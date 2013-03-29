 
Latest news from the the Hollis Brookline Journal
The Cabinet Press welcomes submissions from readers.
Send your news, letters and press releases to cabnews@cabinet.com
Cause to conserve
BROOKLINE - For more than half a century, state and local conservation groups have been eyeing two pieces of riverfront property along the Nissitissit River in Brookline. The parcels, owned …
Friday, January 13, 2017 | By KATHY CLEVELAND Staff Writer
Hollis Brookline club collects coats for children in need
H "B" The Change, a club at Hollis Brookline High School dedicated to performing charitable acts around the community, recently collected 100 coats for children in need, not counting other …
Friday, January 13, 2017 | Nicole Poitras Hollis Brookline High School
Children’s book illustrator Donna Berger shares expertise at talk
HOLLIS - The Hollis Arts Society will host artist/illustrator Donna Berger at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Road. Berger will speak about her children's …
Friday, January 13, 2017
Hollis DAR: American History Essay Contest winners named
The Anna Keyes Powers Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) is pleased to announce the chapter winners of the DAR American History Essay Contest for Hollis Brookline students in …
Friday, January 13, 2017
Recreational fishing changes for 2017
CONCORD - New Hampshire anglers should be aware of several new rules in effect for 2017. New Freshwater  Fishing Rules for 2017 New Hampshire law now prohibits the use and …
Friday, January 13, 2017


Sports Obituaries

So. NH Cavs earn tie
The Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers Pee Wee 2 ice hockey team was back in action in Marlboro, Mass., on Sunday to play the Outlaws of Milford, Mass. The Cavs were …
Friday, January 13, 2017
High School Highlights
Hollis Brookline boys basketball rallies past Falcons
Boys Basketball Hollis Brookline 36, Bow 35 The Cavaliers (3-0) trailed the whole game on Jan. 6, but rallied and kept Bow from converting two chances with five seconds left. …
Friday, January 13, 2017
Sports Talk
Sherwood wrestles to 1st Clement Sherwood took first place at 220 pounds during Hollis Brookline's Nor'Easter Invitational last week, helping the Cavaliers finish 10th as a team. Owen MacMillan navigated …
Friday, January 6, 2017
HBJC U-14 cheer team captures national title
The Hollis Brookline Jr. Cavalier Cheerleaders D-14 Team is national champions. After their undefeated season, the HBJC Cheerleaders earned the right to compete in the national championship in Lakeland, Fla., …
Friday, January 6, 2017
HB girls hoop downs Milford
Cassandra Stapelfeld poured in 28 points, Brodie Kelley added 18 and the Hollis Brookline girls basketball pulled away for a 68-48 victory over Milford in the Cavaliers' season opener in …
Friday, December 16, 2016

Arthur G. Fenske
Arthur G. Fenske, 99, of Brookline, NH, formerly of Green Village, NJ, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in the home he loved surrounded by his cherished family. Born on …
Friday, January 13, 2017
Edward L. Klopfer
Edward L. Klopfer, DDS, MScD of Hollis, NH died suddenly from cardiac failure on December 3, 2016. He was born on March 4, 1944 to Florence & Julius Klopfer, in …
Saturday, December 10, 2016
Annette F. (Trempe) Creighton
Annette F. (Trempe) Creighton, 73 of Milford, NH passed away peacefully on October 26, 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family. Annette was a self-accomplished, avid quilter. …
Friday, November 4, 2016
James E. Boyle
DATELINE: BROOKLINE, NH James E. Boyle, 70, resident of Brookline, NH died on October 19, 2016 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Nashua, NH. He was born in Pittsburg, PA on March …
Sunday, October 30, 2016
   
Editorials Letters

Fulfilling a dream
Some races are more than marking finish times and speeds, and winning trophies. Though many races/rides help raise money for worthy causes, the Jonathan Gilmour Memorial Scholarship Bike, Ride and …
Friday, May 10, 2013
Telescope at library worth checking out
It’s out of this world! We’re talking about the Hollis Social Library and its new Orion StarBlast 4.5-inch astronomical telescope that is now available to library patrons. The Hollis Social …
Friday, April 26, 2013
We must stand united as nation
We, like many of you, are trying to make sense of the two explosions that rocked the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday. Listening to reports on the …
Friday, April 19, 2013
Resident’s successes shared with town
Hollis is a town rich in history. Chartered as the town of Dunstable in 1673, its roots go back to a land grant to Capt. John Mason in 1629. This …
Friday, April 5, 2013
Thank road crews
Recent snow storms, as unwelcome as they might have been, served one continuing purpose: to remind us of how hard our state and local highway departments work and what a …
Friday, March 29, 2013

Offer for local nonprofits
To the Editor: I would like the people of our local communities to be aware of a wonderful opportunity for a worthy nonprofit. Building on Hope is a community organization …
Friday, January 6, 2017
Thank you from Be The Match
To the Editor: We would like to thank the Hollis-Brookline community for their support, and the 35 individuals who registered their potential "gift of life" at the Be The Match …
Saturday, December 10, 2016
Finding beauty in Trump presidency
To the editor: It has been 34 years since I first set foot on U.S. soil. The day I became citizen, there was free flowing tears of incredible joy and …
Monday, December 5, 2016
Thanks for supporting Hollis, Brookline police departments 
To the Editor: I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone on behalf of myself, my committee - Rebecca Joslyn, Peg Teichman, Audra Copeland, Barb Longfellow, Pam …
Friday, November 11, 2016
Candidate wants less government 
To the Editor: I'm John Lewicke, candidate for state representative for Brookline and Mason. I ask for your vote on Nov. 8. I believe individuals, not government, should make most …
Friday, November 4, 2016

Business Directory

Search The Hollis Brookline Journal's Business Directory

 Two ways to search > Choose one from below:
 
Name or Type of business:  
  
Location (City & state, or zip code):  
  

All Listings

  View our featured, enhanced business directory listings, by city:
   
Hollis Brookline

Popular Searches

  Most used Hollis search categories
   
General Contractors Insurance
Health Clubs Hotels & Motels
Hospitals Landscapers

Top Jobs

Contemporary Chrysler • Jeep • Dodge Ram is hiring!!

Outside Sales Advertising

Top Properties
Find us on Facebook

Site Map

Useage