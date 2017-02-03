Letters

Local woman remembered as volunteer, friend

Friday, February 3, 2017





I want to remember a woman who was an example of what it means to be a community member. Anni Hurley, who died last week, was not born in this country, but she was a willing volunteer when called to help out. For years, she served at the Strawberry and Apple Festivals. She loved her adopted country and had strong opinions about how we should live up to our ideals. Anni, you will be missed.

Susan Durham

Hollis