Letters

Horse ‘n Hound thankful for a year of good tidings

Friday, January 27, 2017





While reviewing 2016, Horse 'n Hound Physical Therapy is thankful for a year of good tidings. The clinic has settled into the Hollis community and has had a productive fourth year. With each renovation and upgrade, we are proud to beautify the northern entrance into our town.

We opened our ramped in-ground pool for summer hydrotherapy and opened our walking fields for country exercising and agility training. The Equine Rehab Services barn and paddocks were finished and we moved in the horses (who have now moved into an indoor riding facility for snow season). We hired a new rehab tech, a new vet tech, and brought in an additional canine physical therapist.

We made donations to a multitude of animal-related charities, and always offer a generous discount to rescue dogs in need of physical therapy. Our free educational evening seminars were informative and well attended. We helped hundreds of doggies get better, dozens of horses, an alpaca, a goat...and kitties too!

We would like to thank the Hollis community, referring veterinary facilities and dedicated pet owners everywhere - near and not-so near! - that travel to see us so we can help their animals get better faster with physical therapy.

As the roads get ever busier, we remind pet owners that your four-legged family member should be properly restrained in your automobiles. The amount of stories we're hearing of canine injury from auto accidents is, regrettably, on the rise. Harnesses, seat belts and crates are all practical options.

Wishing you a happy and healthy 2017!

The Staff at HnHPT