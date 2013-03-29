|
Cassandra Stapelfeld poured in 28 points, Brodie Kelley added 18 and the Hollis Brookline girls basketball pulled away for a 68-48 victory over Milford in the Cavaliers' season opener in …
Friday, December 16, 2016
Hollis Brookline will host Nor'Easter wrestling tournament on Saturday The Hollis Brookline High School Wrestling team is hosting its annual Nor'Easter wrestling tournament on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 …
Friday, December 16, 2016
The Hollis Brookline wrestling team began its season on Wednesday and figures to be a strong competitor once again in Division II. The Cavaliers return Clement Sherwood, who finished second …
Saturday, December 10, 2016
The weather made for challenging conditions for the rowers from Hollis Brookline Cavaliers Crew who raced recently at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. It is highly competitive …
Monday, December 5, 2016
By TOM KING Staff Writer NASHUA - The final chapter wasn't one the Daniel Webster College women's basketball team will want to re-read. The Rivier University-DWC women's basketball rivalry ended …
Monday, December 5, 2016
Edward L. Klopfer, DDS, MScD of Hollis, NH died suddenly from cardiac failure on December 3, 2016. He was born on March 4, 1944 to Florence & Julius Klopfer, in …
Saturday, December 10, 2016
Annette F. (Trempe) Creighton, 73 of Milford, NH passed away peacefully on October 26, 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family. Annette was a self-accomplished, avid quilter. …
Friday, November 4, 2016
DATELINE: BROOKLINE, NH James E. Boyle, 70, resident of Brookline, NH died on October 19, 2016 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Nashua, NH. He was born in Pittsburg, PA on March …
Sunday, October 30, 2016
Nancy (Bullen) Fischer, widow of Robert A. Fischer, a longtime resident of Hollis, died Wednesday, October 19th at Castle Rock Adventist Hospital in Castle Rock, Colorado. Born in 1933 in …
Sunday, October 30, 2016
Some races are more than marking finish times and speeds, and winning trophies. Though many races/rides help raise money for worthy causes, the Jonathan Gilmour Memorial Scholarship Bike, Ride and …
Friday, May 10, 2013
It’s out of this world! We’re talking about the Hollis Social Library and its new Orion StarBlast 4.5-inch astronomical telescope that is now available to library patrons. The Hollis Social …
Friday, April 26, 2013
We, like many of you, are trying to make sense of the two explosions that rocked the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday. Listening to reports on the …
Friday, April 19, 2013
Hollis is a town rich in history. Chartered as the town of Dunstable in 1673, its roots go back to a land grant to Capt. John Mason in 1629. This …
Friday, April 5, 2013
Recent snow storms, as unwelcome as they might have been, served one continuing purpose: to remind us of how hard our state and local highway departments work and what a …
Friday, March 29, 2013
To the Editor: We would like to thank the Hollis-Brookline community for their support, and the 35 individuals who registered their potential "gift of life" at the Be The Match …
Saturday, December 10, 2016
To the editor: It has been 34 years since I first set foot on U.S. soil. The day I became citizen, there was free flowing tears of incredible joy and …
Monday, December 5, 2016
To the Editor: I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone on behalf of myself, my committee - Rebecca Joslyn, Peg Teichman, Audra Copeland, Barb Longfellow, Pam …
Friday, November 11, 2016
To the Editor: I'm John Lewicke, candidate for state representative for Brookline and Mason. I ask for your vote on Nov. 8. I believe individuals, not government, should make most …
Friday, November 4, 2016
To the Editor: Brookline and Mason have two dedicated, hard-working, highly qualified candidates for state representative in Melanie Levesque and Gale Taylor, and I am proud to support them both. …
Friday, November 4, 2016