Exclusions from White House website causing scare
Friday, January 27, 2017
As soon as Donald Trump was sworn into office as president, the White House website deleted federal policy regarding people with disabilities. I guess that is not that much of a surprise considering the fact that Trump openly mocked the physical disability of a reporter at a campaign event last year. Also, gone from the website was a Department of Labor report on gay, lesbian and transgender people in the workplace. And, no surprise, the White House website deleted an exposition on the threat of climate change as well. Does this scare you? It does me.
Terry Phillips
Hollis
