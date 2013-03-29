|
HOLLIS - It had been over a year since the Lebanon boys basketball team dropped a regular-season game. The Cavaliers put an end to the Raiders' 24-game streak on Jan. …
Friday, January 27, 2017
High School Highlights
Wrestling Milford 48, Hollis Brookline 18 Host Milford won a whopping 10 matches, including three forfeits on Jan. 18. Ethan Briggs captured an 8-4 decision at 132 and it went …
Friday, January 27, 2017
Southern NH Cavs Mini Mite program The Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers hockey club is offering a Mini Mite program for boys and girls ages 5-8. It is a limited travel …
Friday, January 27, 2017
High School Highlights
Girls Basketball Hollis Brookline 56, John Stark 49 Cassandra Stapelfeld led the red-hot Cavaliers on Jan. 10 with 17 points, but they also got 15 from Brodie Kelley. Liz Atkinson …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Hollis Brookline Jr Cavaliers National Champions Parade The 2016 HBJC Division 14 National Champion Cheer Team and Staff will be celebrating this Saturday in a parade through the Hollis and …
Friday, January 20, 2017
|
Basil Harris, Jr., 69, husband of Mary Werner Harris, passed away peacefully at home in Brookline, New Hampshire on Sunday, January 15, 2017 surrounded by his wife and children. Born …
Friday, January 20, 2017
Arthur G. Fenske, 99, of Brookline, NH, formerly of Green Village, NJ, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in the home he loved surrounded by his cherished family. Born on …
Friday, January 13, 2017
Edward L. Klopfer, DDS, MScD of Hollis, NH died suddenly from cardiac failure on December 3, 2016. He was born on March 4, 1944 to Florence & Julius Klopfer, in …
Saturday, December 10, 2016
Annette F. (Trempe) Creighton, 73 of Milford, NH passed away peacefully on October 26, 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family. Annette was a self-accomplished, avid quilter. …
Friday, November 4, 2016
|
Some races are more than marking finish times and speeds, and winning trophies. Though many races/rides help raise money for worthy causes, the Jonathan Gilmour Memorial Scholarship Bike, Ride and …
Friday, May 10, 2013
It’s out of this world! We’re talking about the Hollis Social Library and its new Orion StarBlast 4.5-inch astronomical telescope that is now available to library patrons. The Hollis Social …
Friday, April 26, 2013
We, like many of you, are trying to make sense of the two explosions that rocked the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday. Listening to reports on the …
Friday, April 19, 2013
Hollis is a town rich in history. Chartered as the town of Dunstable in 1673, its roots go back to a land grant to Capt. John Mason in 1629. This …
Friday, April 5, 2013
Recent snow storms, as unwelcome as they might have been, served one continuing purpose: to remind us of how hard our state and local highway departments work and what a …
Friday, March 29, 2013
|
To the Editor: On Tuesday evening when I started to feed my dogs their evening meal I noticed that Haze, a standard poodle, was missing. Odd, especially since she was …
Friday, January 27, 2017
While reviewing 2016, Horse 'n Hound Physical Therapy is thankful for a year of good tidings. The clinic has settled into the Hollis community and has had a productive fourth …
Friday, January 27, 2017
As soon as Donald Trump was sworn into office as president, the White House website deleted federal policy regarding people with disabilities. I guess that is not that much of …
Friday, January 27, 2017
To the Editor: I would like the people of our local communities to be aware of a wonderful opportunity for a worthy nonprofit. Building on Hope is a community organization …
Friday, January 6, 2017
To the Editor: We would like to thank the Hollis-Brookline community for their support, and the 35 individuals who registered their potential "gift of life" at the Be The Match …
Saturday, December 10, 2016