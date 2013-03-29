Nancy (Bullen) Fischer, widow of Robert A. Fischer, a longtime resident of Hollis, died Wednesday, October 19th at Castle Rock Adventist Hospital in Castle Rock, Colorado. Born in 1933 in …

DATELINE: BROOKLINE, NH James E. Boyle, 70, resident of Brookline, NH died on October 19, 2016 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Nashua, NH. He was born in Pittsburg, PA on March …

Annette F. (Trempe) Creighton, 73 of Milford, NH passed away peacefully on October 26, 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family. Annette was a self-accomplished, avid quilter. …

Edward L. Klopfer, DDS, MScD of Hollis, NH died suddenly from cardiac failure on December 3, 2016. He was born on March 4, 1944 to Florence & Julius Klopfer, in …

The Hollis Brookline wrestling team began its season on Wednesday and figures to be a strong competitor once again in Division II. The Cavaliers return Clement Sherwood, who finished second …

Hollis Brookline will host Nor'Easter wrestling tournament on Saturday The Hollis Brookline High School Wrestling team is hosting its annual Nor'Easter wrestling tournament on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 …

Cassandra Stapelfeld poured in 28 points, Brodie Kelley added 18 and the Hollis Brookline girls basketball pulled away for a 68-48 victory over Milford in the Cavaliers' season opener in …

The Hollis Brookline Jr. Cavalier Cheerleaders D-14 Team is national champions. After their undefeated season, the HBJC Cheerleaders earned the right to compete in the national championship in Lakeland, Fla., …

Sherwood wrestles to 1st Clement Sherwood took first place at 220 pounds during Hollis Brookline's Nor'Easter Invitational last week, helping the Cavaliers finish 10th as a team. Owen MacMillan navigated …

