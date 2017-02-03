Find a cause to support, get involved and be active 

Letters

On Jan. 21 I attended the women's march in Boston with my daughter and her friend from college. A record number of people came out to support a variety of issues and concerns. But they were united by the belief that every Americans voice should be heard. Many of my friends marched in Washington, Concord, New York, Arizona and even Wyoming. These were just some of the many marches around the world. The marchers came from all walks of life; mothers, sisters, daughters, husbands, boyfriends and friends marched peacefully sided by side. There was a myriad of signs - some related to issues "Global warming is a Global warning," "Make America Care About Facts Again" and "Women's Rights Are Human Rights." Others spoke to our American character "This is what Democracy looks like" and "Respect my existence or expect resistance." A sign that spoke to our compassion "You are Loved...pass it on" filtered through the crowd. It was a time for the many people with concerns for our future to say "this is what I care about and I will stand and fight for it." The message from the march was a call to action.

In the next few years we will see unprecedented changes to our country and its institutions. If you want to maintain the rights and liberties that you hold dear you must be engaged. Martin Luther King said "Non-cooperation with evil is just as much a moral duty as cooperation with good." It's not enough to just vote and certainly not enough to stay home and tune out. These times call for your engagement.

Some brush this off as politics but by refusing to talk about "politics" you will not be aware of the legislation passed that changes policy that may weaken our public schools, our health care, jeopardize the environment and energy policy. Figure out what you care about and support that effort!

This election has taught me it is not just about winning, it is about standing for what you believe. It is time to stand!

Melanie Levesque

Brookline