a Mini Mite program for boys and girls ages 5-8. It is a limited travel …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Cavs drop Lebanon
HOLLIS - It had been over a year since the Lebanon boys basketball team dropped a regular-season game. The Cavaliers put an end to the Raiders' 24-game streak on Jan. …
Friday, January 27, 2017

Anni Hurley
Anni Hurley, 69, of Hollis, NH died peacefully with her devoted husband John "Jack" Hurley by her side on January 24th at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA. She faced many …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Gwendolyn Jones Mackey
Gwendolyn Jones Mackey, 91, a longtime resident of Nashua, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2016 and took the heart of the party with her. Known as G-Ma to her …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Hilda (Blood) Tolles
Hilda (Blood) Tolles, age 101, wife of the late Raymond Tolles passed away at the Southern N.H. Medical Center January 24, 2017 after a short illness. She was born in …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Basil Harris Jr.
Basil Harris, Jr., 69, husband of Mary Werner Harris, passed away peacefully at home in Brookline, New Hampshire on Sunday, January 15, 2017 surrounded by his wife and children. Born …
Friday, January 20, 2017
   
Editorials Letters

Fulfilling a dream
Some races are more than marking finish times and speeds, and winning trophies. Though many races/rides help raise money for worthy causes, the Jonathan Gilmour Memorial Scholarship Bike, Ride and …
Friday, May 10, 2013
Telescope at library worth checking out
It’s out of this world! We’re talking about the Hollis Social Library and its new Orion StarBlast 4.5-inch astronomical telescope that is now available to library patrons. The Hollis Social …
Friday, April 26, 2013
We must stand united as nation
We, like many of you, are trying to make sense of the two explosions that rocked the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday. Listening to reports on the …
Friday, April 19, 2013
Resident’s successes shared with town
Hollis is a town rich in history. Chartered as the town of Dunstable in 1673, its roots go back to a land grant to Capt. John Mason in 1629. This …
Friday, April 5, 2013
Thank road crews
Recent snow storms, as unwelcome as they might have been, served one continuing purpose: to remind us of how hard our state and local highway departments work and what a …
Friday, March 29, 2013

Find a cause to support, get involved and be active 
On Jan. 21 I attended the women's march in Boston with my daughter and her friend from college. A record number of people came out to support a variety of …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Local woman remembered as volunteer, friend
I want to remember a woman who was an example of what it means to be a community member. Anni Hurley, who died last week, was not born in this …
Friday, February 3, 2017
Thank you to caring police officers for rescuing puppies
To the Editor: On Tuesday evening when I started to feed my dogs their evening meal I noticed that Haze, a standard poodle, was missing. Odd, especially since she was …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Horse ‘n Hound thankful for a year of good tidings
While reviewing 2016, Horse 'n Hound Physical Therapy is thankful for a year of good tidings. The clinic has settled into the Hollis community and has had a productive fourth …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Exclusions from White House website causing scare
As soon as Donald Trump was sworn into office as president, the White House website deleted federal policy regarding people with disabilities. I guess that is not that much of …
Friday, January 27, 2017

Business Directory

Search The Hollis Brookline Journal's Business Directory

 Two ways to search > Choose one from below:
 
Name or Type of business:  
  
Location (City & state, or zip code):  
  

All Listings

  View our featured, enhanced business directory listings, by city:
   
Hollis Brookline

Popular Searches

  Most used Hollis search categories
   
General Contractors Insurance
Health Clubs Hotels & Motels
Hospitals Landscapers

Top Jobs

Contemporary Chrysler • Jeep • Dodge Ram is hiring!!

Outside Sales Advertising

Top Properties
Find us on Facebook

Site Map

Useage